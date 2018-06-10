Customer Reviews of Capitol Subaru San Jose
Hard to buy a car here!
by 10/06/2018on
This was a very disappointing dealership. THEY ARE L:IARS!!! Oh, and they would never use Edmund's. They only use KBB. My family have been Honda people and we heard wonderful things about the Subaru car. We went to check out and were dealt with by a very knowledgeable salesman, Jun, who really helped us get a feel for the automobile and answered all our questions very well. The car felt good and we decided to sleep on it and came back the next day. We test drove it again and checked out many things about it and felt we were ready to pitch an offer. It was never explained to us that this dealership can't haggle and they have their prices set. My husband did plenty of research to find comparable models that were cheaper, but with 10K-20K more miles. Upon our negotiations with the financial manager Maria, we mentioned we were pre-approved with our credit union and stated we had our auto convenience check. We even mentioned the name of our credit union, in which she stated that "we deal with them all the time". Maria went through what appeared to be negotiations as we talked over price. She kept going to ask her manager and coming back, would talk with us some more about a lower price and go back. Finally the head sales manager came over and told us flat out that they are DGDG and they don't haggle and he wouldn't even drop the price $10 if we asked him. We accepted our defeat and went home. We were contacted by Jun again checking up and realized that they had dropped the price after the end of the 3rd quarter. We went back in with a cash down payment and our check once again, filled out information and were ready to purchase. They asked my husband to initial next to paperwork that stated the price of the car + fees. I asked for a breakdown of what the fees were before he initialed. I was told that we would be paying a license fee of 1.25%, taxes and a few other things. We were then asked to provide SSN#s, in which I declined, stating we were pre-approved with our own financing and that they had our licenses and insurance info. The financial manage came out and laid down a "Credit Application", stating they needed our SSN# to verify who we were. My husband asked if we both needed to, and he said "Yes". When I asked why, since we had our auto convenience check and cash down deposit, he stated that I needed a cashier's check with the amount pre-filled in. They hadn't even given us the full amount of what we would be paying, we had all documentation, and I even offered to call my bank and they still wanted our SSN#s. On top of that the new financial guy stated that he didn't know our credit union, after Maria had told us they did business with them all the time. To add to this, they apparently had another upset customer who was cursing up a storm by "being messed with". This was our second time in there, ready to pay at full price, with a bank issued auto convenience check and sizable cash down payment and they still continued to insist upon our SSN#. I know they have a right to ask, but it seemed very shady, the whole deal. My husband and I decided to walk away as screw me once, shame on you, screw me twice, shame on me. I did not want to deal further with the company. It was a great car and I feel sorry for Jun, as he is a wonderful salesman, who is just working at the wrong place.
Crosstrek
by 03/29/2018on
We contacted the dealership online about the particular car we want and got a response quickly. Our sales person was friendly and knowledgeable. The price was competitive and the process was smooth.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
We bought a new Subaru!
by 02/27/2018on
Made a appointment with Russell to test drive a red Subaru Forrester. Car was ready and wife and I hopped in and drove around San Jose. Had a question about down shifting and asked to drive a Outback. Russell produced the car in no time and again we drove around San Jose and even up and down a hill to test the down shifting ability of the Outback. All during the time, Russell answered all questions we had, he was very knowledgeable about the Subaru products. We decided on the Outback if we could agree on the price and the financing. Again Russell and his team including Alvin and Oseas were able to get the price below Kelly Blue Book without any haggling and the usual song and dance you have to do with most dealships. Russell also got the special flavor of the month financing we wanted and we drove our new car off their lot without a regret. I would recommend Russell and his team of experts if you are interested in buying a car or if you like some free popcorn and coffee/tea.
Expensive and Deceptive
by 01/09/2014on
First of all, I set an appointment to meet a specific salesperson and he wasn't available. I eventually had to deal with someone else and when his manager came to speak to me, that pretty much canceled the deal. Gus was not interested in my business clearly. The prices quoted are very high. It's sad that a lot of old people come here to buy cars and get swindled out of their life savings.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent service
by 05/08/2013on
Previous experiences with dealerships have been stressful and full of high-pressure sales pitches. However, at Capitol Subaru I was surprised at how easily and comfortable the sale process went. I highly recommend this dealership. They have a large inventory on-site. At other dealerships, we had to drive off-site to a warehouse to see other vehicles; it was inconvenient and time-consuming. The inventory on the Capitol Subaru website matched what was on their lot. The dealership facility is clean, and the people are friendly. Their prices are competitive as well. I dealt with Eugene L. after filling out a request through Edmunds.com. We emailed back and forth for about a week regarding the models and options I was interested in. I was looking for a 2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek. He was helpful in providing quotes and answering my questions. Eventually, we set up an appointment to look at cars. When I arrived at the dealership, I was undecided about 2 models. Eugene showed me the two cars, explained the options, was patient, and was never pushy. I never sensed that I was being rolled over by high-pressure sales tactics. When it came time to talk about pricing, it was a straightforward discussion with no games or deviating from what had been quoted in emails. Overall, it was a pleasant experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Surprised & Grateful
by 04/23/2013on
I had heard about good experiences with Capitol Subaru from co-workers, and wanted a hard-to-get 2014 FXT Premium. I used Edmunds to solicit quotes from most Bay Area dealers, and Eugene L.--one of the Inet Fleet Managers--was one of the first to respond. In fact, he was one of only two who responded with actual pricing. I can't recommend Eugene and Capitol Subaru enough. Eugene is responsive, professional, and courteous. He got me what I wanted at an extremely competitive price, was patient and helpful throughout the entire process, and has followed up several times since the sale to check in. It has been a surprisingly good car buying experience thanks to Eugene and his team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 07/25/2011on
I really enjoyed buying my Outback from here. W. Page helped us and explained all features externally well and he was so patient so well. He honored us in all aspects, price etc. We would like to buy our next car from him only.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Capitol Subaru is the Best
by 10/16/2008on
An Outstanding Dealer. I bought my daughter a Subaru Forester for her 21st birthday. It was a real pleasure to find a dealership so welcoming. I really did not expect the experience to go so well. Everyone was honest and genuine with us. We really had no problems getting a fair price and going through the whole process. A very, very good experience in my book. I really appreciated the care with which Capitol Subaru handled us. It is a testament to quality service that is rare in today's world and today's economy. Thank you Capitol Subaru, you are one of the good ones.
Great Experience at Capitol
by 02/17/2008on
I already knew what car I would be buying, the only question was from whom and at what price. I dealt with Peter Owens the internet manager. Peter gave competitive quotes by email with no run-around or silly questions (like from some dealers). There was no obscuring of the final price by counting in rebates, etc. He answered emails promptly. Test drives were convenient. We settled on a price via email and I purchased at that price without hassle. There were no excessive junk fees. The paperwork was a bit endless, but that is just the way. I would definitely ask Peter for a quote on the next car I buy.
