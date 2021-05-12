Customer Reviews of Capitol Volkswagen
Great service and fast delivery
by 12/05/2021on
Follow-up on online query was quick, they offered great deal without haggling or bargaining. Special mention for Sale rep Lori Campbell who was accessible for queries/questions over text/phone during the process which it made it quite an easy decision to go with Capitol VW.
Great service and fast delivery
by 12/05/2021on
Follow-up on online query was quick, they offered great deal without haggling or bargaining. Special mention for Sale rep Lori Campbell who was accessible for queries/questions over text/phone during the process which it made it quite an easy decision to go with Capitol VW.
Great Service and Delivery/Price
by 05/03/2021on
Contacted me when the vehicle of my choice - First Edition was available and closed the deal at a perfect price no haggling or bargaining.
cannot trust them
by 07/05/2020on
contacted internet sales on a car, and made arrangement for an appointment next day to test drive and purchase. 1.5 hrs before appointment, i'm texted to be told that car was sold. apparently the appointment meant nothing.
Great customer service
by 07/04/2020on
I received great customer service before and after purchase. The sales associate took the time to go over the vehicle's specs and features.
Nice and Friendly sales staff, horrible Finance dept
by 12/11/2014on
The buying exp. was great. Every salesperson at any dealership would do his best to gain your business, but this guy Andrew was awesome, really felt he worked for me. Professional and good. Till the papers were signed everything was good. The finance director Onik would try to strip you off your money as much as he can, trying to sell you stuff you already said NO to, many times. Customer satisfaction is the last thing on his mind. This guy didn't let me get the car financed from an external bank, when my bank called him he said he can't do it and yet was trying to sell me car maintenance plan. Avoid him at all costs, if possible. Say NO to everything he tries to sell. Just get the car of your choice and get out of there. Wish could give him negative stars. 5 stars for the friendly staff and my sales guy Andrew.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Do not buy from this dealership. The worst buying experience I've ever had
by 08/06/2014on
The worst buying experience I've ever had. I'd just like to note that if I could give 5 NEGATIVE stars, I'd certainly do so. I'm sick and tired of this dealership. These people should be ashamed of their business. They have no idea how to keep their business running or how to even treat their customers. I had very BAD experience shopping for a pre owned certified 2012 CC that had Check Engine light on. How could it be possible: a certified car that they had to spend money on (as they claim) to certify and engine hasn't been checked yet. Does VW know about that or these people keep lie to them. Capitol Volkswagen service and sales was a big failure joke.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Internet sales
by 02/17/2014on
These guys were up front and more competitive than 8 other internet sales quotes. Their's was $17.2K and the best second was $18.2K. I decided not to trade in but got a loan from Navy Federal (best around). The only negative I had was they were trying to hard to sell us a maintenance policy. Other than that, it flowed with a deal verbally on the phone and got it when I drove the 65 miles to get it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Typical Car Buying Experience
by 05/01/2013on
They were very accommodating until I signed the papers. Then know one could be found to return a phone call. They pulled four hard inquiries on my credit report and then told me "it's not a big deal, just write the agencies a letter to have them removed". At this point I am waiting on return calls from Armando, Mike, and Lenny but since they already have my money I'm no longer a priority. In addition, my car was given to me dirty with no gas. When I returned to have it detailed all they did was remove the dealership stickers. They didn't even bother to wash it then told me my standards were too high. I would not recommend this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Good experience and good deal on a 2012 JSW TDI from Pamela Verduzco
by 03/21/2012on
We tried buying our 2012 JSW TDI from local dealers but they werent competitive with Bay Area dealers. We go ot a dealers name from Consumer Reports Build & Buy Report (Capitol Volkswagen) and Pamela Verduzco responded quickly with a competitive price, she said they could get one that closely matched our wish list in 5-10 days. Six days later we got an e-mail that the car had arrived! We sent in our Financing information to get pre approved for the VW 1.9 APR, and picked up our car a couple of days later :0) The Finance office transactions went well, we where offered a third party extended warranty, when I realized it was a third party product and not a VW OEM warranty, we declined it as well as the Gap insurance We are happy with the car and our Dealership experience! Thank you Pamela :0)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Dealership experience in the South Bay
