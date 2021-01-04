Customer Reviews of Capitol Ford
Smooth Buying Experience!
by 04/01/2021on
Everyone at Capitol Ford was super helpful and nice. They made the purchasing process so smooth and easy! Would deduct recommend them!
Do not get service here
by 08/28/2021on
Read this review before getting service here. I took my vehicle here June 17. I got it back august 27th. Yes, 2 months and 10 days. My vehicle is certified pre owned from another Ford dealership. Yet I was charged $200 per assessment to figure out 2 problems. Some how the A/C isn’t covered by the CPO warranty. So be very careful about that. After coming back a week later to check on my vehicle because they stopped answering texts, that they said was a preferred method of communication, I was given a loaner vehicle. So there’s a huge problem with communication between the service advisors and customer. After I spent $300 on a rental I was told they had a very small SUV for a free loaner. I was thankful but as a disabled veteran, it was difficult to get in and out of. No one cared to upgrade me although I mentioned several times to the service advisor that it was too small. Then i waited for weeks to get fuel samples and other tests run. I had to coordinate between my insurance company and them. A huge disappointment and likely the reason why payments were sent directly to me. About 1 week before my suv was ready, I get a text asking for payment. I had not heard from anyone in over a month. The service manager doesn’t answer emails either. The parts were reasonably priced but labor rates were insane. It was easy to pay and pick up my vehicle. They did not wash or vacuum it although I spent $3,000 on this service. Overall value - 1 star Wait time - 1 star Quality of work - 5 star Return value - 1 star Customer service - 1 star
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent Customer Service!
by 11/22/2020on
The outstanding customer service I received from Cody Elemen, seamlessly facilitated the purchase of my new Ford. I greatly appreciated his responsiveness on all channels; from the initial email, phone conversations and texts, to the final in person transaction at the dealership. Cody is articulate, responsive and exceedingly professional. Overall, it was a very positive experience and I would highly recommend Cody and the Capitol Ford team. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
