Customer Reviews of San Francisco Toyota
awesome Toyota dealer
by 04/04/2018on
We just bought a certified preowned Toyota Prius from San Francisco Toyota, and it was a very pleasant experience. Our salesperson was very helpful and didn't use any shady underhanded sales tactics like so many dealers do. We also considered buying a new Prius before settling on the vehicle we bought, and getting a price quote on the new Prius was likewise a pleasant and straightforward experience.
best service ever
by 01/21/2018on
We leased a 2018 Corolla when our previous Corolla lease expired (with excellent terms and rebates from Toyota). Our sales person, Jacky Ma, stayed in contact with us from beginning to end and was extremely helpful guiding us through the entire process. As is their job, Jacky and the finance manager wanted to sell us a few extras, but there were absolutely no high pressure tactics and we got exactly what we wanted. Once we went to the dealership to return our previously leased Corolla, the entire process took about an hour and a half. I do highly recommend that you fill out the credit application on line first--that shaved a lot of time off the visit to the dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Poor guy
by 10/04/2017on
I’ve had a really bad experience at this location, I ran in to buy a accessory to my car, but unfortunately I couldn’t. I spoke to a guy named Ron, to be honest I think he should be doing anything else, but selling. He was rude and not helpful at all.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Happy 4Runner!
by 09/22/2017on
A little late on this, but I just really want to thank Claire and SF Toyota for helping me find the 4Runner that suited me the most! Definitely recommend getting in touch with Claire to help you find the car that is right for you. She is super nice and really knowledgable on the vehicles. Again thank you SF Toyota, definitely will be coming back in the future for sure!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 03/21/2017on
Just picked up a brand new Toyota iM and I love it. Jacky Ma, my SalesPerson, was awesome, patient, and extremely knowledgeable. I will come back to SF Toyota just for Jacky. I wouldn't buy a car from anyone else!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 06/07/2016on
We had a great car buying experience with Sabrina. After emailing with her about the type of car we wanted, she sent us a detailed quote, which saved a lot of time with guesswork and dealing. We went down to the dealership to check it out, and we were impressed that she had the car all cleaned for us beforehand. She was attentive, courteous, and professional, being patient with even the basic questions we had about the car. After test driving, all was in order so we proceeded to sign off. We really appreciate how Sabrina went out of her way to ensure that we got a great deal on the vehicle. Waiting for the insurance guy at the end took awhile, however we watched the Warriors game while we were waiting so it wasn't a big deal. Overall we were very satisfied with the service we received from Sabrina and would highly recommend her to new car shoppers!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Patience & Flexibility!
by 03/18/2016on
Chris Brunson (CB) was AWESOME! I had already picked out a Dark Grey Toyota Tacoma SR5 which had been driven from Petaluma to SF. All numbers worked out and when I came to pick it up there was a Black TRD 4 X 2 that had just arrived. One of my objectives was to have the navigation on the screen but I compromised for the Entune APP with Telenav. The TRD really had EVERYTHING I wanted however they are generally 4 X 4 which I did not want. This truck being a 4 X 2 it was PERFECT! CB was great and for $1800 more, I got EXACTLY what I wanted. Perfect. After that, I met with Jason in finance and handed him a check. Perfect. If there was a negative it was the extended warranty items that Toyota tries to get Finance to sell customers that can tack anywhere from $900-5,000 to the cost of the vehicle. I get it that this is where they make their money but it's an EXTREMELY RELIABLE TOYOTA and five grand is a LOT OF MONEY! Drop the price on the extended warranties, I would consider it but it's too much for what you get. The dealership staff - AWESOME!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service-Great Car
by 10/21/2015on
We drove over 3 hours to buy our car from Michael. They were courteous, professional and provided excellent service. I would HIGHLY recommend this dealership. They didn't put us through hours of haggling or pressure. Just great service. Try this dealership for your next car purchase- you won't be disappointed!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Ryan and Tamara and the gang at SF Toyota
by 10/16/2015on
I would like to commend Ryan for his sincere and outstanding process to help me purchase the Highlander Hybrid that I have been looking for. When I first spoke with Ryan, I asked if I could see the Highlander that was advertised and since my work time in San Leandro and my commute time back and forth to Sacramento prevented me from coming to SF to see the vehicle in a timely manner, Ryan actually drove the Highlander to me to evaluate!! I was so surprised! Then along the process, he was so low key, just answered all my questions, never pushy, extremely responsive with the email answer to the questions that I had. Ryan asked me a lot of questions and his sincere, patient and empathetic way made me feel like it was all about me! When I decided to pull the trigger, he walked me through a seamless, painless process and when it was all done, he followed up the next day and also an a couple more. I would recommend Ryan highly as the best salesperson I have ever worked with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Loyal SF Toyota Customer
