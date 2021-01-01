1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I call about a vehicle they have advertised. I go to dealership and do not see the vehicle. I walk the length of the lot in SWELTERING heat on 09/02/17, go inside and a salesman checks to see if they have the vehicle on the lot and he confirms that it is there. That salesman asked me to wait because he was with prospective buyers, which is understandable. I waited in the lounge area for close to an hour, and finally someone by the name of GENE JOHNSON, comes in to talk to me. We go to his office and immediately he assumes I need to finance the vehicle (which is not the case), and states that due to the mileage, the car may not be able to be financed. He had no other info on me except for the fact I am BLACK! Why would he make this statement without any background info? YOU TELL ME! I told him I want to see and test drive the car, before discussing anything about method of payment. Any reasonably intelligent adult knows that is basically "Putting the CART before the HORSE"!, because if I do not like the vehicle there is no need to discuss anything further! He goes and pretends to check on the vehicle and comes back and proclaims the vehicle was sold in the morning. He did not know that the previous salesman confirmed to me after CHECKING HIS COMPUTER, they had the car there. I figured he was LYING, and contacted the dealership online to inquire about the vehicle and received an email response confirming the vehicle was at the lot. This particular email was sent by none other than GENE JOHNSON! The same person who earlier in my face, told me the car was SOLD! I contacted the manager via email, and have not received a response to this point. I will give them ONE STAR for having FREE POPCORN in the lounge. As a longtime sales pro, I know that you do not know WHO can afford WHAT! That is known as PRE-JUDGING aka PREJUDICE! Arrive at your own conclusion, and let your conscience be you guide. Read more