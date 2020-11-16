Norm Reeves Toyota San Diego
Customer Reviews of Norm Reeves Toyota San Diego
Very helpful, easy to work with
by 11/16/2020on
Angelo Ciavirella was super helpful without being pushy. Although they did not have the color/model combination we were looking for we have already sent a friend to see him. Even though we didn't trade it in, Erica Schott bought our old 4Runner in what must have been the easiest and fastest sale ever. We definitely recommend Norm Reeves Toyota.
Humiliating Service Experience with Javier Hernandez
by 05/08/2021on
I am a loyal and repeat Toyota Customer and this is my 5th Toyota in a row. Camry 2009-2010, Camry XSE 2015, Highlander XLE 2015, Highlander XLE 2019 and Highlander XSE 2021. Service Advisor “Javier Hernandez, Assistant Service Manager” was very unprofessional, rude and disrespectful from the beginning of interaction with him. No smile and he started off very rudely like this is his own private business and he damn care for customer concern. He told me the vehicle can be kept whole day long to run the diagnostics. I asked him if that the case, then provide me a rental car so I can do my things. He simply refused and said I cannot give you rental vehicle (not allowed by Toyota) (even though he could arrange a courtesy rentals services) you will have to wait at the dealership whole day or get your own UBER for driving back and forth. Around 12:30 to 1:00pm I noticed my vehicle seems to be inspected and parked outside, my service advisor did not inform me and intentionally kept me on wait. He tells there are no issue in the vehicle. Meanwhile my technician joins him. They both team up and starts arguing with me very rudely. I told him this is my third highlander in a row I was getting even more MPG in previous generation 2015 xle highlander, then 2019 model comes with major change in engine and technology so my vehicle gas mileage significantly improved in 2019 model because of newer technology. And this current 2021 XSE model is even more aerodynamic and comes with many improvements this should even give me slightly improved MPG as well if not higher at least it should be same as previous model but not worse at all. But Technician and Service Advisor were in complete denial and imposed their opinions on me that 16 miles MPG is pretty so no issues are there and when we talked about Toyota’s statement of MPG they said customer never gets that we don’t agree with that statement of MPG. While discussion, Mechanic even said there is only 2 miles MPG difference between v8 and v6 engines. You get only 2 MPG less on V8 engine compared to what you get on V6. That was weird to me, I did not agree but still both of them ascertained that they are right. He said every vehicle is different you cannot compare them. I told him I am not comparing this highlander to other brands I am comparing of This Highlander to my previous highlanders and every new model of Toyota is meant to be better then the previous one and since this model year is a complete redesign. But again he said you are wrong and they are right. Then he goes like that depends on driving habits of driver to get fuel efficiency. I told him that I do not drive crazy and drive very smoothly. I told him that this vehicle is also equipped with live transmission of Data and in my Toyota App I can see my every road trip I take and I get high driving scores and green checkmarks which shows I drive smoothly. He even declined and rejected that as well. Then my concern about reading of traffic signs Javier said that they are working fine, no issues. I asked him if technician can go with me on test drive to see If they are working. He completely refused, and said because of COVID-19 I cannot do that. WHAT?????? Excuse me!!!! I leased this vehicle a month ago during COVID-19 pandemic and on test drive salesman went with me. how come technician can not go wearing a mask to verify the issue ? what a manipulation?? How strange?? and unacceptable behavior is this. Whatever I had concern, Technician and Service Advisor denied and rejected my 10 years driving experience with Toyota and imposed their words on me very rudely. I felt disrespected, humiliated and left the dealership with heavy heart. I will definitely recommend my friends and other family members not to visit this service center and if they have, to then avoid this “Javier Hernandez, Assistant Service Manager”. I made a video clip that shows stop road sign was not readable and my concern was not addressed. Wasted my 4 hours at the dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Shiesty
by 01/12/2021on
I purchased a used Chrysler 300 from Norm Reeves Toyota. After I had finish signing all the paperwork and I was getting ready to leave, The salesman said to me “I have bad news, I only have one key fob.“ If I would’ve known that there was only one key fob I would’ve worked it into the deal. Not only it there was one key fob, it also did not have an owners manual which they didn’t say anything to me about. To purchase a key fob is approx $300. I was able to find a used owners manual online. I imediately called the day after I got my car and tried to speak with somebody in regards to getting reimbursed for the $300 key fob I needed to purchase. I finally after a few voice mails and 3 days later I spoke to a sales manager and he said there was nothing they could do about it and I they would not reimburse me, because I had already signed the paperwork. I explained to him several times that I was not aware and was not made aware that there was only one key fob before I signed the paperwork or else I would have worked it into the deal. At first I was pleased with my purchase, but after this key fob thing I feel like he was being shiesty telling me about the key after the fact. I am a single mother. I’m an educator at SDUSD so $300 is a lot of money for me.
