Customer Reviews of Capitol Kia
Jordanny and Brandon were great!
by 04/04/2022on
I bought a used 2016 Subaru Impreza from Capitol Kia yesterday. Jordanny Medina was my product specialist and his brother Brandon handled the finance paperwork. Buying a car is always a long process but Jordanny made it as easy as possible. I brought my 8 year old son with me, and both Jordanny and Brandon were great with him. I felt well taken care of through the whole process. The sale price of the car was a “great price” according to Edmunds, and DGDG gave it a dealer certification which is a 1 year/12,000 mile powertrain warranty. I’m really happy with my purchase and would recommend Jordanny and Brandon to anyone shopping for their next car.
Our first Kia
by 10/13/2021on
My wife has her share of ailments and has difficulty getting into and out of many cars. After visiting a few dealerships to consider options we were very frustrated until visiting Capital Kia dealership and seeing the 2022 Kia Soul. This was the first car that my wife could use easily. She also needed a vehicle that had the ability to transport items for her business. I wanted a car with modern safety features and was surprised at how many of those features were on the Kia Soul, including blind spot warning, cross traffic alert, lane keeping and even emergency braking. With Apple Play it made good use of the monitor. And, there were 5 other models of the Soul with even more features. Francisco did a a very professional job of demonstrating this vehicle and was able to answer every question with a quick check on his tablet. He even let us take the Soul that we liked home to see how it fit in our garage. I came to this search with only a slight understanding of the vehicle shortage and was a bit surprised that pricing is now over MSRP. I was bit taken aback by how the pricing dialog went, but then after one night's consideration I called Eugene, one of the sales managers. He did a fine job of helping me though the process. He expediting the purchasing process with no surprises other than that my cost was going to be ~$250 lower than I had expected. While there was a pitch for the extended care insurance it was a polite and soft sell by Dennis. I would buy another car from Capital Kia in a heartbeat. If their service is even half as good as the selling process we will be very happy car owners.
I hate the car buying process
by 09/24/2021on
But Andrew Torres and the entire Capitol Kia team actually made it quick and painless! We ended up purchasing a certified pre-owned car and definitely appreciated the excellent customer service. There was no pressure and they were very transparent. Not to mention we also left with some excellent restaurant recommendations from Michael Ngo.
Great Experience at Capitol Kia
by 09/06/2021on
Recently purchased a new car from Capitol Kia. All the staff were attentive and friendly while we were here. I had been in contact with a product specialist over text before coming in, but a different staff member assisted in person. Product Specialist Jay (John) was really helpful while working with us to get a good deal on the car I wanted and Randy Guzman continued that trend as we worked on the final details of the paperwork. I'd been to other Kia dealerships around the Bay Area before coming here and I have to say this DGDG location provided us the best experience overall.
World's most dramatic man @ Capitol Kia
by 07/10/2021on
Looking for someone to help you to get your dream car at Capitol Kia with the price that you want to pay? Ask for Andrew Torres, a philosopher teacher recently turned into a car salesman. A very nice and friendly guy to do business with. Apparently, he's also known as "The world's most dramatic man" at Capitol Kia.
Great / Hassle-Free Experience
by 07/09/2021on
My wife and I made an appointment to test drive a 2021 Kia Telluride. Once we arrived onsite, we were immediately greeted by someone and we said we had an appointment. (I can't say the same about Stevens Creek Kia who never even greeted my wife and I after we stood out on the lot for 10+ minutes.) Then we were introduced to Cesar Tellez. The test drive experience was seamless. We were given the chance to drive the car without any supervision. When we returned, we conveyed what we were really looking for. Lo and behold, Capitol Kia just received a 2022 Kia Telluride SX FWD right off the truck. Cesar could tell we were interested. We asked to see the numbers for leasing and financing options. Their initial offer was too high for our liking. We were about to walk off when Cesar was able to get the leasing numbers into our sweet spot. We verbally agreed at that point and had to leave for another engagement. Cesar gladly held the car for us until we were able to return later that night to finish the paperwork. The paperwork process was just as seamless working with Michael Ngo. Michael was super friendly and very detailed about additional options and what I was signing. After all was said and done, Cesar got the car detailed and gassed up and he helped us get set up with the UVO system before leaving the lot. I can't overstate that the entire experience with Cesar and Michael was just a pleasure. We never felt pressured to walk away with the car. But they made it hard to not walk away with the car. If you're looking into Kia, please go to Capitol Kia and ask for Cesar Tellez.
