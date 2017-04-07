5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I'd like to say that I had a very pleasant experience. On the day of purchase everything went very smooth and I was pleased by the ease of buying our Ford Fusion. Everyone was courteous and pleasant to talk with. Trading in my Mustang as a down payment was also made very easy and I was given exactly what I expected for it. On the second day I did notice an issue with the Ford Fusion that I did not notice when I purchased it. There was some slight damage to the rear of the trunk. I contacted the dealership and they offered to fix it with no cost to me. I was very pleased that they took care of the car and we got it back with no issues. I’m thankful that this was a pleasant purchasing experience and I will definitely consider coming back on our next car purchase. Thank you. Read more