Great Sevice and great people
by 10/20/2020on
We came in for a vic. Maintnance and were just looking around at the new rav4 limited. I fell in love with the vehicle and the deal they offered. They were so nice and caring. I would definatly come back for any other purchase. Adrian was definatly the best.. Thank you.
Tundras Rock!
by 11/30/2019on
Got a new TRD Pro from Toyota San Diego. Great deal.
Deceptive Sales Team
by 11/13/2019on
I’ve been car shopping for a few weeks now and I have a specific vehicle and color that I’m interested in so I reached out to a few dealerships including Norm Reeves. Their sales associate Shahad Adil has been emailing me and I told her exactly what model and color I wanted. On 10/30/19 she emailed me this: “I need to sell 2 cars buy today and tomorrow so I got you a very aggressive deal on the 2020 Camry Hybrid SE in Black MSRP $31,263. I'll do 27,825. That offer god for today and tomorrow. can you make it in today ?” So I told her I was interested and that I could leave work early with permission from my supervisor to make this deal. I called the dealership to speak to her and let her know I was on my way but she was with another customer so I spoke to her manager, Dave Holmerud and he told me to head on down to the dealership so we could make the deal. I got there after driving though an hour of rush hour traffic and when I got there she handed me a quote of the price $4000 over the original out the door price she offered me. So I asked her to give me the original quote we agreed upon. Once she gave me that she wanted to run my credit but I said I wanted to see the vehicle and it’s condition first before taking any final steps. She then proceeds to tell me that they don’t even have this vehicle at their dealership and they are trying to dealer trade for it with Toyota of Temecula. At that point I’m already pretty upset because I had left work at the beginning of my shift only to have been mislead to believe that the vehicle was already in their possession. I told her that there was no way I would let her run my credit or sign any paperwork without seeing the vehicle first. Her manager Moises Pimentel then spoke to me and told me that they would try to get the vehicle there tonight. I expressed to him that I have already lost hundreds of dollars in wages having left work early due to Shahad’s deceptive tactic to make a sale she couldn’t even deliver on. Shortly after he let me know that they could not get it in tonight and that they would get it tomorrow and bring it to my place of employment so that I could see the vehicle then we could sign documents and make it official once I was available to come in to the dealership again. He spoke with Dave on the phone and they agreed to compensate me for my time lost at work by knocking it off the price. Hesitantly, I agreed. The next day I waited all morning and afternoon for an update. I called in at 3 pm to see if I was still going to see the car today and was told that Shahad was busy and they would call me back. After an hour and a half of no response I called again and asked to speak to a manager. I was told that I would get a call back once again. Of course I didn’t get a call back. My boyfriend who has been accompanying me to all my meetings with various dealerships decided to call them and let them know that we are furious and no longer interested in doing business with them. They told him that the car was no longer available and that Temecula has already sold it. Which was a complete lie because I had just gotten off the phone with a manager at Temecula who actually offered to show me the exact vehicle and I confirmed the VIN number was the same vehicle Shahad was promising me. As soon as he got off the phone with them I get a call from Shahad. She acts like they have done nothing wrong and I proceed to tell her that she has been nothing but deceptive about the deal. She kept playing dumb and asked who told me that the car was available and I reminded her angrily to look over all her deceptive emails that implied that she had the 2020 Black Camry Hybrid SE. She did not apologize at all so I told her I wanted to speak to a manager. She lied again and said that he had gone home for the day because 30 seconds after I hung up on her I received a call from their internet sales manager Greg. All things considered he was apologetic and expressed wanting to make up for their wrongs to me. That I did appreciate. however at the end of the day I am hesitant in ever working with this dealership ever again cause although they keep telling me they want to make it up to me I have only heard back once since. I have wasted so much time trying to work with this dealership and it even cost me hundreds of dollars in wages in the process. In addition to this on 11/11/2019 they replied to my review with “ Hi Danika, we are very concerned to hear this feedback and we understand your frustrations for leaving work to make the deal. Although reviewing your email exchanges with Shahad your story does not match what happened. If you look into your email chain Shahad clearly states “I don’t have it on my lot but if we agree everything I can get it for you same day.” Please give our General Sales Manager, Dave Holmerud, a call at a time that works best for you, 619-727-5950. Thank you.” Which is completely irrelevant to my review because the email they are quoting was from an email thread on 10/20/2019 about a 2019 Aqua Camry that I was not interested in seeing. My review was done to warn people and I was nothing but truthful and cordial. This has by far been the most unprofessional dealership I have ever worked with. Not only did they have no remorse they tried to publicly make me look ignorant with false accusations. I have never in my life been treated with so much disrespect from a company.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Worse deal ever
by 04/14/2016on
Bad experience 4 months ago and still hurts every day. Is horrible to feel frustrated and disrespected. Not a good deal. Full retail price and high interest rate, they sold me the alarm system stating that the insurance will be lower but it was not true, my insurance agent later confirmed that the alarm makes no difference. When I signed, I was very tired for waiting so long for the paperwork to be finalized that I signed without reading much and now I realize that I made a big mistake trusting them. They say that the 3 year depreciation on a 2016 Highlander XLE is only $2,100 total for all 3 years and because of this the residual value will be way too expensive. We went back to the dealership but nothing changed, they still said that the 3 year depreciation on a 2016 Highlander XLE is $2,100.00.
FRAUDULENT Sales Scheme
by 06/12/2015on
In April 2015, the DISHONEST Toyota dealership tried to sell me an $895.- " keyless entry anti-theft system" for a 2012 Prius that ALREADY has this BUILT-IN [as do ALL Prius's] !!! / The perpetrators were salesman: "Abdul," AND the Sales Manager who spoke to me about it DIRECTLY and put it on paper, but REFUSED to let me have the paper or to let me have a copy of the paper !!! The sales manager also showed FEAR in his eyes when I asked for that paper or for a copy of it !
Nightmare experience
by 03/17/2015on
I had a terrible experience at this dealership. The sales manager and finance managers were rude and completely dishonest the entire time. The sales people kept leaving out details in an attempt to trick me into a terrible deal (6.99% and only $200 trade in for my car) and it took several attempts to finally get the details. I declined the extended warranty and GAP insurance and negotiated an appropriate rate and trade in amount. When I went into Jason's terrible smelling office to sign the papers, he hesitated to show them to me when I asked. When he finally did, I found the extended warranty and GAP insurance were back on the papers along with an $800 alarm system I didn't want. It took some effort to get him to remove these things even though I had already had the same discussion with the previous sales people. I've found other things Jason lied about since then also. When finally receiving the car, I noticed there was only one cup holder up front. I asked the sales person about it. He opened the center storage compartment expecting another one in there, but there was none. So he told me there was only the one up front. I learned the next day from another Prius owner that there should be another holder in the center storage compartment. This is why the sale person looked in there, but after seeing that it was missing, he told me the other one was they only one that should be there. Every person I interacted with there was dishonest and only wanted to take advantage of me.
No Contact
by 01/08/2014on
Received an initial automated e-mail and have not heard anything since....real or fake.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
They what "Customer Service" means
by 06/21/2013on
In today's market, the only thing that sets businesses apart is customer service. The price you pay should be fairly negotiable and similar. Toyota of San Diego showed me great customer service skills in my resent transaction with them and I bought a new RAV4 from them. This all because they didn't try to shove their financing and insurances down my throat and they quoted me a fair price both for their car and my trade-in.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
New Camry
by 06/02/2013on
We visited the dealership on Sunday and bought the Camry SE on Tuesday. They gave us the best deal with no haggling.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you Renee!!!
