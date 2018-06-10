1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This was a very disappointing dealership. THEY ARE L:IARS!!! Oh, and they would never use Edmund's. They only use KBB. My family have been Honda people and we heard wonderful things about the Subaru car. We went to check out and were dealt with by a very knowledgeable salesman, Jun, who really helped us get a feel for the automobile and answered all our questions very well. The car felt good and we decided to sleep on it and came back the next day. We test drove it again and checked out many things about it and felt we were ready to pitch an offer. It was never explained to us that this dealership can't haggle and they have their prices set. My husband did plenty of research to find comparable models that were cheaper, but with 10K-20K more miles. Upon our negotiations with the financial manager Maria, we mentioned we were pre-approved with our credit union and stated we had our auto convenience check. We even mentioned the name of our credit union, in which she stated that "we deal with them all the time". Maria went through what appeared to be negotiations as we talked over price. She kept going to ask her manager and coming back, would talk with us some more about a lower price and go back. Finally the head sales manager came over and told us flat out that they are DGDG and they don't haggle and he wouldn't even drop the price $10 if we asked him. We accepted our defeat and went home. We were contacted by Jun again checking up and realized that they had dropped the price after the end of the 3rd quarter. We went back in with a cash down payment and our check once again, filled out information and were ready to purchase. They asked my husband to initial next to paperwork that stated the price of the car + fees. I asked for a breakdown of what the fees were before he initialed. I was told that we would be paying a license fee of 1.25%, taxes and a few other things. We were then asked to provide SSN#s, in which I declined, stating we were pre-approved with our own financing and that they had our licenses and insurance info. The financial manage came out and laid down a "Credit Application", stating they needed our SSN# to verify who we were. My husband asked if we both needed to, and he said "Yes". When I asked why, since we had our auto convenience check and cash down deposit, he stated that I needed a cashier's check with the amount pre-filled in. They hadn't even given us the full amount of what we would be paying, we had all documentation, and I even offered to call my bank and they still wanted our SSN#s. On top of that the new financial guy stated that he didn't know our credit union, after Maria had told us they did business with them all the time. To add to this, they apparently had another upset customer who was cursing up a storm by "being messed with". This was our second time in there, ready to pay at full price, with a bank issued auto convenience check and sizable cash down payment and they still continued to insist upon our SSN#. I know they have a right to ask, but it seemed very shady, the whole deal. My husband and I decided to walk away as screw me once, shame on you, screw me twice, shame on me. I did not want to deal further with the company. It was a great car and I feel sorry for Jun, as he is a wonderful salesman, who is just working at the wrong place. Read more