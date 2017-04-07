Downtown Ford Sales
Customer Reviews of Downtown Ford Sales
Gee Boys Inc
by 07/04/2017on
Great experience ar Downtown Ford. Sherri did a excellent job from beginning to end and the follow=upthe next day.. Had a great visit with Jim Kelly as we completed our purchase..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best experience
by 03/08/2017on
The best experience we have had compared to all the other dealers we have bought cars from. We will definetly come back in the future and will recomend to friends and family thank you very much.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great People, Service, and Car
by 12/20/2016on
We received excellent customer service. Everyone was polite the dealership was clean. Even the bathrooms! We ended up buying a 2016 Ford Fusion SE Hybrid and I love it. They freshly detailed the car and filled the tank and helped me Sync my phone. My first drive to work I woke up to a COLD Frost (27 degrees). After defrosting the windows and with the heater running the whole time, my 11-mile drive averaged 32.5mpg. On the way home I did not need the heater and in heavy traffic S. Hwy 99 I averaged 52.5mpg!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great care given to me as a customer. All of my needs for time and service
by 08/08/2016on
I purchased a 2014 Certified Ford Explorer last year. The salesman and the staff answered all of my pertinent questions and made me feel quite confident about my investment in their vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Poor follow up
by 07/12/2016on
I got the truck I wanted on June 28, the price was okay but the follow through was poor. I bought a certified lease return and it only had one key so a key had to be made.I was told it would be ready in a couple of days, I was heading out of town so I arranged to stop by a few days after I purchased the truck. I made a special trip but key was not ready and I was told I would be contacted when it was ready. It's been two weeks and no one has contacted me. It seems like as soon as the deal is done, the sales person was done. That is the message I would pass on to anyone asking about my purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Good buying experience
by 07/01/2016on
Low Key. low pressure car dealership. They did not try to sell me something I did not want.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service, friendly people
by 06/16/2016on
I made the first contact with Ford on-line. I appreciate being able to initially use e-mails til I knew I wanted to move forward and test drive the car I researched on-line. I drove my new car home the same day I test drove it on a Thursday. I was so surprised to get a call the following Wednesday to tell me they were able to get the financed by another credit union with lower interest to save me $40/month. I had already signed the loan papers and took possession of my new car, yet they reached out to me yet a week later to save me more money. That says alot.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Place in Northern CA
by 06/01/2016on
Purchasing a car here was fast and easy. For all of my other vehicles I will purchase them from here because of the service it's quick and painless. I got the car I wanted and more.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
#1 NO pressure, NO hassel dealer in the WORLD!!!!!!!!!!! FORD
by 05/31/2016on
My wife's car broke down on the freeway Thursday night on her way home. Friday morning I call Downtown Ford and talked to Ira Carter who then emailed me a credit app. I filled it out and sent it back. Couples hours later Ira calls and and ask what kind of car we'd like, I tell him we'd like a new lease, he sends me a pic of a 2016 Fusion SE, I agree to it an hour later he calls to tells me to come pick up the car. When my wife got off work I told her we had to go somewhere and it was a surprise. Having had purchased new and used cars in the past this was by far the greatest experience I have EVER had at a dealership. My wife named her new bundle of joy...... Erin. Thanks, Ira and the D.T.F. team James D.A. Smith
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Dealership
by 05/12/2016on
2015 certified used transit connect. Dealership looked great, I had an appointment and all staff took care of me. They exceded expectations and I will definately recommend to anyone looking to buy a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Warranty?
