1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I’ve been car shopping for a few weeks now and I have a specific vehicle and color that I’m interested in so I reached out to a few dealerships including Norm Reeves. Their sales associate Shahad Adil has been emailing me and I told her exactly what model and color I wanted. On 10/30/19 she emailed me this: “I need to sell 2 cars buy today and tomorrow so I got you a very aggressive deal on the 2020 Camry Hybrid SE in Black MSRP $31,263. I'll do 27,825. That offer god for today and tomorrow. can you make it in today ?” So I told her I was interested and that I could leave work early with permission from my supervisor to make this deal. I called the dealership to speak to her and let her know I was on my way but she was with another customer so I spoke to her manager, Dave Holmerud and he told me to head on down to the dealership so we could make the deal. I got there after driving though an hour of rush hour traffic and when I got there she handed me a quote of the price $4000 over the original out the door price she offered me. So I asked her to give me the original quote we agreed upon. Once she gave me that she wanted to run my credit but I said I wanted to see the vehicle and it’s condition first before taking any final steps. She then proceeds to tell me that they don’t even have this vehicle at their dealership and they are trying to dealer trade for it with Toyota of Temecula. At that point I’m already pretty upset because I had left work at the beginning of my shift only to have been mislead to believe that the vehicle was already in their possession. I told her that there was no way I would let her run my credit or sign any paperwork without seeing the vehicle first. Her manager Moises Pimentel then spoke to me and told me that they would try to get the vehicle there tonight. I expressed to him that I have already lost hundreds of dollars in wages having left work early due to Shahad’s deceptive tactic to make a sale she couldn’t even deliver on. Shortly after he let me know that they could not get it in tonight and that they would get it tomorrow and bring it to my place of employment so that I could see the vehicle then we could sign documents and make it official once I was available to come in to the dealership again. He spoke with Dave on the phone and they agreed to compensate me for my time lost at work by knocking it off the price. Hesitantly, I agreed. The next day I waited all morning and afternoon for an update. I called in at 3 pm to see if I was still going to see the car today and was told that Shahad was busy and they would call me back. After an hour and a half of no response I called again and asked to speak to a manager. I was told that I would get a call back once again. Of course I didn’t get a call back. My boyfriend who has been accompanying me to all my meetings with various dealerships decided to call them and let them know that we are furious and no longer interested in doing business with them. They told him that the car was no longer available and that Temecula has already sold it. Which was a complete lie because I had just gotten off the phone with a manager at Temecula who actually offered to show me the exact vehicle and I confirmed the VIN number was the same vehicle Shahad was promising me. As soon as he got off the phone with them I get a call from Shahad. She acts like they have done nothing wrong and I proceed to tell her that she has been nothing but deceptive about the deal. She kept playing dumb and asked who told me that the car was available and I reminded her angrily to look over all her deceptive emails that implied that she had the 2020 Black Camry Hybrid SE. She did not apologize at all so I told her I wanted to speak to a manager. She lied again and said that he had gone home for the day because 30 seconds after I hung up on her I received a call from their internet sales manager Greg. All things considered he was apologetic and expressed wanting to make up for their wrongs to me. That I did appreciate. however at the end of the day I am hesitant in ever working with this dealership ever again cause although they keep telling me they want to make it up to me I have only heard back once since. I have wasted so much time trying to work with this dealership and it even cost me hundreds of dollars in wages in the process. In addition to this on 11/11/2019 they replied to my review with “ Hi Danika, we are very concerned to hear this feedback and we understand your frustrations for leaving work to make the deal. Although reviewing your email exchanges with Shahad your story does not match what happened. If you look into your email chain Shahad clearly states “I don’t have it on my lot but if we agree everything I can get it for you same day.” Please give our General Sales Manager, Dave Holmerud, a call at a time that works best for you, 619-727-5950. Thank you.” Which is completely irrelevant to my review because the email they are quoting was from an email thread on 10/20/2019 about a 2019 Aqua Camry that I was not interested in seeing. My review was done to warn people and I was nothing but truthful and cordial. This has by far been the most unprofessional dealership I have ever worked with. Not only did they have no remorse they tried to publicly make me look ignorant with false accusations. I have never in my life been treated with so much disrespect from a company. Read more