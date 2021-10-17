1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a used vehicle from Pacific Honda in August. I received a "Due Bill" to have a part replaced on the interior of the door. No big deal. After not hearing anything for a week I followed up. I was given the run around by my sales person. I follow up for the next few weeks with no real answer of any sort. I always get a "I'll call you back." Never did receive a call back of any sort. Over a month after purchase I finally get through to a manager. Turns out the part was never ordered. Dope. He says they'll get it ordered and give me a call. Never did. I replaced the part myself last week. Cost $50 and took me about 3 minutes. Thanks guys. Appreciate the service. Absolute trash. Way to uphold your end of a agreed upon contract. Read more