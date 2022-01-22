Customer Reviews of Capitol Buick GMC
Great Used Car Buying Experience
by 01/22/2022on
I had an excellent used car buying experience at Capitol Buick GMC when purchasing my Mini Clubman. Angelo Hernandez is a true professional, and provided me with all the information and service needed to ensure a smooth buying process. Highly recommended!
Do not service your vehicle here!
by 10/27/2021on
I had a very bad experience in 2019 with the service department for my Acadia. After talking with Bill Kendrick, Service Manager, and his reassurances that staff had changed I brought my car back in 2021. Repairs took twice as long as estimated, I had to call to get updates after staff didn't check in when they said they would, and it cost $9K to be told that more work would need to be done. I took my car for a second opinion to another mechanic. The told me the work done was very poor quality (with photo proof,) the work done by GMC was 'band aid' fixes not root cause of problems and it would be another $9K to get my car in good condition. Do not make the same mistake I did!!! There is a reason dealerships have such a bad reputation!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Above and beyond!
by 08/18/2021on
Every aspect of the buying process online went very well. Sarah was great at making sure everything was done right and she was a pleasure to talk to and get to know. My wife really liked her as well. Thank you so much Sarah. You rock! 🤘
Great purchase!!!
by 07/17/2021on
The very best experience ever purchasing a vehicle. Angelo Hernandez was Great. He went over and beyond to help me. I love my 2018 Buick Encore.
Excellent sales person
by 05/25/2021on
The sales people at Buick Capitol are courteous, friendly and thorough, creating a pleasant experience with buying my car.
Gil from service Dept
by 12/11/2018on
Gil let me know what was going on with my truck . Very helpful .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service of 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe
by 11/10/2018on
I have been taking my vehicle to this dealership for a number of years. The quality, integrity and professionalism of this organization begins with the Service Consultant, Mr. Dan Cash . He is the ultimate professional whom I have complete trust. The work on my vehicle has always reflected the same commitment to excellence that Mr. Cash and this dealership consistently displays.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Purchase Experience
by 08/24/2018on
Excellent customer service with salesmen that are not pushy. We agreed upon a price before arriving at the dealership. Smooth transaction and enjoyable.
