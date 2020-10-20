Great Sevice and great people
We came in for a vic. Maintnance and were just looking around at the new rav4 limited. I fell in love with the vehicle and the deal they offered. They were so nice and caring. I would definatly come back for any other purchase. Adrian was definatly the best.. Thank you.
Tundras Rock!
Got a new TRD Pro from Toyota San Diego. Great deal.
Deceptive Sales Team
I’ve been car shopping for a few weeks now and I have a specific vehicle and color that I’m interested in so I reached out to a few dealerships including Norm Reeves. Their sales associate Shahad Adil has been emailing me and I told her exactly what model and color I wanted. On 10/30/19 she emailed me this: “I need to sell 2 cars buy today and tomorrow so I got you a very aggressive deal on the 2020 Camry Hybrid SE in Black MSRP $31,263. I'll do 27,825. That offer god for today and tomorrow. can you make it in today ?” So I told her I was interested and that I could leave work early with permission from my supervisor to make this deal. I called the dealership to speak to her and let her know I was on my way but she was with another customer so I spoke to her manager, Dave Holmerud and he told me to head on down to the dealership so we could make the deal. I got there after driving though an hour of rush hour traffic and when I got there she handed me a quote of the price $4000 over the original out the door price she offered me. So I asked her to give me the original quote we agreed upon. Once she gave me that she wanted to run my credit but I said I wanted to see the vehicle and it’s condition first before taking any final steps. She then proceeds to tell me that they don’t even have this vehicle at their dealership and they are trying to dealer trade for it with Toyota of Temecula. At that point I’m already pretty upset because I had left work at the beginning of my shift only to have been mislead to believe that the vehicle was already in their possession. I told her that there was no way I would let her run my credit or sign any paperwork without seeing the vehicle first. Her manager Moises Pimentel then spoke to me and told me that they would try to get the vehicle there tonight. I expressed to him that I have already lost hundreds of dollars in wages having left work early due to Shahad’s deceptive tactic to make a sale she couldn’t even deliver on. Shortly after he let me know that they could not get it in tonight and that they would get it tomorrow and bring it to my place of employment so that I could see the vehicle then we could sign documents and make it official once I was available to come in to the dealership again. He spoke with Dave on the phone and they agreed to compensate me for my time lost at work by knocking it off the price. Hesitantly, I agreed. The next day I waited all morning and afternoon for an update. I called in at 3 pm to see if I was still going to see the car today and was told that Shahad was busy and they would call me back. After an hour and a half of no response I called again and asked to speak to a manager. I was told that I would get a call back once again. Of course I didn’t get a call back. My boyfriend who has been accompanying me to all my meetings with various dealerships decided to call them and let them know that we are furious and no longer interested in doing business with them. They told him that the car was no longer available and that Temecula has already sold it. Which was a complete lie because I had just gotten off the phone with a manager at Temecula who actually offered to show me the exact vehicle and I confirmed the VIN number was the same vehicle Shahad was promising me. As soon as he got off the phone with them I get a call from Shahad. She acts like they have done nothing wrong and I proceed to tell her that she has been nothing but deceptive about the deal. She kept playing dumb and asked who told me that the car was available and I reminded her angrily to look over all her deceptive emails that implied that she had the 2020 Black Camry Hybrid SE. She did not apologize at all so I told her I wanted to speak to a manager. She lied again and said that he had gone home for the day because 30 seconds after I hung up on her I received a call from their internet sales manager Greg. All things considered he was apologetic and expressed wanting to make up for their wrongs to me. That I did appreciate. however at the end of the day I am hesitant in ever working with this dealership ever again cause although they keep telling me they want to make it up to me I have only heard back once since. I have wasted so much time trying to work with this dealership and it even cost me hundreds of dollars in wages in the process. In addition to this on 11/11/2019 they replied to my review with “ Hi Danika, we are very concerned to hear this feedback and we understand your frustrations for leaving work to make the deal. Although reviewing your email exchanges with Shahad your story does not match what happened. If you look into your email chain Shahad clearly states “I don’t have it on my lot but if we agree everything I can get it for you same day.” Please give our General Sales Manager, Dave Holmerud, a call at a time that works best for you, 619-727-5950. Thank you.” Which is completely irrelevant to my review because the email they are quoting was from an email thread on 10/20/2019 about a 2019 Aqua Camry that I was not interested in seeing. My review was done to warn people and I was nothing but truthful and cordial. This has by far been the most unprofessional dealership I have ever worked with. Not only did they have no remorse they tried to publicly make me look ignorant with false accusations. I have never in my life been treated with so much disrespect from a company.
