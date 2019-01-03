Fairview Ford
Customer Reviews of Fairview Ford
Great experience
by 03/01/2019on
Yesterday we went to look at cars and Julian Sanchez was a great sales man he helped us alot and we left with a great car thank you Julian
Disappointed
by 01/13/2017on
The only reason I'm giving this dealership one star is cause I have to to post a review. I recently inquired via the net about a raptor that they have in transit. I was contacted by a man named Marco. The price on the Internet clearly stated $59128. The first words out of Marcos mouth was that they are placing a $15000 vig on top of Msrp. I advised him the reason I reached out to them was their advertising price, other dealerships using this rope-a-dope sales tactic, read "call for pricing" instead of advertising a fake price! This dealership is extremely greedy and I feel bad for you folks on the west coast for having to deal with [non-permissible content removed]. So much for an American car company. I will be reaching out to Ford and the BBB regarding the false advertising!
A Pleasant Day At Fairview Ford
by 03/09/2016on
My wife and I found a car online and called Fairview Ford. Anthony, from the sales dept., talked with us and we made an appointment with him to look at the car we were interested in. The next day we met Anthony at the dealership and we were both quite impressed with his demeanor, sense of humor and professionalism. We have purchased many vehicles over the years and frankly dealing with car salesmen had not really been a pleasant experience. The hassles,high pressure and rudeness all went out the window here. Anthony and his manager,Dave, made the entire experience a pleasurable one. When we got home we noticed a light was not working. I called Dave and he arranged for us to bring the car in to have their service dept. take a look at it. We took the car in two days later and met with John in the service dept. He said "no problem, we'll take a look right now". He had one of his service guy's put it up on the rack right then. We were out of there in about 15 minutes with the light fixed at no charge. We highly recommend Fairview Ford and it's polite and very friendly staff. Thanks again to Anthony, Dave and John for an enjoyable, pleasant, and hassle free experience. We love our car!
Great Service!
by 09/15/2015on
I have bought or leased my last four cars from Julio Bravo and will continue to purchase all my vehicles from him. I bought my first car from him when he worked in Riverside and I have followed him to San Bernardino for my last three leases. Has never ceases to disappoint me, sale more than what I want or can afford, and always delivers my wish list. Upon arriving to Fairview Ford, I was greeted by Bela, who was kind, helpful, and answered all my questions. She showed me the car selections that were within my budget and took me for a test drive. The financial advisor, Mr. Hicks, was personable, funny, and quick. He explained all my paperwork and my new coverage was for my new Edge. The team at Fairview is AWESOME! If you are looking for a new vehicle you will not be disappointed with this dealership or the team working there. Thank you for getting me my dream car.
3rd Car We've Purchased From Fairview
by 08/18/2014on
When you get there ask for Poncho - and make sure Ruben is available. We come in pre-approved, talk firm numbers, and they give us a no B.S. easy way to buy our vehicles at a fair price. You'll have a blast hanging out with Poncho ... no pressure, no B.S. guy that makes car buying fun!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience - Great Deal!
by 04/11/2013on
I checked out all the Ford Dealers in LA and San Bernardino Counties - and bought my Truck for Fairview. Everything they promised on the phone came to fruition when I was at the store. No Haggling - right price that worked for me - so thank you guys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great people to deal with.
by 04/10/2013on
Great experience start to finish. My kids car will be from here too!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great experiance,very helpful all around
by 04/03/2013on
verry happy with the deal i made at fairview. everyone involved was very helpful and treated me with respect
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
very deceptive sales person
by 01/11/2013on
Tried to sell a car when they didn't have it. Wanted me to put down a deposit and then they would get the car for me to see.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent Buying Experience
by 12/30/2008on
Friendly, knowledgeable salespeople. I was treated with respect throughout the whole process. I went in with a price range in mind, and a list of features that I wanted. They did a search for what I was looking for and found it at a nearby dealer. Showed me some trucks to give me an idea of how my truck would look. Negotiated payment in terms of total price. My whole visit was about 20 minutes. My truck was delivered later that night, the paperwork took approximately 30 minutes to work through and there you go. It was all very straight-forward. I was happy with the whole experience, and would recommend this dealership to anyone. If I had to buy another vehicle, I would definitely return to this dealership.
