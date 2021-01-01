Customer Reviews of Capitol Mazda
Best Service!!
by 01/01/2021on
Okay, okay- I’ve been shopping around the last two months for a new car and in that time have been so incensed by other dealerships that I’ve been inspired to write scathing reviews while having my cynicism validated by shady and manipulative car sales people. Steven Valentone from Capitol Mazda straight up turned that completely around. The process was so straightforward, easy, transparent I was blown away. Pricing upfront, he answered my questions without defensiveness or hedging. He made it clear that he could empathize with my situation and he anticipated my needs. Steven made the process human, authentic and safe in the conditions of a global pandemic. He is a slap in the face of the old “slimy used car salesman” troupe, and as a woman of color that means a lot. Highly recommend.
Best Service!!
by 01/01/2021on
Okay, okay- I’ve been shopping around the last two months for a new car and in that time have been so incensed by other dealerships that I’ve been inspired to write scathing reviews while having my cynicism validated by shady and manipulative car sales people. Steven Valentone from Capitol Mazda straight up turned that completely around. The process was so straightforward, easy, transparent I was blown away. Pricing upfront, he answered my questions without defensiveness or hedging. He made it clear that he could empathize with my situation and he anticipated my needs. Steven made the process human, authentic and safe in the conditions of a global pandemic. He is a slap in the face of the old “slimy used car salesman” troupe, and as a woman of color that means a lot. Highly recommend.
You tell me.....!
by 09/05/2017on
I call about a vehicle they have advertised. I go to dealership and do not see the vehicle. I walk the length of the lot in SWELTERING heat on 09/02/17, go inside and a salesman checks to see if they have the vehicle on the lot and he confirms that it is there. That salesman asked me to wait because he was with prospective buyers, which is understandable. I waited in the lounge area for close to an hour, and finally someone by the name of GENE JOHNSON, comes in to talk to me. We go to his office and immediately he assumes I need to finance the vehicle (which is not the case), and states that due to the mileage, the car may not be able to be financed. He had no other info on me except for the fact I am BLACK! Why would he make this statement without any background info? YOU TELL ME! I told him I want to see and test drive the car, before discussing anything about method of payment. Any reasonably intelligent adult knows that is basically "Putting the CART before the HORSE"!, because if I do not like the vehicle there is no need to discuss anything further! He goes and pretends to check on the vehicle and comes back and proclaims the vehicle was sold in the morning. He did not know that the previous salesman confirmed to me after CHECKING HIS COMPUTER, they had the car there. I figured he was LYING, and contacted the dealership online to inquire about the vehicle and received an email response confirming the vehicle was at the lot. This particular email was sent by none other than GENE JOHNSON! The same person who earlier in my face, told me the car was SOLD! I contacted the manager via email, and have not received a response to this point. I will give them ONE STAR for having FREE POPCORN in the lounge. As a longtime sales pro, I know that you do not know WHO can afford WHAT! That is known as PRE-JUDGING aka PREJUDICE! Arrive at your own conclusion, and let your conscience be you guide.
Buyer beware!!
by 07/04/2016on
They are understaffed and apathetic! Smarmy, said they would do it for the same price as another dealer, then jacked it up another 1000.00. Go anywhere else they don't want your business.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Don't recommend this dealership to anyone.
by 10/12/2011on
Came to buy 2011 MAZDA CX-7. We didn't know the car was on sale that day. The salesperson took off sales price tag and hid it (2000$ off). When we accidentally found out that the car was on sale and asked him to sell the car on sales price, he refused to do it and explained that sales price was for cash only. But other people were buying same type car - just in front of us! - without this "special" condition. Don't recommend this dealership to anyone. I will stop maintaining my old MAZDA at this place. I suggest you to avoid even to come close there.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent service rep!
by 12/11/2007on
Our brand new Mazda3 had weird noise when breaking -- at one time, it was getting bad that I had to take it in for them to look at. The service rep was kind and helpful. They took the issue in as if it was their own car. They did warranty replacement of the break rotor even though it looked ok to them. (other car dealers would have told us that they can't find any problem and it's none of their business). Because of Mazda's policy, they give us a complementary rental car because it's a warranty service. Over all, they replaced a suspicious problem based on what customer said and made us very happy. The problem was fix. They did say if problem still persist, go ahead and bring it on back! Overall, the service was excellent ... I've never had this good of a service before from dealership!
Great purchasing experience
by 12/11/2007on
We bought a Mazda 3 from them about 4 months ago -- the experience was good, they were a good sport about giving us a good deal, they seems to generally care about their customers on the sales floor -- where as Oak Tree Mazda -- the internet fleet sales person acted like they have all the business they needed and didn't seems to care to negotiate with us. Oak Tree guy said if we're looking at other cars, go ahead and buy other cars. We almost did... we almost bought a VW Beetle but had concerns about fuel saving. We thought ... what the heck, lets go check out Capitol Mazda before getting the Beetle. Boy... lets just say that their professionalism and wonderful sales team sold us on buying a Mazda3 from them.
The Del Grande Dealer Group (DGDG) is the Bay Area’s largest family-owned automotive group. The dealer group comprises 14 brands and 12 dealerships in the Bay Area. DGDG’s is committed to making Happy Car Buyers with a Best-In-Class dealership experience and their No Brainer Pricing™. For more information, visit DGDG.com.