1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

03/02/2014 - I took my family to Capitol Honda with all intention to buy a 2014 Civic Sedan LX. The salesman that I worked with, Jimmy H., was busy when we came so we waited for him as being courtesy since we talked to him first. After spending almost 2hrs at this place to work with Jimmy (on and off) - he tried to multitask between trying to make a sale with us and his other task - we came to an agreement with a price that he said he had it worked out with his friend, Tom L., who is a fleet manager. Jimmy and Tom will split the commission. Tom would have to do the sales transaction but, he is out to dinner - it was after 6pm, so Jimmy would have to do the transaction. Jimmy appeared to be lack of the experience so he had Tom (while eating dinner somewhere) on the speaker phone to help him complete the transaction. Jimmy then mentioned to us that he forgot to let us know that on the condition of the agreement of the sale that we would give them good grade on the survey since it is very important to them. I agreed to give him a 10 on the score as per his recommendation. The sales transaction was finally completed after a struggling of 45mins between Jimmy in front of the monitor and Tom L. on the speaker phone. We were then sent to the Finance to complete the Finance term with them of a 5yr term, 1.9% of a loan with my credit score of 811. The finance person went through the loan condition, term and explained to us all the necessity. He then tried to sell us extra warranty coverage and Karr alarm and extra paint coat... We refused all. He then left with a printed contract. Jimmy then came to us and said that he is starving and would like to go home to have dinner, it is now almost 8pm. We waited for another 15mins, the finance person came back and asked us if Jimmy had gone through the sales with us and we told him yes. He said there is a problem and they are trying to contact Jimmy and Tom. I asked if there is a problem. The finance person said that the manager does NOT AGREE WITH THE PRICE because it is a $500 loss. It was like a 10tons elevator dropping on us. I asked them had they talked to Jimmy and/or Tom L. He said that is what they've been trying to contact Jimmy and Tom about. I then called Jimmy H. to find out the situation. No answer from Jimmy. The finance guy then came to us after another 10mins waiting and told us that the manager would not agree to this price. It is now 8:30 and, I am tired, my wife is tired and my daughter is very very tired. We got up and walked out after I $%*@#! the hell to this fraud business. On the way out I ran into Tom L. who I assume finally showed up after a good meal (while we have not had our dinner). Tom told me that there his nothing he can do because that guy is the big boss/owner. I asked Tom that why did he had me go through the whole transaction/process and pulled the string at the last second, is he trying to trick me into something? Jimmy had him (Tom) assistance and approval on the price and to go through the transaction. Tom now denied everything that he has anything to do with it, in spite of the conversation he had with Jimmy over the speaker phone through out the transaction. Tom then proceeded to suggest me how about putting in another $300 so the big boss would happy and I would get the car. Now, that really put the nail in the coffin to me that this is really a very very awful horrible sales tactics that they have been practicing. I looked at Tom L. in the eyes and said the hell with it and with you all. You people Capitol Honda is a disgrace, scam - THE HELL with it. We left in disgusted. I almost vomited on the way out. I now understand the review above from joncab5 and I totally agreed with that review. Wish I had seen this review before I came to this disgusted Capitol Honda Dealer in San Jose. I could have not in a million years understand the review from Ababykitty. I challenge anybody finding the integrity of my review here. Please ask Jimmy H., Tom L. and the power-that-be/owner of the Capitol Honda in San Jose and the Finance guy about this incident. The worst is they denied everything. Guess what, I still have the paperwork (original printed) as I left I demanded all paperwork given to me since they have my personal informations. Tom L. is the one who took the paperwork out of the yellow folder (this proves that I was there. Yellow folder is their color choice for the sales transaction for customer). Tom L.'s face was all red when he handed me the paperwork. SHAME on YOU Capitol Honda of San Jose. People - be ware! I have heard the same story about this sales tactics of this dealership from three different people that I know. Capitol Honda - you ought to be ashamed of yourself! Read more