Sales Tactics from Hell! a 0 rating if there is
by 03/04/2014on
03/02/2014 - I took my family to Capitol Honda with all intention to buy a 2014 Civic Sedan LX. The salesman that I worked with, Jimmy H., was busy when we came so we waited for him as being courtesy since we talked to him first. After spending almost 2hrs at this place to work with Jimmy (on and off) - he tried to multitask between trying to make a sale with us and his other task - we came to an agreement with a price that he said he had it worked out with his friend, Tom L., who is a fleet manager. Jimmy and Tom will split the commission. Tom would have to do the sales transaction but, he is out to dinner - it was after 6pm, so Jimmy would have to do the transaction. Jimmy appeared to be lack of the experience so he had Tom (while eating dinner somewhere) on the speaker phone to help him complete the transaction. Jimmy then mentioned to us that he forgot to let us know that on the condition of the agreement of the sale that we would give them good grade on the survey since it is very important to them. I agreed to give him a 10 on the score as per his recommendation. The sales transaction was finally completed after a struggling of 45mins between Jimmy in front of the monitor and Tom L. on the speaker phone. We were then sent to the Finance to complete the Finance term with them of a 5yr term, 1.9% of a loan with my credit score of 811. The finance person went through the loan condition, term and explained to us all the necessity. He then tried to sell us extra warranty coverage and Karr alarm and extra paint coat... We refused all. He then left with a printed contract. Jimmy then came to us and said that he is starving and would like to go home to have dinner, it is now almost 8pm. We waited for another 15mins, the finance person came back and asked us if Jimmy had gone through the sales with us and we told him yes. He said there is a problem and they are trying to contact Jimmy and Tom. I asked if there is a problem. The finance person said that the manager does NOT AGREE WITH THE PRICE because it is a $500 loss. It was like a 10tons elevator dropping on us. I asked them had they talked to Jimmy and/or Tom L. He said that is what they've been trying to contact Jimmy and Tom about. I then called Jimmy H. to find out the situation. No answer from Jimmy. The finance guy then came to us after another 10mins waiting and told us that the manager would not agree to this price. It is now 8:30 and, I am tired, my wife is tired and my daughter is very very tired. We got up and walked out after I $%*@#! the hell to this fraud business. On the way out I ran into Tom L. who I assume finally showed up after a good meal (while we have not had our dinner). Tom told me that there his nothing he can do because that guy is the big boss/owner. I asked Tom that why did he had me go through the whole transaction/process and pulled the string at the last second, is he trying to trick me into something? Jimmy had him (Tom) assistance and approval on the price and to go through the transaction. Tom now denied everything that he has anything to do with it, in spite of the conversation he had with Jimmy over the speaker phone through out the transaction. Tom then proceeded to suggest me how about putting in another $300 so the big boss would happy and I would get the car. Now, that really put the nail in the coffin to me that this is really a very very awful horrible sales tactics that they have been practicing. I looked at Tom L. in the eyes and said the hell with it and with you all. You people Capitol Honda is a disgrace, scam - THE HELL with it. We left in disgusted. I almost vomited on the way out. I now understand the review above from joncab5 and I totally agreed with that review. Wish I had seen this review before I came to this disgusted Capitol Honda Dealer in San Jose. I could have not in a million years understand the review from Ababykitty. I challenge anybody finding the integrity of my review here. Please ask Jimmy H., Tom L. and the power-that-be/owner of the Capitol Honda in San Jose and the Finance guy about this incident. The worst is they denied everything. Guess what, I still have the paperwork (original printed) as I left I demanded all paperwork given to me since they have my personal informations. Tom L. is the one who took the paperwork out of the yellow folder (this proves that I was there. Yellow folder is their color choice for the sales transaction for customer). Tom L.'s face was all red when he handed me the paperwork. SHAME on YOU Capitol Honda of San Jose. People - be ware! I have heard the same story about this sales tactics of this dealership from three different people that I know. Capitol Honda - you ought to be ashamed of yourself!
Bait and switch
by 03/25/2013on
I tried repeatedly to get an internet quote and when I finally believed I had a real one, I came in the dealership, only to learn that I had been deceived. I then had to sit around for 2 1/2 hours waiting for a written quote, which I never got, even though it was a cash purchase and there was no trade in. Waste of time.
If you want a 6-speed Accord, be persistent !
by 03/22/2013on
Capitol was the only dealer in the Bay Area to respond quickly to my emails and phone calls. After a false start with Capitol because of a misinformed salesman, I went back when I saw the car I wanted in Capitol's inventory. Car buying for me is never a pleasant experience. Sales people are very cagey about giving a price you can use to compare with other dealers. Capitol is no different, but Raoul, my sales guy, was informed, helpful and pleasant. After having a lot of trouble locating a 6-speed, and being promised by other dealers that they'd "order me one", seven or more Accords with the 6-speed showed up in the SF Bay Area all at once. None of these other dealers followed up and tried to order me one. After my phone calls went unanswered, I went back to Capitol and bought one of the five manuals they had in stock.