It's getting worse by the month
by 06/16/2021on
I have been here more than 30 time (yes I have counted) because I serviced 2 car every 5000 miles for years and years, not even including times I had to service due to certain issues. It's getting worse and worse by the month. The old team here was very good, responsive, and always caring about customers. Now, its completely different. Most of the old team has left (now I can see why) and they simply don't care like before. In my case, they missed diagnosing an issue that has occurred many times in the past (I brought the car to them every single time) by saying there is nothing wrong with it, and now that I had to tow the car they are saying they need to replace it. I know the service advisor is new to the team and is doing what his manager is saying, but trying to use techniques like "we will give you 10% discount" or "this is the best I can give you" all the time, is becoming frustrating. And now, I will never buy Kia again. It's just not worth the terrible service. I hope their manager and the district manager whom I'm about to speak to realizes that bad services could mean fewer sales. Disclaimer: I previously reviewed here 5/5 and now I have officially filed a complaint through Kia Customer Service (HQ). Last word: I went to see new dealerships other cities around the bay area or tri-valley. And OH MY GOD there some some amazing ones (like BMW) that are super nice, always understanding and doing their best to satisfy the customers.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Capital Kia
by 03/21/2021on
Excellent experience. No pressure. Cesar T. worked with my needs. He always kept me updated on the process and answer my questions. All staff really genuinely nice, wanting to get me the best deal. The best car buying experience I ever had from start to end! Thanks guys.😊
Excellent purchasing experience of KIA Niro EX premium
by 01/04/2021on
Cesar T., picked up my 'Edmunds quote request' for a Kia Niro EV Premium and send me a good deal by txt for a silver model. We had a dark grey color in mind which they did not have. Capitol KIA is 50 miles from our home, so I was hesitant to drive out and waste hours in a showroom, certainly in Covid days. Cesar offered to get the dark grey for $300 extra which would still be a good deal. Everything was easily finalized by email and txt and I picked up the car on the day and hour that worked best for me. They had masks, shields and sanitizer in place! I spent only an hour or so at the dealership to sign the papers, make a downpayment and check out the car. Cesar explained some of the features I was less familiar with and he discovered that the plugin cable was missing - great catch. This was not their original car, so he got me a new replacement just before I left. The best experience in 25 years of buying a new car!
Capitol Kia Rocks
by 12/03/2020on
Great to work with everyone at Capitol KIA. Our sales specialist, Eugene Levins made us feel so welcome and took care of us through the car buying experience. It has been awhile since we purchased a new car from a dealership. We were impressed with their expertise and guidance during the entire process. Friendly staff that made a buying a new car an easy process!
Fast and straightforward car sales
by 08/26/2020on
I'm not much of a fan of car buying but this was a good experience. The salesman, Safak Tosun, is charming, honest, and listens well. No high pressure sales tricks by him or the sales manager or finance manager. And they gave the best deal of any of the dealerships.
Pleasant Experience In Spite of Covid Lockdown
by 05/07/2020on
We leased a new Kia Niro EV from Capitol Kia during the pandemic. Having already decided on what we wanted we were able to select the vehicle from their web site, choosing from the large number of suitable options. They honored the lease deal proposed by Edmunds and delivered the vehicle to our home. The people doing the delivery wore masks and gloves and disinfected the car prior to turning it over to us. Communication from the sales and finance teams were excellent and made the whole transaction straight forward and painless. Given the Covid 19 situation we were very pleased with how the transaction went.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Smooth purchase experience
by 03/10/2020on
Finally my Telluride ordered 3 months ago arrived at the dealer's warehouse. Telluride is still such a hot commodity and I have to pay MSRP for it. Eugene is nice and courtesy and he offered some gift after the deal was done. The purchase experience is pretty much a paper work process as there is no price negotiation at all. :-D Hence it's quite smooth.
Lack of communication kills sale.
by 02/08/2017on
The lack of communication makes this dealership a no go. My first contact with this dealership was through the Costco Auto Program. Felix, the internet sales manager, promptly sent me an email and phone call to follow up on my request for Forte5 asking for more information about what I was looking for. When I called back he was busy and told me he would call back in 15 minutes. He never called back. A couple of days later I decided to check the inventory only to see they did not have the trim level I was looking for, but did have another model of car I was interested in, the Niro. I went to the dealership to test drive the Niro. Terrall the sales person who helped me was very knowledgeable about the car and helpful. Since they did not have the trim and color of car I was looking for I asked for information about the car he did not currently have. He told me that he would find the information and email me that night. It has been 4 days and I have not heard a word. I will not purchase a car from a dealership that cannot/will not communicate with its customers.