Worse deal ever
Bad experience 4 months ago and still hurts every day. Is horrible to feel frustrated and disrespected. Not a good deal. Full retail price and high interest rate, they sold me the alarm system stating that the insurance will be lower but it was not true, my insurance agent later confirmed that the alarm makes no difference. When I signed, I was very tired for waiting so long for the paperwork to be finalized that I signed without reading much and now I realize that I made a big mistake trusting them. They say that the 3 year depreciation on a 2016 Highlander XLE is only $2,100 total for all 3 years and because of this the residual value will be way too expensive. We went back to the dealership but nothing changed, they still said that the 3 year depreciation on a 2016 Highlander XLE is $2,100.00.
FRAUDULENT Sales Scheme
In April 2015, the DISHONEST Toyota dealership tried to sell me an $895.- " keyless entry anti-theft system" for a 2012 Prius that ALREADY has this BUILT-IN [as do ALL Prius's] !!! / The perpetrators were salesman: "Abdul," AND the Sales Manager who spoke to me about it DIRECTLY and put it on paper, but REFUSED to let me have the paper or to let me have a copy of the paper !!! The sales manager also showed FEAR in his eyes when I asked for that paper or for a copy of it !
Nightmare experience
I had a terrible experience at this dealership. The sales manager and finance managers were rude and completely dishonest the entire time. The sales people kept leaving out details in an attempt to trick me into a terrible deal (6.99% and only $200 trade in for my car) and it took several attempts to finally get the details. I declined the extended warranty and GAP insurance and negotiated an appropriate rate and trade in amount. When I went into Jason's terrible smelling office to sign the papers, he hesitated to show them to me when I asked. When he finally did, I found the extended warranty and GAP insurance were back on the papers along with an $800 alarm system I didn't want. It took some effort to get him to remove these things even though I had already had the same discussion with the previous sales people. I've found other things Jason lied about since then also. When finally receiving the car, I noticed there was only one cup holder up front. I asked the sales person about it. He opened the center storage compartment expecting another one in there, but there was none. So he told me there was only the one up front. I learned the next day from another Prius owner that there should be another holder in the center storage compartment. This is why the sale person looked in there, but after seeing that it was missing, he told me the other one was they only one that should be there. Every person I interacted with there was dishonest and only wanted to take advantage of me.
No Contact
Received an initial automated e-mail and have not heard anything since....real or fake.
They what "Customer Service" means
In today's market, the only thing that sets businesses apart is customer service. The price you pay should be fairly negotiable and similar. Toyota of San Diego showed me great customer service skills in my resent transaction with them and I bought a new RAV4 from them. This all because they didn't try to shove their financing and insurances down my throat and they quoted me a fair price both for their car and my trade-in.
New Camry
We visited the dealership on Sunday and bought the Camry SE on Tuesday. They gave us the best deal with no haggling.
Thank you Renee!!!
Go straight to Renee S. She is amazing! Listened to everything I wanted and didn't try to sell me anything I didn't want. Very respectful of all my decisions!
Very pleased
We kind of put our new Prius IV out for bid to a number of dealers......purchased from Clinton at S.D. Toyota and the transaction/service was excellent. We will be purchasing another soon and will visit with them for that purchase also.
don't bother
Awful place. Bought the extended warranty and after 800 miles and 2 months of driving it, I noticed a problem with my speaker. After I finally got a spot for the service unit, they told me it would be $500 to fix it because it wasn't covered. My salesman basically told me "you are on your own" A shame, I was totally duped, don't buy there
The best experience EVER!
I recommend coming to this dealership everytime you are interested in buying a car. My sales person Eddie was extremely helpful and answered every single question I had without hesitation. Best car experience ever. I would and will recommend it to all of my friends and family.
Van and Vern are Stellar salesmen
From the first contact to present (4 months) everyone at Toyota of San Diego has been in contact with me to make sure that everything about my purchase experience has gone the way I expected. The car I purchased had to be brought down from an out of area dealer and another area Toyota dealer had quoted me on the exact same vehicle, their price was higher and delivery commitment was longer than Toyota of San Diego. The better price and delivery commitment did NOT take any extra effort on my part that is just the way these guys do business!!
