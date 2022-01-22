1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I had a very bad experience in 2019 with the service department for my Acadia. After talking with Bill Kendrick, Service Manager, and his reassurances that staff had changed I brought my car back in 2021. Repairs took twice as long as estimated, I had to call to get updates after staff didn't check in when they said they would, and it cost $9K to be told that more work would need to be done. I took my car for a second opinion to another mechanic. The told me the work done was very poor quality (with photo proof,) the work done by GMC was 'band aid' fixes not root cause of problems and it would be another $9K to get my car in good condition. Do not make the same mistake I did!!! There is a reason dealerships have such a bad reputation!! Read more