by 03/01/2012on
I am so glad to have them as my supplier of Vehicles. I just bought a third VW from them and They have always been great providing Trully red carpet experience. They got my car and got it ready by the time i had to come to sign the papers...no delays whatsoever. I highly recommend this Dealer for their Attention to customer satisfaction and they make you feel welcomed and non pressured.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good internet sales experience
by 01/25/2012on
Even though I didn't end up buying a car I had a good internet sales experience with Capitol VW. I got a competitive quote without any hassle, and the internet sales manager also took the time to have his used car manager give me a reasonably precise estimate for my trade in after me describing the vehicle in detail. In the end the estimated trade in value was $2k below Edmunds.com trade in value (even though the highest quoted by the VW dealers I had contacted). Overall, I had a good online experience and would definitely consider Capitol VW for buying a VW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
No Inventory
by 09/13/2011on
We never even went to the dealership after being e-mailed there wasn't even one car. We were in the market for an immediate purchase. Very bad marketing in my eyes. Operating like this will sure limit the number of sales made.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Pretty good/ok if you have done your homework
by 07/06/2011on
If you have received your quote online and have your financing in hand, nothing much will go wrong. Otherwise, they sales pitch was typical car dealership types. Reading edmunds and going there was like Deja Vu on the usual dealer tricks and my approach of trying to get a good financing deal at the dealer was miserable. When i went back with financing, things were way smoother. However, they still put in multiple loan applications to the same credit union in my name inspite of already having a preapproved loan! This is not good practice. I would ideally give a 3.5 *s , 1 *s off for this attempt and another half star for the financial deal thingy (expected of most dealers). Dealer did not push to sell any junk extras.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fair Deal, Fair Treatment
by 02/25/2011on
Recently, I bought a 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring GLS with manual transmission from this dealer. I was given a quote by email and was surprised by the price given. It was below the TMV price. I appreciated the straight forward and non pressure approach I was given by Steven. He only gave information about the car and answered questions I had. I went to other Hyundai dealerships and I was disappointed by the games they would play. I tried the Costco program and it was not worth it. At one dealership, the internet price was lower than the Costco price. Courteous service and patient attention to the needs of the customer was there from beginning to end. Thanks, Steven. Great job! I recommend anyone who wants to be treated well visit Capitol Hyundai. A+
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love my Car!
by 11/11/2010on
Bear in mind I would rather have a root canal than visit a car dealership. And I wasn't planning to buy a new car this year, but my car got totaled in an accident and I needed to get something pretty quick. I was looking for a new 2010 Elantra, with a sunroof. All of the dealerships were quick to respond to my initial email and all were very helpful in locating the car I was interested in. They were also competitive in their pricing. I loved being able to handle most of the negotiations via email! Vern at Capitol Hyundai came back with the most competitive price and I made a quick trip to the dealership to see the car. Once I was sure this was the car I wanted, Vern and Lloyd were very accomodating about giving me time to get my finances together so that I could keep the payment within my budget. I made an appt. to purchase the car on a Saturday morning, they had the vehicle detailed with a full tank of gas waiting for me when I arrived. Lloyd patiently went through all of the car's features with me and Vern programmed my bluetooth for me, awesome customer service from both of them! Al, their finance director, went over all of the add-ons and I never felt pressured to buy anything I didn't really want. It was a painless experience from beginning to end and I really love my new car!
Not great but survived the experience
by 11/14/2008on
Bought my 2002 VW GTI 1.8T here in January 2002. Paid cash and had no trade-in so that greatly simplified matters. Sales people were unwilling to haggle...ended up paying MSRP on a car that really didn't deserve to be charged MSRP for. F&I people pushed so many extra add-ons it was sick...only bought an interior care package that I regretted (to the tune of several hundred dollars). Haven't been back since. They did have a pretty good selection on their lot at the time, though. Got in an out reasonably quickly and there were no loose ends.
