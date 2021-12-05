DCH Honda of Mission Valley
Incredible sales team providing an excellent experience.
by 05/12/2021on
Everyone at DCH Honda is so kind and professional. My sales experience first began with Tony Maldonado when he contacted me after my Internet inquiry. He then teamed me up with Anthony Alonzo who is exceptional! They both reassured me that I would be able to purchase a vehicle despite me having no credit history and having very little to put down. They treated me with kindness, consideration and absolutely no pressure. Anthony is excellent at what he does. I could not ask for a better experience. Thank you so much Anthony and Tony for the terrific service and I look forward to working with you in the future!
Customer Service is Dead
by 07/18/2019on
What a miserable experience. Our lease was coming to an end and with our 2016 Civic requiring TWO major engine repairs in the last two months we certainly weren't going to keep this car. I called the dealership about the end of lease process as was simply told. We don't do anything call American Honda Financial. Fortunately I contacted Mossy Honda of Lemon Grove and they walked me through the process. Avoid these unhelpful folks at all cost!
Great Place to Buy a Car
by 05/13/2019on
This is the second car I purchased with DCH Honda through the Costco Auto program. We came back to purchase it at Mission Valley DCH because of our great experience with Derek Hattox. He has since moved to the finance department, so I had to purchase the car with a sales associate. Dianne Gomez helped us purchase my new car. She happily gave me an accurate quote over the phone and explained the program. When we arrived she was getting my car ready for me. She was very thorough with the paperwork and she also has a great personality. There was no rush to send us off and attend to the next customer. Darrel Hattox completed the financial portion of the transaction. He is very knowledgeable and there was no pressure to purchase any add ons I did not want. They do have a lifetime oil change that is a real cost savings to the consumer for around $550, not a bad deal for 2 oil changes a year. Dianne and Derek made a stressful situation pleasant. I enjoyed the entire process because of their transparency, honesty, and loyalty to their company and customers. Attention Costco members that want to use the Auto Program: Please Note: In total I contacted 2 Honda dealers about the Costco Auto Program. Each dealer negotiates with Costco monthly on discount price they are willing to take off of the car, so if you use the program shop around. DCH Honda took $1,000 off and the other dealer in National City took $100 off and no discount for dealer add ons... yikes! Do your homework.
The Finance Department Lacks Transparency
by 03/25/2018on
I can not recommend this dealer. At first, I left the dealership with a sense of pride and satisfaction as my 18 yo daughter drove home in her new Civic si sedan. Our sales person, Tony, was excellent and made the process as smooth and as enjoyable as possible. The finance person, Derek, was also professional and articulate. Unfortunately our experience turned negative when I examined the sales contract. We purchased a security system in the finance office at a discounted price. I realized we paid more for the system than that price. I also realized Derek failed to go over the sales contract with us before signing and it was my fault for assuming everything disclosed verbally would end up in the contract, a $131 mistake. I felt I needed to bring the situation to GM, Jeff, believing he would make it right for us as a new customer. I asked for a $131 refund as a sign of good faith. Jeff refused to refund any of our money, not a penny. If Jeff had offered to split the difference, I wouldve been satisfied and highly recommend the dealer. He didnt, so I will never buy a car from thi DCH Honda of Mission Valley again!
Love Catching People Doing Things Right
by 08/25/2017on
It's always a joy and so refreshing to catch people doing things right. The three members of the DCH Honda of Mission Valley family who served me in the process of purchasing my car recently each went well above and beyond in Delivering Customer Happiness to me, each with a huge, warm, genuine smile. Isaiah Owensby was the consummate sales professional, maintaining a friendly, informative, helpful stance from start to finish and even after the sale. His relationship-building skills are impeccable and are a great differentiator. Shanel Lopez not only got me better financing terms than I thought would currently be available to me but was able to utilize professional relationships she has established and nurtured among funding source colleagues to secure even better terms...on her own initiative! Daniel Dees in the service department immediately made it very clear he would accommodate my schedule and requirements right away, putting me at the head of the line, to correct a part that needed replacement that malfunctioned as I drove home two days earlier on the day I bought the car. It is obvious that this dealership attracts people who truly want to serve, and are really great at doing that. I sensed it as I walked into the showroom. This culture is established in any organization from the top down, so kudos to the general manager, Peter Robertshaw. My coming to this dealership was not especially a conscious selection. However, I couldn't be happier that it's turned out this way. Looking forward to a long, mutually beneficial relationship, and letting my circle of friends, acquaintances, colleagues, and anyone who reads these reviews know what a great place DCH Honda of Mission Valley is. With much gratitude, Paulette Ensign
Worse sales experience ever
by 03/19/2017on
I had worked with Eli Acosta on a 2017 Honda CRV (Stock #: HM70789) for a family friend. Prior to our arriving I had attempted to contact Eli several times but wasn't able to get a hold of him; I completely understand and don't hold him accountable for that. I had asked the receptionist to have a sales person see if the vehicle was available prior to the drive to the dealership. Richie (the sales person that the receptionist had forwarded me to) had informed me that the vehicle was available but someone was trying to make a deal on the vehicle, which I appreciated him letting me know that. Once we arrived, Eli informed me that he was helping another customer but will have someone help me. Shortly after, Richie walks by and asked if I have been helped and I informed him that Eli is getting someone to help me. I had also informed him that I was the individual that he spoke with not too long ago. He then walked to the sales office and from my assumption asked for permission to work the deal since he spoke with me on the phone. I had asked Richie if it was possible for us to see the vehicle prior to getting into the documents. At this time, Richie informed us that there was another group looking at the vehicle and it could get sold to someone else. While standing next to the vehicle, my cousin and I had asked our