1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I asked my daughter to bring car in for 2 FREE recall services that were scheduled. The agent ask her if the car needed service and she said she did not know, then agent handed her an invoice to sign including a $444 service, explaining what service they would perform. The agent, Bryan Hather, exploited her ignorance because 1 Charging her for service is not necessary, the car has not reached the 5000 miles since last service. It only has 19K and not due for major maintenance! 2 Did not offer cheaper options: On my last visit the other agent told me that basic oil change starts at $60 and I finally paid $420+ for Toyota Care+ maintenance contract! And this agent offer a ONE TIME service for same amount, that is ridiculous! 3 We called back 20 minutes after she signed the contract when she get home.The answering agent indicate that she would pass on our request to cancel the service, but half an hour later when we text to confirm the cancellation, the Bryan indicate it was too late. Consider our car was among the last cars in the service queue, that is hard to believe.4 Service manager did not return my call to complain even though I left 4 messages within 5 days after service! Read more