by 04/25/2016on
Actually with a credit score of 832. I think I should have been given 0% interest on my Ford Focus. I was also not told the extended warranty I purchased was only good for 7 years. I was only told 100,000 miles! Extremely disappointed as I do not drive my car much.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great purchase experience
by 04/20/2016on
I purchased a new Focus ST. I had emailed just a few hours prior to showing up unannounced. Sherri and Julio took great care of us. Unbelievable service and price. Will definetely come back for my next new Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Old to new
by 04/19/2016on
It was an incredibly pain free experience. Ira helped to move things along quickly. He was knowledgeable and friendly. Dave Hall was able to get the repairs done on my old car by the following Saturday afternoon. I was assured that my son would have no trouble driving my old car home with him to San Diego. It was a win-win situation. I got a wonderful new car and my son received a reliable used car. Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 04/17/2016on
Great people! I bought cars in other dealers and hands down, this dealer is the best one i been too, definetly will buy here again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great buying experience
by 04/12/2016on
I'd like to say that I had a very pleasant experience. On the day of purchase everything went very smooth and I was pleased by the ease of buying our Ford Fusion. Everyone was courteous and pleasant to talk with. Trading in my Mustang as a down payment was also made very easy and I was given exactly what I expected for it. On the second day I did notice an issue with the Ford Fusion that I did not notice when I purchased it. There was some slight damage to the rear of the trunk. I contacted the dealership and they offered to fix it with no cost to me. I was very pleased that they took care of the car and we got it back with no issues. I’m thankful that this was a pleasant purchasing experience and I will definitely consider coming back on our next car purchase. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No sales pressure. Very relaxing ti do business
by 04/11/2016on
We new what we wanted the sales staff helped in putting down a sales deposit to secure the car for us. It was a long time to wait for it but the wait was worth the wait. We are very happy with our new Explorer Limited.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly and Honest Service
by 04/04/2016on
My purchase experience at the Downtown Ford dealership was the best in more than 30 years of shopping. Both Ira and Sherri from the Internet sales department were extremely helpful in making my trade and purchase experience a most pleasant and friendly experience. The same can be said on previous visits to the dealership for information gathering and inventory preview. Without exception, there was a total absence of any sale pressure tactics. In addition, my experience with Jim Kelley in the financing department was a most relaxing and straightforward process. Jim explained all options in detail and was very helpful in arriving at the best financing/lease term options. I was very impressed by both the experience and follow up by all individuals and staff. The best I have seen in my 67 years on the planet. If you want a similar experience go to Downtown Ford to make your selection in a relaxed and honest environment! Thank you!!! Juergen (Joe) Kunzmann a satisfied customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service easy experience
by 03/28/2016on
very smooth and easy experience. Ali is our salesman took care of our questions. Showed us the three types of SUV's we where interested in and we bought an Edge.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership, Very Professional
by 03/22/2016on
I purchased a used 2013 C-Max Energi that my daughter-in-law found on the Internet from their home in Burlington, VT. They are moving to Southern California in May and wanted a car with Carpool stickers and great economy. Her search came up with the 2013 C-Max at your dealership. I flew up from LAX and checked the car out for them. Andy did an excellent job and I drove the car back to Long Beach, CA and was very pleased with the purchase and operation of the vehicle as was my son and daughter-in-law. We will be unable to take advantage of your Service Department due to the 395 miles but we will keep you bookmarked on our computers. Job well done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Ford Flex SEL
by 02/03/2016on
We had a great experience with Downtown Ford. We bought a new 2015 Flex SEL and we love the car and loved working with Bill Fell. The whole transaction was as smooth as possible and we love the car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great price and service
by 12/27/2015on
My 2016 Mustang was ordered after I optioned it out on the Ford website. The build list was emailed to all Ford dealers in the area. Sherri Wicksten's bid was not only priced competitively, it was clearly and concisely written. It was this professionalism that sealed the deal. Immediately upon arrival, Ford Motor Company slapped a DNR/Recall on my car. FOMOCO held back my car for TEN WEEKS! Please understand that ALL of my friends, coworkers, and teammates were demanding that I dump Fomoco and buy a Camaro or BMW! Frequent emails from Sherri were the only thing that prevented me from giving up and never buying another Ford again! A lesser professional would not have closed this sale! When the car was finally released from the DNR, I needed a very early appointment to fit my work schedule. I also needed a large amount of coaching re: the various systems and electronics. Sherri met me very early and spent HOURS with me; coaching me on all the things that have changed since I bought my Powerstroke. She is an invaluable asset to Downtown Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes