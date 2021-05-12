2.3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had the misfortune of trying to buy a VW Passat in 2003 at this dealership, and you know it had to be a VERY BAD experience for me to bother writing about it after almost 5 year! So, I did all my research online beforehand, and when I called them, I even made it clear to the guy what price I was willing to pay based on my research (using Edmund and Kelly's Blue Book sites), and asked him if he could accept that price, because if he couldn't then there's no point to schedule a meeting. Of course he said he's OK with my offer, and we set a time. Before I went over, I called him again to double-check that he's really OK with my price, telling him that I was serious about buying and I expected to be out of there in half an hour, haggling-free as we already agreed on the price. How naive of me!!! So I got down there, this character presented me a price sheet that was bundled with ALL the usual nonsensical fees as if I was a fool. When I tried to reiterate that we didn't have to go through that whole charade, he started to give me the speech about how I was making it impossible for him to feed his kids! I now know I should have just cut my loss (of time) and left, but that was my first time buying a car at a dealer and I didn't know better. Anyways, after almost an hour of such fruitless 'negotiations', I finally had enough and left, although almost being bullied into tears and could barely breathe by then. I swore I'd never buy a car there even if they were the last dealership on earth, and I've told everyone I knew not to go there either! Read more