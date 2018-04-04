5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Chris Brunson (CB) was AWESOME! I had already picked out a Dark Grey Toyota Tacoma SR5 which had been driven from Petaluma to SF. All numbers worked out and when I came to pick it up there was a Black TRD 4 X 2 that had just arrived. One of my objectives was to have the navigation on the screen but I compromised for the Entune APP with Telenav. The TRD really had EVERYTHING I wanted however they are generally 4 X 4 which I did not want. This truck being a 4 X 2 it was PERFECT! CB was great and for $1800 more, I got EXACTLY what I wanted. Perfect. After that, I met with Jason in finance and handed him a check. Perfect. If there was a negative it was the extended warranty items that Toyota tries to get Finance to sell customers that can tack anywhere from $900-5,000 to the cost of the vehicle. I get it that this is where they make their money but it's an EXTREMELY RELIABLE TOYOTA and five grand is a LOT OF MONEY! Drop the price on the extended warranties, I would consider it but it's too much for what you get. The dealership staff - AWESOME!!! Read more