Niello MINI
Customer Reviews of Niello MINI
Great dealership
by 10/22/2015on
This is a great friendly dealership. Kevin Powell and his crew were wonderful. Great cars, great people, great service.
Great price, better service getting it!
by 08/05/2015on
The search was difficult as we wanted a Chile Red colored car and Mini now has almost exclusively Blaze Red "red" cars. Thank you Kristen. My wife ended up with her Chile Red John Cooper Works Mini that exceeded every expectation she went in with and I loved the great price we got. Thank you again!
The "Right" Choice
by 06/11/2015on
I went to checkout and drive a Mini Cooper and drove away in one... My overall experience and interactions with the various staff people at Niello MINI exceeded my expectations! Kristen Long- my motoring advisor was personable, knowledgable, and geniuenly wanted to make sure that I would be happy with my purchase. It was a pressure free, enjoyable experience! I'm very happy with my Mini Cooper (aka Charlie) and would highly recommend doing business at NIello MINI dealership. DSC, Sacramento
Excellent Experience!
by 06/08/2015on
I recently purchased a 2015 Mini Cooper Countryman and I must say that I was thrilled with the entire process! Kevin and Eddie made the experience relaxed and pressure-free. I was able to take my time on the lot, looking at every option and color with my husband, and never once feeling like I was just another customer to fulfill their monthly sales quota. Eddie and Kevin are very personable and knowledgeable - patiently answering every question and not rushing my decision to purchase my car from them. What a friendly, easy going, yet professional dealership. I recommend Niello Mini in Sacramento to anyone looking for a car with distinctive styling and thrifty fuel economy - sold by salesmen that are trustworthy and eager to find the perfect car for you. I definitely drove away a happy customer....making it the third Mini purchase in our family!
Above and Beyond in every way
by 05/26/2015on
I have purchased many cars in the past from many different car dealerships and had come to believe that the norm was to have pushy salesmen who are just interested in making an extra buck. However, Niello Mini in Sacramento changed every single stereotype I had created over the years. This is the first dealership that I feel truly cares about the people who visit them. They aren't pushy or trying to sell people cars that simply don't work for them financially. For me personally, I was interested in possibly getting a manual transmission car (which I hadn't attempted to drive in almost 15 years). Kevin Powell took the time to actually reteach me to drive a stick shift! He was so patient with me and didn't try to push the sale on me when I was done driving. He made such an impression on both me and my husband that although the original answer was to pass on the car that we came back first thing the next morning and bought it. Even Craig over in the finance department blew me away with his customer service. I've never experienced a finance rep who didn't try to just sell the customers random options that didn't make sense for them. However, Craig really took the time to explain our different options in terms of maintenance packages so we fully understood everything (even when we asked the same questions over and over) and didn't try to push anything on us.
Great people, Easy experience!
by 03/13/2014on
I recently just leased my 1st MINI Cooper from this dealer. I was not planning on driving away from there that night with a new car, but the process was so smooth and the staff so nice and helpful that I ended up leaving my other car there. My Motoring Advisor was Creed, who was very easy-going and has continued to make sure that I am happy in my new car. All the other staff has been very pleasant as well. Now they are in a brand new, much larger facility that I have been to once. The service area is huge and spotless. The waiting area is nice with a wall of glass providing full view into that space. I felt as cool inside this new facility as I do in my new MINI.
Niello Dealer over charges for Mini Counryman
by 05/08/2011on
This dealer adds extra $2,999.00 on MSRP for new Mini Countryman . A big rip off to the customers . I don't recomment to deal price with this dealer . There are more Mini dealers in California that you can get a Mini lower than MSRP price and it costs you around $800 for shipping your Mini to your city .