Quick and Painless purchase of 2013 Honda Accord
by 02/08/2013on
Paid $26,900 before Sales Tax and other fees. This is a fair price for a brand new 2013 Honda Accord. I was happy with how quick the dealership handled all of my paperwork. I would recommend them to others. We got the 5 year loan at 3.9%. Everything they promised was delivered.
Outstanding!
by 01/11/2013on
I am a Consumer Advocate and have helped facilitate 4 new car sales for clients at Capitol Honda. When it came time to buy a new car, going to Capitol Honda was a no-brainer. However, I do extensive research before going into any car dealer and take in my online findings. It was the end of Dec. 2012 and I wanted to buy a 2012 Honda Civic LX. I dealt with Tom L. and, as always, found my buying experience very pleasurable. Tom L. is the man to see when dealing for a car, but you have to go into any car dealership with facts. Tom was a pleasure (!!!) to deal with and I got a great deal! Thanks, Tom L. and Capitol Honda, for a great buying experience!!
Horrible Sales Tactics
by 05/21/2012on
Went to buy a new Honda Odyssey. When I arrived with my appointment via internet the sales team of about 12-15 guys were having a meeting at the sales managers desk and no one would help me. That did not start off too well. Then, after waiting about 15 minutes, they had the one in stock I wanted. They wanted $2,000 over MSRP and said they always charge that since they are a volume dealer in San Jose. They told me they would not sell it for less. Also they wanted me at 4.9% even though I have good credit and wanted the Honda Financial Special of 0.9% They also valued my trade in at "fair condition" when it was a 2011 model with no issues. Heck, I even had a brand new set of floor mats for them. Finally I told them I was insulted and the their numbers were $9,000 more than I wanted to pay from my offer. The sales manager came over and told me I should not consider the Odyssey and perhaps choose a less expensive model; then said then I decided to leave. I was treated like someone that had no idea what I was doing. It was the most horrible experience I have ever had and I have owned everything from new Porsche, Lexus, Kia, Mercedes, Chevrolet and everything in between. Finally on my own, I left and once in my car in their parking lot they agreed to my fair offer and price that I had in mind when I first walked into the store. However, I told them NO THANK YOU and drove away. It was the most ridiculous experience I have ever had at a car dealership. I told the sales manager he was insulting and unethical. I can't believe they were so greedy as to make over $10K on a profit of a car sale. It is not a Ferrari or Rolls Royce; it was a Honda. Regardless, I left and went to the neighboring Honda dealership and told them my numbers and my experience at Capitol Honda and they right away said YES, and I was a happy customer. Seriously, I would avoid this dealership. Someday you will probably see them on some Consumer show and how NOT to buy a car. Honda should be ashamed on their high sales pressure tactics. Avoid like the plaque. Again, even thought they did agree in the parking lot to my offer, I would not agree due to the ethical issues this sales team has. Good Luck and go somewhere else.
Best car buying experience
by 02/24/2011on
We emailed several dealerships in our local area for a price quote on the desired car and all came back very similarly priced but not all had the car / color we wanted. Capitol was one of the few that was willing to negotiate, actually had the car we wanted and responded promptly to email and / or phone requests. Simon was a pleasure to work with. We worked out the price details all via email and phone with Simon and spent about 1.5 hours at the actual dealership just signing the paperwork. Simon had another client so Khalil helped us with the paperwork and showed us the car before we headed off to the finance guy. All in all, the fastest we've ever been in and out of a dealership with no hassles or tricks once we were there to sign the paperwork. Love them because they did what they said they were going to do!
Zero customer service
by 02/22/2011on
Total disregard to customer service. I was interested in buying a SUV 2011 and every time I had to call the dealership with no response from them, in spite of the sales guy saying we will call you right back. And then hours later when I didn't get any response, the answer I got was we've been really buys here ??? If you're not busy catering to your new customer, what are you guys busy with ? Pushed me to come sign the papers, and told me that car won't be available till next day (didn't give even the time). Do they really expect any customer to sign a loan without even looking at the car ? STAY AWAY AT ALL COSTS. You'll find much better shopping experience at dozens of dealerships around the bay area.
Top Notch!
by 01/28/2011on
Just bought a new 2011 Civic from these folks (the internet sales team). I can't remember a smoother, hassle free experience in all my years of car buying. From competitive pricing to straight forward answers on all of my questions, they were highly impressive.
