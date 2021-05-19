Stevens Creek Toyota
Customer Reviews of Stevens Creek Toyota
Great experience buying my first car!
by 05/19/2021on
I bought a car from Stan Wolowski at Toyota Sunnyvale a for the most part it was pretty easy. I would not hesitate to work with and/or recommend working with Stan and Toyota Sunnyvale in the future!
Great services!
by 03/21/2022on
Trae and Michael were very helpful in providing the services that my vehicle needed (new key, maintenance, wi-Fi issues). Their flexibility and patience to cater to my needs are very much appreciated. Great service provided from beginning to end. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Loved working with Tech, Juan Roman
by 01/21/2022on
So far, this is my 3rd or 4th visit and this was the first time I stayed to work while the team worked on my vehicle. I was greeted by the check in person, who was very warm and welcoming, then met with my tech, Juan who arrived quickly and provided informative and timely details of the service and how I can get the most of the service. I was able to sit in the lounge where there was plenty of seating in a well lit and inviting area.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Bought two service packages due to positive experience
by 05/17/2021on
Artist was exceptional in explaining what our cars needed. (We have two Prius that we decided to service on the same day.) Because of our experience we decided to buy a second service package so both will be covered. Everyone is so professional, friendly, and on top of things there. Also had a business meeting while waiting for the second car and your lounge made it very convenient. Thanks so much.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service experience
by 02/23/2021on
Appointments are met on time Proper explanation for all the work is given Friendly staff
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy, extremely pleasant, just a bit too long
by 02/13/2021on
Kristen Rudd is the best salesperson ever (and I have bought a lot of cars!) - so pleasant and efficient. Just the best experience - and to be fair the other staff I dealt with were astonishingly fun and pleasant too. Just wish the experience was completable in under and hour.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Super busy service center, but well organized
by 02/09/2021on
Like a lot of Silicon Valley dealer service centers, Steven's Creek Toyota is very busy. You are advised to make an appointment. They are well organized at checking you in despite the number of cars waiting to be dropped off for service. My only gripe is something as routine as an oil change has a standard turn around quote of 2 hours. I wish they had an hour or less wait for something so simple with an appointment. Pick up was well organized as well - I was able to pay for my service through a text on my phone before pick up helping speed things along - just wish it were speedier.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Unnecessary 5K maintenance service for $440!
by 12/31/2020on
I asked my daughter to bring car in for 2 FREE recall services that were scheduled. The agent ask her if the car needed service and she said she did not know, then agent handed her an invoice to sign including a $444 service, explaining what service they would perform. The agent, Bryan Hather, exploited her ignorance because 1 Charging her for service is not necessary, the car has not reached the 5000 miles since last service. It only has 19K and not due for major maintenance! 2 Did not offer cheaper options: On my last visit the other agent told me that basic oil change starts at $60 and I finally paid $420+ for Toyota Care+ maintenance contract! And this agent offer a ONE TIME service for same amount, that is ridiculous! 3 We called back 20 minutes after she signed the contract when she get home.The answering agent indicate that she would pass on our request to cancel the service, but half an hour later when we text to confirm the cancellation, the Bryan indicate it was too late. Consider our car was among the last cars in the service queue, that is hard to believe.4 Service manager did not return my call to complain even though I left 4 messages within 5 days after service!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service at Stevens Creek Toyota
by 09/22/2020on
Very friendly service. We really felt taken care of.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Useful advice provided
by 09/01/2020on
Service advisor asked all the right questions and was knowledgeable about our vehicle. It was helpful for me that he explained to my wife why it was important to avoid running the air conditioner on circulate internal air mode for long periods of time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honest and excellent work
by 08/03/2020on
Advisor treated my car needs as if I was his brother and not a customer. He discussed tire wear left vs current sale and even tried to find me discounts.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly and helpful sales
by 07/05/2020on
The Salesman, Steve Williams was very friendly and helpful. Also, his manager and coworkers were helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
A Pleaasant Experience
by 03/01/2020on
Edgar, a new salesperson, assisted me from very cordial and professional. We found the car I requested. The process went smoothly till I remembered I had a credit freeze. I returned home to remove and retrieve a check, my trade in keys, and pink slip.John Shamloo took over the completion of processing of the sale. He also was cordial and extremely pleasant. I always dread walking through the gauntlet of sales people. I was fortunate to have met Edgar. John and I went through negotiation process. I came prepared with offers from other dealers. He matched them and we were on our way. I wanted to some accessories that John had installed. His car delivery was informative but it was long day and I am not sure how much I can recall. I will return to John for a refresher course. Great day! Thank you...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Deals like no other
by 02/15/2020on
Professionalism, courtesy and great deal was my experience with Stevens Creek Toyota. Mr. Ray Khandan the General Manager and Mr. John Shamloo provided me with an excellent service facilitating this great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Best buying experience
by 12/03/2019on
Michael Battin, Mark Allan, and Financial Manager Sam (sorry I do not remember his last name) were helping me. They were very professional, friendly and efficient. They made the process so easy, and we got the new car 3 hours after we got in the dealer! We had some questions the next day, and Sam helped us right away on his off day to make sure we were taken care of asap, so that I could get back to work. I felt the warm welcoming from them, like they were my brothers. I highly recommend this dealer and specially talk to Michael, Allan and Sam. They are the best.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Happy with my new Mirai from Stevens Creek Toyota
by 11/02/2019on
Recently I have purchased Toyota Mirai. I am happy with my purchase. Both Steve Williams and John Mills were very helpful. Other than some computer hiccups and delay in paper works, all went very well. John is extremely helpful. He spent a lot of time to explain every feature of the car. I highly recommend Stevens Creek Toyota's team. They are professional and really look after the customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Stevens Creek Toyota 360 Kiely Blvd
by 10/11/2019on
We want to personally thank Asher Massey for providing excellent service with the purchase of a Mercedes Benz. We want to express our gratitude and great appreciation for his kindness, time, effort and professionalism. We highly recommend his service at Stevens Creek Toyota and intend to purchase a car from him in the future. We have also recommended the same to our family and friends who love the car too. We wholeheartedly thank you for doing a fabulous job and work well done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Buying!
by 10/05/2019on
Huey and Josh really helped us out in answering our new Rav 4 questions. Huey wasn’t pushy and wanted to make sure we felt comfortable and once we told him that we were Costco members he handed us over to Josh which Josh help us a lot as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Outstanding
by 10/01/2019on
Adan has always been helpful, friendly, and professional. I am confident with him whenever car maintenance is needed, and would recommend him to others.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Care for customers
by 09/30/2019on
Alberto was very helpful, friendly, and professional from start to finish. He made sure that I got an appointment to have my car seen and repaired as soon as possible rather than to have me wait and possible get stranded or into an accident. He also always explains everything that's wrong and why something needs to be fixed. I never feel that Alberto's taking advantage of my limited mechanical knowledge or the fact that I have an old car. He understands that I need to keep it going, at least for a little while longer, until I can get a new car. And because of Alberto's great service, Stevens Creek Toyota will be my first choice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Consistently great
by 08/30/2019on
I’m a longtime 15ish year customer. Love that you’re constantly updating, and really appreciate refreshments in the waiting area. Also appreciate your efficient Mirai service, understanding it’s specialized.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