Sold Me a Flood Car and Sticks Me With it Demanding Arbitration
In 2007 I test drove a 2002 Ford Escort. It had a noticeable vibration and the salesman said it was just an idler adjustment and they would fix it for free. The salesman showed be a clean vehicle history report. So I purchased the car and brought it back twice but they could not fix it and said that's the way it is. They refused to take back the car after I asked repeatedly even being laughed at. I then hired an auto expert to investigate it and he found it had once been in a rear end collision and was at one point submerged...They sold me a rusted out flood car. At that point I hired an attorney since they were not giving me the time of day. They have been aware of these findings for nearly three years and refuse to take care of me demanding arbitration...Now I'm into the fourth year stuck with this rust bucket with no end in sight. This is a complete nightmare and I cannot believe they treat their customers this way.
Happy with sale and service
I've been in the market for a new vehicle for the past 6 months and had the best experience at Toyota of San Diego. After thoroughly discussing their inventory and options, the sales team offered me the best price. Their professionalism and knowledge of cars was impressive and confirmed that if I were to buy a Toyota, it would definitely be from his team. Upon arriving at the conveniently located dealership, we were greeted by a very friendly salesperson. I never felt any of the typical car salesman pressure to purchase and appreciated his patience in showing us the vehicles and allowing us to test drive several before deciding on one that I really liked. Their manager and finance team were also extremely helpful in finding the best deal and explaining our options. I really appreciated that we were being helped and not being pressured into purchasing additional features that we were not interested in buying. Overall, this was a wonderful car buying experience.
Awesome service center!!!
I bought my Tacoma from Toyota of San Diego almost two years ago. I was surprised at how friendly and easy going the sales staff was. I felt no pressure at any time and they even drove my old car back to my house for me, about 20 miles round trip. Now I wish I would have bought the 4 wheel drive model, I will return there to buy it when the time comes!!! The service center is no different. Friendly and courteous staff, comfortable waiting area, timely service, and great parts department to look around in while you wait. I would recommend this dealership/service center to anyone. I never needed to use a loaner or shuttle, but they do have a shuttle as I have seen it on many occasions.
Best service and sales staff in San Diego!!!!!!
I was very nervous when I came to Toyota San Diego, as I was looking to buy my very first car. When I stepped throught he doors I was impressed not only by the beautiful building and decor but by the friendly and exuberent staff. I was amazed at the quality of service I received from the staff at the dealership from the test drive, negotiating and final signing of paperwork. They had such a huge selection of new and used cars, the salesman helped me narrow it down to the right car for me. He asked the right questions and listened to me. I left with the car I wanted and needed because today, 3 months later I still smile when I get into my car. I highly recommend Toyota San Diego to anyone looking for a positive car buying experience. I plan to write a review once I have my first service on my car. They have a cute little cafe too.
Avoid this dealership, they are dishonest, they use bait and switch
I recommend avoiding this dealership. I was sold an extended warranty on a new Toyota, was told everything was covered, bumper to bumper, including oil changes, would only have to put gas in the car. 6months later, went to get my 1st oil change, surprise, it's not covered. I wanted to cancel the extended warranty, then they wanted to pro-rate the refund, even though there was only 2500 miles on the car and still fully covered by the factory warranty. They didn't care if the customer is unhappy. Also got a bait and switch from the service department while attempting to use coupons for service work on my other car. I will never set foot in the dealership again. They will never make another dollar off of me.
They dont do what they say ,dont go there
Bought a used 2007 Tacoma for SD Toyota in October. Great truck. Paid top dollar as if it was brand new. I only did that because they told me that it comes with 7 year 100000 mile warranty .Which is the only reason we bought a used one with low miles instead of new. After buying it and once again reviewing the contract at home it turns out I didnt see the warrany in the contract. So I contacted them and they asked me if its in the contract I signed. I told them no and they said well you should have got it in writing.They did offer me a few oil changes instead of my warranty. But I told them Id rather have the warranty and the manager said well you should take the free oil change because we are not going to give you the warranty . (SAID IT VERY RUDE TOO) When I asked to talk to the salesman who had sold the car to me they told me he no longer works there. (I wonder why) So I will not go there for anything .I will not give them another dime. So make sure its all in writing before you sign anything ,otherwise you wont get it from Toyota San Diego. Also was suppose to get 22500 for my trade and they put in the cantract 21500(I missed that till we got home too) they just go to fast in finace rush right through ,sign here sign here ,ok thanks get out thats what it was like
Toyota San Diego
We sent in our request for quote. This generated one of the first automatic emails stating that someone would contact us within 24 hours. It's been more that 96 hours now. You snooze, you lose.
