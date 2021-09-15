1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We bought a Jeep in late June. It comes with a 3 month warranty per texts from Petra prior to purchase as well as papers given to us at signing and they sent the papers to the warranty company not to mention the big sign on the side of the building saying 3 month warranty with every vehicle. Well...this is the 2nd issue in the last 2 months I've owned my Jeep that I've have major repairs. The 1st time was serious safety issue concerning the entire front end suspension. A local mechanic documented and told us that it never should have been sold in that condition. i.e improperly and incomplete lift kit installed causing angles that could of resulted in a front drive line coming out. Leaking axle seals, destroyed bushings, over tightened and stripped suspension bolts nuts. All this is outrageous because the the "safety check " they got completed was not done to code and I've got text messages with the Sac shop that did the "safety check" saying they do complete front to back inspections including suspension components, yet we still had to fix the suspension and other things. This shop who we found out actually did the safety check, only after we investigated the claim by Petra that the safety check was done at the local Chrystler dealership, only to find out it was not, didn't care to be bothered all of a sudden. Petra Motors did play lets make a deal on that one and tried to purchase a 2nd warranty to cover this but no company would, and short of taking it to their shop that we did not trust after all this was passed as safe we were offered 800 which was less than half of the repairs cost to have it done locally by what we felt to be a trustworthy shop, we felt we were told to shut up and go away and could not discuss this matter with them again. We did resolve with Petra over this ultimately and came to an agreement of them covering 800. Now I've had a mild tick since I've gotten the Jeep only on start up, hearing that is normal for this motor. Well it has gotten worse and constant. We took it to shop and rocker arms, lifters, and cams shafts need to replaced among few other things covered in said warranty. So we tried to utilize the original warranty given as part of our sale but Petra Motors has not completed enrollment and while the warranty company sees it and said it is valid and we needed to file our claim as the needed repsirs are indeed covered. We need to have Petra complete their part of enrollment but they told Us we don't have a warranty. Yet EVERY VEHICLE comes with 3 month warranty. So now that warranty company told us to get the work done its covered if it's not completed to be enrolled we get stuck with the bill. So if you buy your vehicle here while they are super nice and helpful seeming, Be careful, once you leave your on your own. Although we were able to agree in part and did receive some help on original safety issues I'm still out over 4000 between both issues if I can't get warranty coverage and I haven't even owned the Jeep for 2.5 months. Petra Motors most recently instead of finishing enrollment of our current warranty, which according to AUL the warranty company, is Petra Motors sending some paperwork, tried to offer a new warranty with the same company giving us another three months from this day forward if we paid half the cost. The warranty we have has already approved the work and the claim. Not to mention the work being covered already maxes out warranty coverage for the entire contract which is only 1500 of the 2400 it will cost in repairs. So, a new warranty with more time added would do no good as it will be maxed out as well leaving no coverage left. So my question to Petra Motors is why won't you finish enrolling the waranty you advertise, you told us about, and you gave us.Instead I'm told "Take the reviews off you put and we can talk about the warranty" We're getting no where and a huge run around. I may update this review at the top if they do the right thing. Read more