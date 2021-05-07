Customer Reviews of Capitol Chevrolet of San Jose
I received good and fair service at Capitol Chevrolet. Misha was great.
The sales rep, Misha, was great. Showed us all of the pricing info and we quickly came to a fair price agreement. We agreed on Friday evening and picked the car up Saturday morning all prepped and with a full tank of gas. We Are Loving our new car.
Derek is the best!
Derek was the best auto sales guy I’ve worked with. Quick to respond, found the car for me quickly and got a great deal. Best deal (by a lot) I could find anywhere in the Bay Area for a Chevy bolt so well worth the drive from SF. After he made the sale, he spent time with me to go over the details of the car. Truly classy guy and dealership. Will send my friends there.
Accommodating and Efficient
I traveled a long distance and needed this transaction to be quick. Armando had the car ready to go and the paper work was signed. The first time I have ever purchased a car start to finish in under one hour.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Clueless
My first engagement with Capitol was based on a used vehicle I found on the internet and for which I wanted to know the out-the door pricing. "Steve" called me and asked when I could get the car. I tried to negotiate but he told me that this was car shopping 2020 and the price was the price. I said that Edmunds indicated there was some room, and comparables also suggested some flexibility. He argued the value of the car, but hadn't actually seen it himself or driven it when I asked about specifics. I said at this point it was a commodity, and he hung up on me. Nice! A few days later I made a trip to the area because a competing dealer offered me $6k off the MSRP on a new Chevy. After driving that and having a good customer experience, I decided I didn't want to spend that much and test drove said vehicle by popping in. The showroom wasn't busy, many employees chatting with one another about the gym, weekend, etc. I was helped right away, drove the car, and voila negotiated a fair price. It was the usual slimy "oh they won't let me negotiate that much," painful facial expressions, etc. After walking away twice I got the number I thought was fair. They readily agreed. So that was car shopping 1980s, as far as I was concerned. As I was paying cash, they prepared paperwork which included a credit app (not that I needed one, but maybe standard). And here is where things got worse. The salesman was dealing with two other parties buying cars and would just leave me sitting at the desk without any indication what he was doing or when he'd be back. 90minutes later, I asked him what was going on. He said they had only two finance guys and I was next in line. I used the opportunity to count customers and Sales people. There were 4 parties inside, another couple parties test driving outside give or take, and three main Sales people. "Steve" was behind the counter getting the paper work ready and doing the usual "I have to talk to my manager" escalation selling. I was about 20 feet away and could overhear not only my deal "oh he's easy" earlier, but how they talked about other customers. Then there was locker talk about women, and a bunch of other unprofessional language I won't mention. Customer base was a bit challenging as some paid in cash, some others had bad credit, causing some delays, but probably nothing unusual. Finally, after two hours I asked if I could make a 45min Costco run. They seemed relieved so I returned after 45 min. Still not first in line at the finance department, I waited another 35 minutes upon returning till finally the finance rep came out and we finished the paper work in about 10min. My repeated attempts to help the Salesperson become better at setting expectations with customers and explain what was going on fell on deaf ears. They didn't care. He had no clue who I was, no interest in anything after the price was negotiated, and pretended to be powerless when it came to getting my in line with finance. I have bought a few cars and have had totally different experiences, and have certainly never had to wait for hours to pay for a car that was negotiated. Sad, because this dealer has good inventory and probably a pretty good service department that appears set up professionally. The kids in the Sales showrooms have to take it upon themselves to become professionals, and do not value their customers. In most organizations this isn't the employee's fault, it's poor leadership. With management goofing off in separate rooms and behind plexiglass barriers, this isn't a surprise. Neither is the fact that no one has told employees that wearing a mask below the nose defeats the purpose of protecting them and others. I'm glad I'm done with the sale, but I'd highly recommend buying your car elsewhere. Fortunately, I live in another county so I won'd have to try out their service, though it looked like it was set up professionally.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I bought a car
I went to the dealership to buy a car, I bought the car at a price we both agreed to, and I received the car that I wanted in the condition that I expected
Great service and engagement
Derek Bischof was great to work with. He listened and understood our needs and requirements. He worked with us patiently over a couple of weeks to ensure we got everything we wanted. I would do business with him again happily.
