5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We special ordered a 2015 BMW 435 Grand Coupe from Jeff Ball at Niello BMW Sacramento and this has been by far the best car-buying experience we've ever had. Niello is not the closest BMW dealership to us but when I contacted Niello for a price over the internet Jeff provided us with such a fantastic deal on the purchase and trade-in it was a no brainer. Jeff kept us informed throughout the process with expected production and shipping dates including the name of the ship. Let me tell you this guy is over the top, most of the sales process was handled over the phone or e-mail, he even responds to e-mails at 4:30 in the morning. I highly recommend Niello BMW and especially Jeff Ball.