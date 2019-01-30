Great first time buying experience
by 01/30/2019on
So I just bought my first car off of a lot and Baha was awesome I have no credit and he still got me approved he found something we could afford and something we liked i already recommended two people to him. Baha thank you we are very happy we want to say thank you again 😊😊😊
