I have purchased many cars in the past from many different car dealerships and had come to believe that the norm was to have pushy salesmen who are just interested in making an extra buck. However, Niello Mini in Sacramento changed every single stereotype I had created over the years. This is the first dealership that I feel truly cares about the people who visit them. They aren't pushy or trying to sell people cars that simply don't work for them financially. For me personally, I was interested in possibly getting a manual transmission car (which I hadn't attempted to drive in almost 15 years). Kevin Powell took the time to actually reteach me to drive a stick shift! He was so patient with me and didn't try to push the sale on me when I was done driving. He made such an impression on both me and my husband that although the original answer was to pass on the car that we came back first thing the next morning and bought it. Even Craig over in the finance department blew me away with his customer service. I've never experienced a finance rep who didn't try to just sell the customers random options that didn't make sense for them. However, Craig really took the time to explain our different options in terms of maintenance packages so we fully understood everything (even when we asked the same questions over and over) and didn't try to push anything on us.