Me buy a Kia?
by 02/19/2015on
Me buy a Kia? Really? I am actually selling my 2010 Lexus RX350 with 21,000 miles to a friend so I can buy a 2015 Kia Soul. believe it or not, the Soul+ is more fun to drive, is really user friendly, gets better gas mileage and is less expensive to maintain and insure. Plus, it has a lot more personality than my Lexus. The resale value on my Lexus more than covered my loaded Kia, even with the great extended warranty (on top of the best warranty in the industry) and extras I wanted. The Soul is also top rated for safety and dependability by Car and Driver, Edmunds, and KBB. On top of all this, it is so darn cuuuute! So what could be better than getter a brand new fun car? Buying it from Capitol Kia. I know I sound like I have been paid to write this, but those who know me know that I tell it like I see it. I have had a LOT of experience buying cars. During the past two months alone, I researched and negotiated buying new cars for my husband and my sister. Buying a car from Capitol Kia was the easiest transaction I ever made. After doing my due diligence in researching the best price for the car I wanted via Costco, Kelly Blue Book, Edmunds.com and Truecar.com, I registered with those websites to get guaranteed quotes from local car dealerships. I was immediately contacted by Sophana Ou (aka Soap) Internet Sales Manager from Capitol Kia. He was friendly and accommodating and set up an appointment for me to come test drive the car I picked out from the offerings he sent. It was exactly the car I wanted with a great (guaranteed) discount. During the test drive, Soap explained all the features and guided me through the use of the electronics (a biggie to me since I love Navigation, Bluetooth, Infotainment System, etc). I had warned him ahead of time that I wanted to be completely comfortable with any car I chose and he assured me that we could take all the time I wanted to do that. He is a man of his word. Soap is patient, knowledgable, and low (no) pressure; a refreshing change from most car salespeople. After I determined that this was, indeed, the car I wanted, it was negotiation time. This is usually the stage that takes hours of confrontation and haggling. Not so with Capitol Kia. One of the other competing dealerships had the same car without wheel locks (an option I could do without) for a slightly better pice. Soap went to make sure he could match the price and returned with a message from his Sales Manager Frank Caggiano. Not only would they match the price, they would beat it, PLUS an additional $1250 rebate special that they could offer me through Kia Financing. This was on top of the $500 rebate and dealer discount that they had originally offered me. I was in heaven! Sign me up! The last stage was finalizing paperwork with the dreaded Finance Manager Joon Pak. I expected a spiel to be upsold on after sale products but Joon was very laid back about it and simply showed me what was available. Normally, I don't go for any extended warrantees or prepaid service packages, but the combination of extending my bumper to bumper warranty to 10 years/100,000 miles (and it's transferrable!), prepaid service, and paint/ding/key remote replacement protection all bundled in a discounted package was irresistible. It just made sense to me, especially with the great price that i received. All in all, the whole transaction took about 3 hours and I was out the door with my brand new car before 4pm. I really recommend the team at Capitol Kia to anyone who wants a great deal with low pressure. If you do your homework, like I did, you will save a lot of time and money.
Optima Hybrid via Kirk Soderquist, Internet sales Manager
by 10/08/2014on
After spending a number of days at different dealers in the bay area, we chanced upon Capital Kia, and were impressed with Kirk Soderquist who assisted us in sorting out our needs. Really impressed with Kirk's knowledge and patience with the process. He is the Internet Sales Manager. Thanks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I love Capitol Kia
by 06/05/2014on
Purchasing my new Soul was a great experience! I wasn't too sure what features I wanted and was not sure if I would even qualify since my credit is not the best. I worked with Michelle in the internet department. She received my quote, called me immediately and helped me find the perfect Soul with just the right features that I wanted. Even with my not so good credit she was able to get me approved...I was so relieved to have such a helpful and knowledgeable sales associate, even the manager I spoke with Elizabeth and Joon in finance were great too! I would for sure recommend capitol Kia for your next purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Top notch dealership!
