Capitol Buick GMC

Capitol Buick GMC
909 Capitol Expressway Auto Mall, San Jose, CA 95136
Today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Capitol Buick GMC

4.2
Overall Rating
4.2 out of 5 stars(8)
Recommend: Yes (4) No (1)
Report review
Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Do not service your vehicle here!

by Jacquelinehq on 10/27/2021

I had a very bad experience in 2019 with the service department for my Acadia. After talking with Bill Kendrick, Service Manager, and his reassurances that staff had changed I brought my car back in 2021. Repairs took twice as long as estimated, I had to call to get updates after staff didn't check in when they said they would, and it cost $9K to be told that more work would need to be done. I took my car for a second opinion to another mechanic. The told me the work done was very poor quality (with photo proof,) the work done by GMC was 'band aid' fixes not root cause of problems and it would be another $9K to get my car in good condition. Do not make the same mistake I did!!! There is a reason dealerships have such a bad reputation!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Above and beyond!

by Michael VB on 08/18/2021

Every aspect of the buying process online went very well. Sarah was great at making sure everything was done right and she was a pleasure to talk to and get to know. My wife really liked her as well. Thank you so much Sarah. You rock! 🤘

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great purchase!!!

by Melanie Canepa on 07/17/2021

The very best experience ever purchasing a vehicle. Angelo Hernandez was Great. He went over and beyond to help me. I love my 2018 Buick Encore.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent sales person

by Sharon Green on 05/25/2021

The sales people at Buick Capitol are courteous, friendly and thorough, creating a pleasant experience with buying my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Gil from service Dept

by Rigoberto on 12/11/2018

Gil let me know what was going on with my truck . Very helpful .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service of 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe

by philpat on 11/10/2018

I have been taking my vehicle to this dealership for a number of years. The quality, integrity and professionalism of this organization begins with the Service Consultant, Mr. Dan Cash . He is the ultimate professional whom I have complete trust. The work on my vehicle has always reflected the same commitment to excellence that Mr. Cash and this dealership consistently displays.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Purchase Experience

by suavegabe on 08/24/2018

Excellent customer service with salesmen that are not pushy. We agreed upon a price before arriving at the dealership. Smooth transaction and enjoyable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
219 cars in stock
66 new122 used31 certified pre-owned
GMC Sierra 2500HD
GMC Sierra 2500HD
15 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

The Del Grande Dealer Group (DGDG) is the Bay Area’s largest family-owned automotive group. The dealer group comprises 14 brands and 12 dealerships in the Bay Area. DGDG’s is committed to making Happy Car Buyers with a Best-In-Class dealership experience and their No Brainer Pricing™. For more information, visit DGDG.com.

Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Television
Cable Television
Vending Machines
Customer Lounge Area