by 04/06/2013on
Go straight to Renee S. She is amazing! Listened to everything I wanted and didn't try to sell me anything I didn't want. Very respectful of all my decisions!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very pleased
by 02/21/2013on
We kind of put our new Prius IV out for bid to a number of dealers......purchased from Clinton at S.D. Toyota and the transaction/service was excellent. We will be purchasing another soon and will visit with them for that purchase also.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
don't bother
by 01/26/2013on
Awful place. Bought the extended warranty and after 800 miles and 2 months of driving it, I noticed a problem with my speaker. After I finally got a spot for the service unit, they told me it would be $500 to fix it because it wasn't covered. My salesman basically told me "you are on your own" A shame, I was totally duped, don't buy there
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
The best experience EVER!
by 03/08/2012on
I recommend coming to this dealership everytime you are interested in buying a car. My sales person Eddie was extremely helpful and answered every single question I had without hesitation. Best car experience ever. I would and will recommend it to all of my friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Van and Vern are Stellar salesmen
by 09/23/2011on
From the first contact to present (4 months) everyone at Toyota of San Diego has been in contact with me to make sure that everything about my purchase experience has gone the way I expected. The car I purchased had to be brought down from an out of area dealer and another area Toyota dealer had quoted me on the exact same vehicle, their price was higher and delivery commitment was longer than Toyota of San Diego. The better price and delivery commitment did NOT take any extra effort on my part that is just the way these guys do business!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sold Me a Flood Car and Sticks Me With it Demanding Arbitration
by 04/02/2010on
In 2007 I test drove a 2002 Ford Escort. It had a noticeable vibration and the salesman said it was just an idler adjustment and they would fix it for free. The salesman showed be a clean vehicle history report. So I purchased the car and brought it back twice but they could not fix it and said that's the way it is. They refused to take back the car after I asked repeatedly even being laughed at. I then hired an auto expert to investigate it and he found it had once been in a rear end collision and was at one point submerged...They sold me a rusted out flood car. At that point I hired an attorney since they were not giving me the time of day. They have been aware of these findings for nearly three years and refuse to take care of me demanding arbitration...Now I'm into the fourth year stuck with this rust bucket with no end in sight. This is a complete nightmare and I cannot believe they treat their customers this way.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Happy with sale and service
by 01/19/2010on
I've been in the market for a new vehicle for the past 6 months and had the best experience at Toyota of San Diego. After thoroughly discussing their inventory and options, the sales team offered me the best price. Their professionalism and knowledge of cars was impressive and confirmed that if I were to buy a Toyota, it would definitely be from his team. Upon arriving at the conveniently located dealership, we were greeted by a very friendly salesperson. I never felt any of the typical car salesman pressure to purchase and appreciated his patience in showing us the vehicles and allowing us to test drive several before deciding on one that I really liked. Their manager and finance team were also extremely helpful in finding the best deal and explaining our options. I really appreciated that we were being helped and not being pressured into purchasing additional features that we were not interested in buying. Overall, this was a wonderful car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Awesome service center!!!
by 01/18/2010on
I bought my Tacoma from Toyota of San Diego almost two years ago. I was surprised at how friendly and easy going the sales staff was. I felt no pressure at any time and they even drove my old car back to my house for me, about 20 miles round trip. Now I wish I would have bought the 4 wheel drive model, I will return there to buy it when the time comes!!! The service center is no different. Friendly and courteous staff, comfortable waiting area, timely service, and great parts department to look around in while you wait. I would recommend this dealership/service center to anyone. I never needed to use a loaner or shuttle, but they do have a shuttle as I have seen it on many occasions.
Best service and sales staff in San Diego!!!!!!
by 01/16/2010on
I was very nervous when I came to Toyota San Diego, as I was looking to buy my very first car. When I stepped throught he doors I was impressed not only by the beautiful building and decor but by the friendly and exuberent staff. I was amazed at the quality of service I received from the staff at the dealership from the test drive, negotiating and final signing of paperwork. They had such a huge selection of new and used cars, the salesman helped me narrow it down to the right car for me. He asked the right questions and listened to me. I left with the car I wanted and needed because today, 3 months later I still smile when I get into my car. I highly recommend Toyota San Diego to anyone looking for a positive car buying experience. I plan to write a review once I have my first service on my car. They have a cute little cafe too.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
