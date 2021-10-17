Skip to main content
Pacific Honda

4761 Convoy St, San Diego, CA 92111
Today 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Pacific Honda

1.0
Overall Rating
1 out of 5 stars(105)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
105 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Due Bill not honored

by Mclaren Spencer on 10/17/2021

I purchased a used vehicle from Pacific Honda in August. I received a "Due Bill" to have a part replaced on the interior of the door. No big deal. After not hearing anything for a week I followed up. I was given the run around by my sales person. I follow up for the next few weeks with no real answer of any sort. I always get a "I'll call you back." Never did receive a call back of any sort. Over a month after purchase I finally get through to a manager. Turns out the part was never ordered. Dope. He says they'll get it ordered and give me a call. Never did. I replaced the part myself last week. Cost $50 and took me about 3 minutes. Thanks guys. Appreciate the service. Absolute trash. Way to uphold your end of a agreed upon contract.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quick oil change and service

by Shelley Plumb on 12/06/2019

From the friendly, efficient man who wrote up my order to the office staff when I paid, everyone was very helpful and considerate. It was a very good experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Most Pleasent Exprience of Buying Car

by JINJUN LI on 11/26/2019

I walked in and Tariq greeted me. I informed him what I needed and I got the Clarity I wanted. Because the excellent service Tariq and the manager offered, I bought the service package as my expression of my gratitude. The best exprience I've ever had!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Great service on 11/26/2019

We on a 2018 Honda Crv, we have owned the vehicle for little more than a year and a 1/2, we went on a 3 week vacation and when we came home the battery was dead. We rarely drive this car we've put 7000 miles on it in 19 months. Dealership swapped out our battery, And had me on my way in little more than an hour

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Love my Hondas for 25 years now!

by Cathy Montie on 11/19/2019

Jason Peabody and his crew are amazing and give excellent customer service. Thank you for taking care of my family and my 3 Honda Pilots over the last 20 years. You are all like my family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service on 2015 Civic Coupe 

by Ernest Lotecka on 11/15/2019

The support for my 30000 mile service was very helpful, given gaps in my knowledge.  Communication was clear to start with or was clarified. The service rep did a really professional job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Pacific Honda

by Z Zhang on 11/08/2019

Service at pacific Honda to replace air mix motor. Luis did great job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience, great car

by Tom on 10/31/2019

I had a great experience talking with Dario, Kai and Andrea. They were polite, flexible, and responsive. I appreciated the time they took to talk with me and the deal they gave me on the lease. I highly recommend Pacific Honda!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Pacific Honda Lub Service

by Ron on 10/29/2019

The oil change and inspection for fluids, tired, battery etc was thorough. They also found a small oil leak from my engine.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

ended up as a great experience

by leased Honda HRV EX 2019 on 10/29/2019

Worked with Jimmy and Ahmed - both very knowledgeable about the HRV I was inquiring about and showed me a lot of fun features of the car. Sales Managers Andrea and Mark were great. Andrea did not give up on me and persevered to get a deal that worked for my financial situation. Mark was great to answer all of my leasing questions as this is my first leased car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Professional Service

by P Refaely on 10/29/2019

I just bought a 2019 Honda Civic. The experience at Pacific Honda was wonderful. They went above and beyond to make sure I will be within my budget. The sales rep, Mike, was patient and friendly. Great experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great and fast service!

by Todd on 10/21/2019

I brought my car in about 8:00, a fairly busy time. They got it done faster than they said and much faster than I expected.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchased Honda Civic

by Mel on 10/19/2019

Fred was extremely helpful and took time to help me through the purchase of my first car. Would definitely recommend going to Fred!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Outstanding service

by SDP on 10/14/2019

Great speedy service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service

by Vonnie on 10/12/2019

I always take my car to Pacific Honda for service. They do excellent work and always fulfill their promises. I would recommend them to everyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Anthony on 10/09/2019

Excellent service everything is all explained as far as the conditions of tires,brakes, etc..always satisfied!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jeff McPike = Solid.

by Chris on 09/27/2019

Jeff was professional, competent, gentlemanly, expeditious.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Austin Norris on 09/26/2019

Luis helped me get my battery replaced. He knew I was in a rush due to work and he got me handled in no time at all!!! Would definitely recommend this dealership and even Luis to anyone needing Honda service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Very helpful

by Excellent Service Department on 09/17/2019

I've purchased 3 Hondas from Pacific Honda, and it's because of their service dept. I stopped by for a quick look at fluids, etc, before a road trip. They topped everything off, checked tires, battery, etc. for only $18. Great deal, and explained that I should come in after my trip for oil change. Very helpful, and a good deal, plus it was ready in less time than I thought.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