by 10/11/2015on
I've bought my last 3 cars from SF Toyota, and the last 2 have been from Ryan Dong at the Van Ness location. His low key, no pressure approach makes it really easy to do business with, and I highly recommend working with him. PS: Ever since the service department moved across the street, they have convenient customer parking located on the Sacramento side of the building.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome Buying Experience
by 10/08/2015on
I had a great experience at SF Toyota. I was looking for a used prius online and found one advertised on SF Toyota.com I rushed over to the dealer and was greated by Ryan. After some initial looks and a test drive, I decided to buy it. Ryan and his staff provided excellent customer service and exceptional buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Car Shopping in the Bay Area
by 08/29/2015on
I was a reluctant car buyer--needed it for work. The edmunds site was excellent for deciding what to buy. I originally thought of looking outside SF thinking the price and salespeople might be better outside the City. Fortunately, I went to SF Toyota and met with Sabrina La. She is a super professional; there was no pressure; and everything she said about the car comported with what I had researched online. Their customer service is over-the-top (it's sort of ridiculous how good it was). She was on time for our appointment and I drove off within probably 2 and 1/2 hours in the car, with registration, license and title all done! After I bought, they proactively called and wanted to replace a sensor. They came and picked up the car and dropped it off at the time I requested. I subsequently have heard from other Prius owners that they like the place too. I don't normally write reviews but they deserve this one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Replacement Corolla S
by 03/23/2015on
Our beloved Corolla S was stolen two weeks prior and I had been searching to replace it... Worked with Christina and Chis and we made the deal on a newer version with 23,000 miles... It's been years since we traveled to San Francisco but Toyota SF had the right car at the right time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Used Car Buying Experience
by 04/28/2014on
Worked with Sabrina L. and Edwin in the purchase of a used 4Runner. They were great. Sabrina was very knowledgeable and the best part is she was fully honest about what she didn't know. Enter Edwin the service manager, who let me beat him up over every noise and potential issue. My questions were answered and this was a positive, professional experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
SF Toyota is great; Edmunds so-so
by 07/16/2013on
I had a great buying experience at SF Toyota. No drama, no upsells, no hidden surprises. Just great pricing and great people. Recommend Sabrina and Tani. (The "charting" reviewer can't even spell "chatting"... he was probably on his cell phone at the time.) Edmunds, on the other hand, is great for research on features and pricing, but not good for getting quotes. You need to go to each dealer's web site, check inventory, and ping their Internet or fleet manager for a quote.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bad online charting experience!!!
by 06/30/2013on
I was charting with a sale person, and asked several questions, he was not patient and rude and left the charting!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
ENTHUSUASTIC, NO ANNOYING, HELPFUL, DEDICATED TO MAKING A SALE
by 06/22/2011on
I knew what I wanted and used an online service to get quotes below invoice. SF Toyota was fast, they also met all the criteria, and once I was ready they delivered across the bay to Berkeley. They were very helpful and jumped on the opportunity, unlike some of the dealers who were slower or hesitated to meet my criteria. I would recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 09/15/2007on
I recently bought a Toyota Prius from SF Toyota and not only did they provide me with great customer service. They kept all of their promises. That was very refreshing for once. I used the internet. Every dealer should sell their cars the way these guys do.
Serving the San Francisco Bay Area since 1966, San Francisco Toyota knows that every vehicle purchase is an important decision. With that in mind, we ensure a no pressure environment for our customers. Our dealership is stocked with over 1,000 new and use vehicles, and over 10,000 available to us in the Bay Area. We offer sales at two locations - 3800 Geary Blvd. and 1701 Van Ness Ave., while offering services at 4099 Geary Blvd. and 1608 Van Ness Ave.
We proudly have a diverse team, speaking Cantonese, Chinese, Spanish, Tagalog, Vietnamese, and many more. In addition, we concentrate on customer expectations and focus on our customers' vehicles, ensuring that they are serviced and maintained during their ownership.
From every person at our dealership, we thank you. We appreciate the opportunity to earn your business.
1 Comments