5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My wife and I found a car online and called Fairview Ford. Anthony, from the sales dept., talked with us and we made an appointment with him to look at the car we were interested in. The next day we met Anthony at the dealership and we were both quite impressed with his demeanor, sense of humor and professionalism. We have purchased many vehicles over the years and frankly dealing with car salesmen had not really been a pleasant experience. The hassles,high pressure and rudeness all went out the window here. Anthony and his manager,Dave, made the entire experience a pleasurable one. When we got home we noticed a light was not working. I called Dave and he arranged for us to bring the car in to have their service dept. take a look at it. We took the car in two days later and met with John in the service dept. He said "no problem, we'll take a look right now". He had one of his service guy's put it up on the rack right then. We were out of there in about 15 minutes with the light fixed at no charge. We highly recommend Fairview Ford and it's polite and very friendly staff. Thanks again to Anthony, Dave and John for an enjoyable, pleasant, and hassle free experience. We love our car! Read more