Volkswagen of Stevens Creek

4490 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose, CA 95129
Today 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Volkswagen of Stevens Creek

86 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Glynn

by Glynn_E on 03/02/2018

Quick. Bought by email. No haggle. A good deal. Good selection of inventory. No pressure. He understood what was important to me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy Customer.

by Sanketh on 03/01/2018

The turn around time was really quick. The negotiation was crisp and clear. Nice gentlemen in the dealership. Overall the complete Car trade experience was really good :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

e-Golf at Stevens Creek VW

by tdejournett on 03/01/2018

Norm was straight forward and very nice, there were no games or hidden fees or anything like that. Easiest and most enjoyable car buying experience I ever had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Your Recent Sales Visit to Stevens Creek Volkswagen

by Eduarda on 03/01/2018

The list is too long to tell, but what I can say is that when I am there, I feel like I am among family. Joe Castelino makes every experience a joy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Finer Service

by Luis_Alberto on 02/26/2018

Scott Yaeger, Travis, and the person who showed me the features of the car were very proper about how a person should be treated. For me, it became very easy to buy my car. I was comfortable. I wasn't even tired after buying it. I appreciate when people have fine gestures and manners to treat potential clients.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Travis was great! Thank you for the help!

by Mollycarlin on 02/26/2018

Travis was great! Thank you for understanding our needs. Working with you was the best part of our experience! Best of luck!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Passat

by Pierrekohayan on 02/26/2018

Hassle free experience and friendly staff. Thourough explanantion of the vehicle and service process. Listened to my request and accomodated accordingly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Got our e-Golf

by EGolfOwner on 02/24/2018

Great service, knowledgeable sales people, and a good selection of automobiles. We were able to purchase the e-Golf same day, and they work with CUDL!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2016 jetts

by Mac122896 on 02/24/2018

Everyone was very helpful and knowledgeable. Was showed multiple options but was able to settle on a Jetta for our daughter. The overall process was very easy and painless.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Stellar service from Stevens Creek Volkswagen

by JRChesnutt on 02/20/2018

Both the sales and finance staff went out of their way to make sure I was satisfied with my deal. Many thanks to both Bob and Red for incredible service!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Stevens Creek Volkswagen

by NCalVWOwner on 02/11/2018

This is the second time we've bought a car from SCVW. The best part are the people. Honest, fun, no pressure. Pete was great to work with and made the whole thing pain free.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

easy process from test drive to lease

by clowrie on 02/06/2018

Overall, the staff was very friendly. I was greeted by the floor manager and he quickly made sure that I was able to test drive the car I wanted and hooked up with a salesperson who could help me. From there, the sales process went smoothly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!

by ajay1120 on 02/01/2018

Pete was the best, he made the entire process very painless and easy! I will definitely buy my next VW here when my lease runs out

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

care for the returning customer

by Robert1_1 on 01/29/2018

Our Salesman Pete was very flexible and open to our requests. He was present at the dealership the very next day so that he can hand the keys over to us and explain the functions. Good Service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Stevens Volkswagen 2017

by Kymella on 01/29/2018

It was a little stressful at negotiating...The but when it was all done I was happy but wished I had 2 sets of keys instead of one

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2017 Volkswagen Passat SE w/ Technology

by Carlope on 01/20/2018

We can negotiate for the price of the car, for more reasonable price. They are willing to go below the MSRP price, and this could go for few thousand dollars discount if negotiated reasonably. Our case has a total price of around $27000-28000 Volkswagen Passat SE w/ technology, and we were able to get a huge discount out of this. Look for the sales manager, Ray, as he is willing to help.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buyer

by AnnieL2016 on 01/03/2018

From start to finish the staff was very great. I felt that they were very knowledgeable, friendly and respectful. They made us feel comfortable and welcome. They were just as excited about the car as I was. I trusted the sales team was doing their best to meet our needs. Great dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

VW visit

by David_Chen on 01/03/2018

Quick and easy. Staffs were very friendly. Was looking for a specific kind of car and the staffs went above and beyond trying to locate one for us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Experience sharing

by alanwang0131 on 01/01/2018

Pete was good and knowledgeable. I had a decent experience at the shop. Last but not least, we love the vehicle a lot.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bill and Pete were amazing

by worldwidewes23 on 01/01/2018

Bill and Pete were great, helped us on a 2018 Tiguan. they walked us thru the process and helped every second along the way.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Knox Review

by MAKnoxy on 12/15/2017

Very quick, easy and smooth transaction. Able to look at a lot of various options and a few different test drives. Nice people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