Bad experience
by 09/12/2008on
After we reached an agreement on o/d price they started throwing in various fees extra. The delayed the deal for 2 hours while waiting for another guy that meanwhile called the dealer to make a better offer. He didnt show up so finally they came back to me. After I signed the contract they gave me 1 key out of 4! They said they would have looked for them. After one week I called them and they said they lost the keys and that they wouldnt have provided me with an extra one. Missing equipment in the car. The windshield had bubbles, liuckily the car was still under warranty and AUDI replaced the wind shield for free! I love audi and volkswagen, do not buy cars from these guys, and if you do ask them before for the whole equipment, since before you buy they will throw things in, after they will just disappear and leave you alone. Really a bad experience.
Positive Experience
by 09/01/2008on
This is the most pleasant car buying experience I have ever encountered. I am giving credit to the sales team (Collins, Sono and Tony) that made this happened. They were friendly and easy to do business. I got the 09 Sonata I wanted and the price no other dealers could beat without haggle. Thanks, Sono for taking care of every detail and thorough in walking through the whole process. I know Capitol Hyundai has just recently change of ownership and I am glad I came here after wasting my time at other dealership.
Catastrophic service
by 03/28/2008on
I went to have changed 2 trunk shocks under warranty, ended up they broke the rear window. The car had to be fixed at the body shop for almost 2 weeks while there for an easy 10 minutes work. By the way, I have very bad experience with the body shop as well! I am not going back and not recommended. Too bad I have to say this about the dealer; I still love my Hyundai!
Awful experience at this dealership
by 02/19/2008on
I had the misfortune of trying to buy a VW Passat in 2003 at this dealership, and you know it had to be a VERY BAD experience for me to bother writing about it after almost 5 year! So, I did all my research online beforehand, and when I called them, I even made it clear to the guy what price I was willing to pay based on my research (using Edmund and Kelly's Blue Book sites), and asked him if he could accept that price, because if he couldn't then there's no point to schedule a meeting. Of course he said he's OK with my offer, and we set a time. Before I went over, I called him again to double-check that he's really OK with my price, telling him that I was serious about buying and I expected to be out of there in half an hour, haggling-free as we already agreed on the price. How naive of me!!! So I got down there, this character presented me a price sheet that was bundled with ALL the usual nonsensical fees as if I was a fool. When I tried to reiterate that we didn't have to go through that whole charade, he started to give me the speech about how I was making it impossible for him to feed his kids! I now know I should have just cut my loss (of time) and left, but that was my first time buying a car at a dealer and I didn't know better. Anyways, after almost an hour of such fruitless 'negotiations', I finally had enough and left, although almost being bullied into tears and could barely breathe by then. I swore I'd never buy a car there even if they were the last dealership on earth, and I've told everyone I knew not to go there either!
A Place to Avoid
by 07/21/2007on
The vehicle in question is a 2006 Sonata GL purchased on a model year closeout. My complaints include that this dealer neglected to include a second keyfob or owner's manual. They couldnt find these items. I had to purchase them on Ebay. They should have been included at the time of purchase. I was given only the valet key to drive the car home and had to come back to the dealer the following week and wait quite some time for two regular keys to be cut. Additionally they messed up the vehicles registrationit says San Jose and I presently live in San Francisco. This is probably because their has a default setting for SJ as city. Ive had to straighten this out as well. Haggling over the purchase price took a couple of hours. Anyone thinking about purchasing any vehicle should go elsewhere.
The Del Grande Dealer Group (DGDG) is the Bay Area’s largest family-owned automotive group. The dealer group comprises 14 brands and 12 dealerships in the Bay Area. DGDG’s is committed to making Happy Car Buyers with a Best-In-Class dealership experience and their No Brainer Pricing™. For more information, visit DGDG.com.
1 Comments