Not good
I contacted online about a 2016 1SS Camaro with ultra low miles (2600!) that was for sale. Ricky reached out to me. Ricky was pretty easy to work with, and allowed me to do all the credit work and gain a 'approval' before even coming to the dealership.(later I find out I was never approved and they did a SPOT DELIVERY to me, but lied and told me I was approved and good to go) I wasn't sure I would even qualify so that part was important. After getting the "approval" I went to the dealership almost immediately and met with Ricky. I had a trade with negative equity and they helped me without any problems. We went over the paperwork and then they inspected my trade in. At this point Ricky and I went to test drive the vehicle to make sure I like it before moving forward with the finance portion. When ricky was showing me the car he explained some basic features and gave me a no BS run down of the car. Too bad it was raining so I could not evaluate the car that well. All in all everything seemed pretty good to me so we came to an agreement. I then went to wait for finance department to complete the financing paper work. I waited here for about 1.5hrs as 3 other people went ahead of me and got in and out of the finance office while I waited. After the wait Andrew came out and brought me back to his office to complete the paperwork. Andrew was really cool and a pleasure to work with, he brightened up my experience and even offered to try to get me a lower rate on Monday when the banks open.(He didn't) Once I completed up here I went to meet with Ricky, but he was too busy to go over the new car I just bought from him as he was trying to sell another... I was given copies of my paperwork as requested and keys to my new vehicle and that was it. Upon leaving the dealership I had driven the car for about an hour and when waiting in line at "in n out" the brakes started to act strange and were not functioning correctly, the car stated a warning "service brake assist " I took a photo and sent it to Ricky which he says he forwarded to his manager and "they will take care of it." Over a month later I have not hear back from Ricky about the brake assist. Now over the last couple weeks when driving up hills and mountain roads the vehicle vibrates pretty bad like driving on a rumble strip. I read online the torque converter is probably bad and is a common issue with the transmission on my vehicle. I also get a terrible noise when I turn the heater onto high, it sounds like there is a paper hitting fan blades; funny enough it only does this sometimes and is hit or miss. Then thirdly, the rear diff makes a terrible sound when the car is cold and sometimes will do it even when the car is warm when making turns. After all this I go to use the android auto that was advertised to me by Ricky before my test drive and find out the vehicle hasn't even got the proper update to use android auto and needs to go back to the dealer for this! I'm not sure you can trust their pre owned inspection as this car definitely has issues and didn't even recieve a basic free update. The car has definitely been in an accident as well and you can see 'dirt nibs and runs in the paint' where it was repainted and sand marks from where they tried to sand the paint to cover it up. There was even overspray on the window! All this on a certified pre owned vehicle that was guaranteed accident free "to their knowledge" with no issues. Overall unsatisfied with everything not to mention the hoops I had to to through just to keep the car after leaving the dealership. I wouldn't reccomend my worst enemy to buy a car here.
Just a Great Experience Overall
I usually do not write reviews, but since my experience here was so good, I just had to this time. Derek was a great person to work with and I highly recommend anyone to have him assist you with your needs. He made the whole process very easy and a memorable one as well!
Very unhappy
I bought a brand new 2019 Travers premier. There was a cut on the dash board. Before driving off the lot, I was promised a repair. The attempted repair created more aesthetic problems. I’ve now been trying to get resolution on dash replacement or vehicle replacement for 6 weeks. My sales rep, sales manager and general manager have been giving me no answers, only “we will get back to you soon”.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Wonderful service, great dealership
We came in to look at a car that we've been thinking of getting. Everyone who greeted us and worked with us today was very friendly, and the man who ended up working with the most with us, Richard, is absolutely wonderful. Richard took the time to explain the features of the car, took us on a test drive (where we got to really see all the features in action), and helped us work through the financing options for the car. The entire time, he is friendly, professional, knowledgeable, and just all-around made us comfortable with the whole process. We got the car we wanted at a price that's reasonable, and the whole process was handled professionally and in a very friendly, comfortable environment. We highly recommend the Capitol Chevrolet of San Jose.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
AC check
During replacing the AC temp regulator, the technician damaged the car’s wiring harness and computer module requiring major repairs and replacement of the wiring harness and computer module. The car has been at the service for 5 weeks and counting. It’s not ready yet
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Frank Fletcher Best Sale Manager Ever
Frank Fletcher assisted my husband and me through this journey. We had only initially planned to browse the lots in the area; which we initially did... Frank answered all questions expertly and honestly with no pressure at all. We left the lot to view other vehicles and found our way back to Frank. It was the best experience I had purchasing a vehicle. He went over every aspect imaginable and worked to get me the best deal. I absolutely LOVE my new Camaro - he walked me through every feature, assisted with the On Star set up, down to linking my phone to the vehicle and programming tunes. I would highly recommend Frank and this dealership and would definately come back! Thank you so much for all your assistance Frank, I probably wouldn't have done it without you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Trax Maintenance
Overall good, a little disconcerting that the Service Advisor sent the Shuttle to the wrong part of Campbell to pick me up at my home and address to bring me to the dealership to pick up my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Richard Zaragoza was awesome!!!
Richard was an impeccable salesman! Just when we were ready to walk out and go to other dealerships, Richard took over as our salesman and he made the whole time we spent there worthwhile. He took his time to explain everything clearly, answered all our inquiries, clarified any doubts we had and we are 100% satisfied with him! If you're looking to buy a vehicle go to Richard at Capitol Chevrolet! He is super friendly, service driven, habla español and is extremely knowledgeable. Thank you Richard!!!👍
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
Buying a car has always been a hassle for us. This is my first purchase of Chevy and our purchase was seamless. The salesperson was nice, honest and super helpful. Great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service buying my 2013 Chevy Sonic LT
So I had been to (LITERALLY) every dealership in the southern Bay Area and my last stop was Capitol Chevrolet. I had called and talked with the online salesman Steve and he gave me a very good price over the phone. So I went down to the dealership and he kept every word that he said. I got an even better model then I was looking for, for an even better price. This is a great dealership and I would recommend it to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best place to buy a Chevrolet Volt
The Chevrolet Volt is a great car, but dealerships usually don't have many (or any) in stock. Capitol Chevrolet had 40 of them to choose from, from base models to fully loaded. They had the Volt I wanted, in the color I wanted, with the options I wanted... at the price I wanted. The process was quick and easy, and I'm loving my new Volt.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased a 2012 Cruze ECO and happy with it
I did some internet research and got a price guarantee from truecar.com. Capitol Chevrolet had the best internet deal. I emailed Steve Perez and he agreed to honor the internet price. Steve was helpful and pleasant to deal with. I had a pleasant buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
