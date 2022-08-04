1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I contacted online about a 2016 1SS Camaro with ultra low miles (2600!) that was for sale. Ricky reached out to me. Ricky was pretty easy to work with, and allowed me to do all the credit work and gain a 'approval' before even coming to the dealership.(later I find out I was never approved and they did a SPOT DELIVERY to me, but lied and told me I was approved and good to go) I wasn't sure I would even qualify so that part was important. After getting the "approval" I went to the dealership almost immediately and met with Ricky. I had a trade with negative equity and they helped me without any problems. We went over the paperwork and then they inspected my trade in. At this point Ricky and I went to test drive the vehicle to make sure I like it before moving forward with the finance portion. When ricky was showing me the car he explained some basic features and gave me a no BS run down of the car. Too bad it was raining so I could not evaluate the car that well. All in all everything seemed pretty good to me so we came to an agreement. I then went to wait for finance department to complete the financing paper work. I waited here for about 1.5hrs as 3 other people went ahead of me and got in and out of the finance office while I waited. After the wait Andrew came out and brought me back to his office to complete the paperwork. Andrew was really cool and a pleasure to work with, he brightened up my experience and even offered to try to get me a lower rate on Monday when the banks open.(He didn't) Once I completed up here I went to meet with Ricky, but he was too busy to go over the new car I just bought from him as he was trying to sell another... I was given copies of my paperwork as requested and keys to my new vehicle and that was it. Upon leaving the dealership I had driven the car for about an hour and when waiting in line at "in n out" the brakes started to act strange and were not functioning correctly, the car stated a warning "service brake assist " I took a photo and sent it to Ricky which he says he forwarded to his manager and "they will take care of it." Over a month later I have not hear back from Ricky about the brake assist. Now over the last couple weeks when driving up hills and mountain roads the vehicle vibrates pretty bad like driving on a rumble strip. I read online the torque converter is probably bad and is a common issue with the transmission on my vehicle. I also get a terrible noise when I turn the heater onto high, it sounds like there is a paper hitting fan blades; funny enough it only does this sometimes and is hit or miss. Then thirdly, the rear diff makes a terrible sound when the car is cold and sometimes will do it even when the car is warm when making turns. After all this I go to use the android auto that was advertised to me by Ricky before my test drive and find out the vehicle hasn't even got the proper update to use android auto and needs to go back to the dealer for this! I'm not sure you can trust their pre owned inspection as this car definitely has issues and didn't even recieve a basic free update. The car has definitely been in an accident as well and you can see 'dirt nibs and runs in the paint' where it was repainted and sand marks from where they tried to sand the paint to cover it up. There was even overspray on the window! All this on a certified pre owned vehicle that was guaranteed accident free "to their knowledge" with no issues. Overall unsatisfied with everything not to mention the hoops I had to to through just to keep the car after leaving the dealership. I wouldn't reccomend my worst enemy to buy a car here. Read more