family friend if she was ready to buy the car since we had a price quote and she said, "yes". We went back inside the dealership and Richie had requested us to sign a paper (don't recall but it may have been the invoice w/ our pricing) saying that we're committed to buying it. It was simply a line on the paper that he drew and didn't state anything such as "I am committed to purchasing the vehicle." At this time, Richie had clearly given us the impression that if and once we sign the paper that no one else could purchase it. I informed him that we were highly interested in the vehicle but we would prefer to run the credit first so we can make sure the monthly payments were within reason. After Richie ran the credit and the monthly payment was fine, I had then asked the family friend to sign the line that meant we were committed. He then walks into the sales office for about 10 minutes and comes out. My cousin asked him what's going on and he said that he's going to have his manager speak with us. We continued questioning him why and he didn't provide a straight answer and began walking to the service area. A few minutes later, Jose came over and informed us that the vehicle sold. As you can understand, as a customer we were not happy with that when we were given the impression that the vehicle was basically ours since we signed the line. Later, I had asked Richie why he had us sign the "commitment line" and after a few "points" (saying it was an initial instead of a signature), he said that it was to show we were committed to purchasing the vehicle. I had then turned to Jose, the manager and asked him if he had seen this type of documentation/process before and he stated no. At a point in our conversation, Richie had put the blame on me (or what felt like it was) saying that if we had signed the "commitment" and then had our credit check it wouldn't have ended up like this. Please note that these are not their exact words but are very similar in the meaning and my interpretation of it. I strongly believe that regardless if we had signed the commitment or credit app first, it wouldn't have made a difference since the "commitment" didn't help in the order we did it. Essentially, the line that she signed meant nothing at all! Sure, it may have (highly doubt) made a difference in how fast the sale would have gone through but is DCH really in the business of selling cars faster or making sure that the dealership is Delivering Customer Happiness? Please correct me if I am wrong, but that is what DCH stands for according to the corporate website. Additionally, isn't spending the majority of my day working a deal that isn't even for me and showing up to the dealership enough to show that I am committed? My point is that in no way does it make sense that signing a line, one that he drew up might I add, supposed to show more commitment than spending over 3 hours AND having a credit check. If Richie had initially informed us that another group was interested in the same vehicle AND the group that gets to the financing department first "wins" (essentially a race to the financing department), I would have been completely fine with that. I would have held my family friend account for not preparing. The fact that Richie presented us the "commitment signature" opportunity, we took advantage of that which ended up being a false promise.
Thanks Matt Wright! Awesome car buying experience!
by 07/11/2015on
After a horrible experience at Ball Honda I was beyond impressed with Matt at DCH I inquired online and he responded fairly quickly. They didn't have the model Fit I was looking for (it's difficult to find the ex in automatic in SoCal). He found it and had it ready for me the same day. Not once did he pressure me. He let me know what was available and listened to my needs. He really listened and made this the best car purchasing experience. He is very knowledgeable and resourceful. I highly recommend him and the dealership.
Extended Warranty - The Warranty Group
by 07/01/2015on
DCH dealership/group A influential factor for my purchase - I was sold a comprehensive extended warranty but it was never delivered. Was told not to finance the warranty so I increased the initial deposit to cover the cost. When I told the dealership the warranty administrator had no record of said warranty, eventually they stated - because of the mileage (72,000), the vehicle could not be covered. When pressed for a refund for the insurance cost, they indicated they would do so but the funds would have to go to the leanholder. This would mean I need to locate an extended warranty on my own and come up with an additional thousands to purchase a warranty - cost & availability unknown. It is likely we would not have purchased without the secured feeling of insurance coverage. They are pressing that I sign a "Cancellation of Insurance" but insurance was never secured in the first place. I think there may be some sort of sales incentive (commission) that has a heavy influence over how these contracts are sold, administered and refunded if required. It should also be noted that, the warranty administrator had record of the "free" 3 month power train & roadside warranty DCH "gives" with every vehicle but not the comprehensive I paid for. The sold the car, I'm stuck and they could care less.
Bad Service Airbag Recall
by 01/19/2015on
Honda of Mission Valley has a very bad service. First time I came for airbag recall. After two hours of waiting, then they said no part and will call me when part coming but after two months still no calling, when I call back they said yes bring the car back. After one hour waiting at dealer then they said sorry no part again, I have to go back home without fixing my car. The service men said that I have to wait about 45 more days. Even when I make appointment with them, I already ask if my part is available or not, then they yes. This is a very bad service dealer, don't ever buy any car from this dealer
Very happy, satisfied customer
by 08/23/2014on
I had already made an appt. for a 2014 car in Chula Vista. It wasn't exactly what I wanted but I chose it b/c of the limited choice this late in the yr. At the last minute, I decided to check out the Honda nearest my home. Well, the angels, stars, or whatever was w/me that day. I met the perfect sales person: impeccable appearance, articulate, intelligent, informative, listened, no pressure & instilled a trust & confidence in me. He is Dario M. If you get the chance to just say hello, you will have met a perfect gentleman. But I digress. The bottom line is that I drove home in my new Honda, confident that it was my decision (no pressure), a fair, honest transaction, & the car I really wanted, not having to take second best. There was probably was some luck involved, in that they had the car, although some energy to find it. Carolyn S.
Knowledge sharing
by 07/03/2014on
John L. shares his wealth of knowledge and gives you all the necessary information to make the decision that is right for you. I could not be happier with the superb service I received at DCH Honda. Far superior to all the other dealerships I visited before making my purchase there.