Horrible Dealership. Not worth the time and effort.
by 09/01/2009on
I contacted them by phone about a 2010 Honda Odyssey EX-L with RES over the weekend and I spoke to the fleet sales manager. He had the exact vehicle I was looking for but he stated it will arrive on Monday (2 days). We negotiated the price at $33,200 + TTL. I stated that I wanted an e-mail confirmation to ensure that the facts were correct. I waited but by Monday morning I never received one so I e-mailed the fleet manager requesting confirmation of negotiated price and wanted total OTD price with TTL. I also looked up yelp's reputation for this dealership (they had horrible reviews!!!, now I was concerned). I called him later that day after I got no response to my e-mail and he stated, "yeah, no problem, $33,200 for the car + TTL". I again asked for e-mail confirmation as I didn't want to drive 1 hour to get harrassed (especially given yelp's reviews). Luckily I found out a friend's friend also works at the dealership and I asked him to confirm the price and to send confirmation e-mail. He called back and stated he could not sell me that car and could not reply to my email to confirm what has already been agreed by phone. I was told it was the only Odyssey on the lot (I was told they had a couple of others the day before) and could only sell it for $35,700 (basically MSRP). I guess I knew it was coming given the fact that he didn't want to confirm our agreed upon conversation through e-mail. This is a very shady dealership and will say and do anything to bring you in and scam you.
Go elsewhere.
by 06/29/2009on
I recently completed the purchase of a 2009 Honda. The head of internet sales agreed to a price prior to my setting foot in the dealership. I also completed the necessary finance paperwork and faxed that in before going to the dealership. I did everything I could ahead of time to minimize hassles the day of purchase. When I arrived at 7 PM to fill out the remaining paperwork, a young sales associate helped me out, and then shortly afterwards told me he was sending my paperwork to the finance department. After waiting for a long time in a dealership devoid of customers (by this time it was 9PM on a weeknight), I located my sales associate outside. I told him that I was getting tired of waiting and that unless he could speed up the process I was going to cancel the deal. He told me he was frustrated too, and said he would shred my paperwork. When I went to the finance department to see what the hold up was there were several empoyees sitting around. Only when I told them I was canceling the deal did anyone make an effort to get the paperwork rolling. Thankfully, that process was quick. So, I finally left at 9:45 PM, one of the last people in the building, having some security guard tell me to move my (new) car out of the way so he could lock up the lot. No vehicle orientation by the way. And the Internet Sales Manager? Oh, he was long gone. I never did see him. When I sent him a complaint the next day he offered his apologies and said he was concerned. The next day Capitol Honda did send me an email..... asking me to rate them highly in their customer feedback! Do yourself a favor and go elsewhere, or swallow a bunch of Advils and buy a car from these [violative content deleted].
Very Poor Experience
by 02/17/2008on
I visited Capitol Honda when I was in the market for a Honda Civic SI. Initially, I worked with a younger salesman who was nice, though not very professional. We took the car for a test drive. When we got back from the test drive, I asked for a quote on the car. He brought me inside and started putting a quote together. A few minutes later, he introduces me to his sales manager, and we start talking numbers. I was looking at a basic 2007 Civic SI sedan, and this was in December of 2007. The MSRP on the vehicle was 21,310(Sedan). The manager had the audacity to quote me over 24,000 for the car. I calmly told him that he was crazy if he thought I was going to pay that much for the car. He kept saying how MSRP is just suggested, and that in order for the dealership to make money, they need to charge more. It was all a load of garbage. Basically, if you have any sense at all, stay away from Capitol Honda. My experience with Stevens Creek Honda has been a lot better, not to mention that overall, dealerships on Capitol Expressway tend to be less competitive when it comes to pricing.
horrible experience
by 07/29/2007on
I went to this dealer to inquire about Honda Accord model and I was introduced to one of their young salesperson who was at first treated me cordially. After the test drive and I requested for quote, the worst "old styles car sale tactics" ensued. When I won't give in to their price because of unreasonable offer, I was given the salesperson run-around. I started to leave the area and relieve myself from the major trauma when the sales team manager started giving me another set of twisted deals. He showed me his cockiness and lack of courtesy because of my not so favorable credit score where in fact when I checked my three scores, he was only talking about my lowest score from among the three cresit agencies. It was just a nightmare and he event told me after I made my final goodbye by saying that I need to rethink of my budget, he yelled at me not "DON'T COME BACK!" We'll he's right, I have no plans of coming back and although I know how desperate their sales pitch can get, it just shows what kind of attitude and sales pitch training these Capitol Honda are practising. Beware, you must check on edmund's.com tips on carbuying before even think of dealing with these <violative content deleted>...