by 06/04/2014on
Capitol Kia has to be the best dealership we have ever worked with! From the Internet Sales Manager to the finalizing of the purchase with the Business Manager, we were so impressed with the friendly professionalism and knowledge of this team. They were thorough and patient with all our questions, and the solid followup earned them the sale. We are so pleased with our purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Unhappy Customer
by 01/09/2014on
**ATTENTION SHAUN D., UPSET CUSTOMER SEEKS YOUR IMMEDIATE ASSISTANCE** **DO NOT BUY FROM THIS DEALERSHIP, READ THIS REVIEW** I have never had such a horrific, degrading, disrespectful sales experience.. EVER. The associates at Capital Kia in San Jose have failed at representing the Del Grande group in an appropriate manner, and I urge consumers and the corporation to pay close attention to the details below (in order of each individual dealt with). I was looking to purchase a VW GTI as a gift for my husband. I thoroughly researched all used GTIs available from Santa Cruz to Sacramento and felt that the one Capital Kia had to offer was one that I was interested in test driving. I called, scheduled and appointment, and made my way from Union City to the dealership. Manny (newly employed sales associate): Upon arrival he greeted my husband and we made small talk as we did a thorough walk around of the vehicle. The vehicle had zero body damage but we did point out to Manny glue residue on the interior that looked like it had been left over by a sticker. My husband then test drives with Manny. Zander ("veteran" sales associate): Manny hands us over to Zander because he has another customer. Zander's insufficient customer service is so extraneous that it must be compiled into a bullet pointed list of its own.. Zander lacked knowledge of our turbo charged GTI (he filled it with 87 octane when it states "91 octane only) on the fuel lid, tried to sell us a maintenance package that did not include the price difference of synthetic oil, and gave us warranty prices for a package that did not include the upcharge for the turbo charger) While driving me to the gas station to fuel up for my test drive, he failed to use a hands free device while talking AND texting on his mobile phone. Once you sign a contract, your deal is not secure with Zander. While waiting to be seen by finance, another family came to inquire about the GTI and wanted to pay cash. Zander felt it necessary to inform us of this family multiple times; once Saturday, during three seperate phone conversations on Sunday, and lastly on Monday. Zander is unable to problem solve, and instead expects his customers to think for him. He agreed that I could bring my trade in vehicle on Monday, only to later say that it was against company policy and that he was going to let another family test drive it. He knew that my trade in vehicle needed gas, but he took off, then text me that he was stuck on the freeway (and made it seem like I should assist him). John (General Manager) : 1130AM I call John, tell him my experience, and let him know I want to be reassigned to a sales person with better customer service.This is a gift for my husband, I'm dealing with it all while I'm at work. John apologizes and says he'll get back to me. 330PM I call back because I have not heard anything, to which John says "I was under the impression your were coming to pick up your GTI." How would I get there?? Your salesman left me without a vehicle! John then says he'll have someone call me back. Frank (Sales Manager): 345PM He calls, introduces himself and starts banging out details of my loan but is not prepared with my trade in value. Why would I agree on a monthly payment unless I was knowledgeable of each detail of my loan? I tell him to call me back when he's better prepared. 4PM He calls me "I want to work this deal out for you, because of all you have been through, but how can you work for me?" I'm supposed to convince YOU to sell me my car? I tell Frank no, and for HIM to give me his bottom line. We work out our deal and I tell him I'll figure out how to get to the dealership, I will not count on his employees to pick me up. He ends the conversation with "By the way, how old are you, because you sound young?" HOW IS THAT RELEVANT? 7PM I arrive to the dealership with a female friend, Frank greets us and leads us into finance while saying "I'm glad we could come to a deal, maybe you can write a Yelp review and mention me." Here you go, as promised Frank Ted (Finance): Ted is the ONLY associate I have not had a problem with. From beginning to end he has been honest and straight forward. I don't need pleasantries, I just need to get the deal done, and Ted was all that. Thank you Ted. Manny: Apparently Manny got called in to seal the deal. After I signed my papers Manny walked me out to the vehicle where I did another walk around. Only to find a dent on the hood of my once perfect car, covered up in cheap paint that does not match. Manny acknowledges that the dent was not there Saturday. Frank: Claims the dent is tree sap, but if it is a dent underneath they will fix it and that I should come in on Saturday. I tell him this is my only car, I'm coming from Union City, will they provide me a loaner vehicle? Frank says no, because they do not accommodate used vehicle customers with loaners. He mentions a yelp review again, asks again how old I am (because he's sure I am younger than his youngest daughter), and tells me it's been a pleasure. Manny: I update Manny on what has happened the past two days, but instead of active listening, he flirts with my female friend about some nonsense.. then asks us both to stand in front of the GTI.. because he takes pictures of all his happy customers with their new purchase. 1) I'm not a happy customer 2) My female friend did not sign or co sign for the GTI, therefore she is not your customer and is in no way attached to this deal. Manny, learn to read customers and do not push them when they are already upset. John: The next day I call John to let him know how the pick up of my car went and also about the dent. He seems surprised that Frank even agreed to fix it (?????) and confirmed that he would not find another form of transportation for me or allow me to take my car to another DGDG dealership in Fremont, which is closer to where I live in Union City. I COULDN'T MAKE THIS STUFF UP IF I TRIED. I could have simply walked away from the vehicle. But I stuck it out and endured the abuse for my husband to have his car. But now his car is 90% perfect and the staff is unwilling to accommodate me for something that happened at THEIR dealership. Shaun Del Grande made a commitment to his customers called Project 100 "to provide 100% customer satisfaction to 100% of our customers 100% of the time" and in no way did I receive that type of service. I have purchased vehicles from Carlsbad Toyota, Capital Toyota, Capital Honda, Fremont Toyota, and Capital Ford.. I know what I'm getting into when buying from a dealership and what to generally expect. The staff at Capital Kia EXTREMELY FAILS in comparison to all of those dealerships. I will definitely tell my friends, family, and everyone I meet of my experience.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Pricing....no isssues.
by 09/16/2011on
Went to buy the new Sorento and they had the one we wanted and they were very aggressive in their pricing at the table. I appreciated that as I did not feel like going back and fourth and told them that up front. Thanks for the great deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
