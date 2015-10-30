Skip to main content
Niello BMW Sacramento

2020 Fulton Ave, Sacramento, CA 95825
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Niello BMW Sacramento

3 sales Reviews
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very Shady!!!

by riptide2 on 10/30/2015

Had a deal made then they pulled it off the table because of a supposed scratch repair. Bottom line they would not close for a $500 difference. Tried to get every penny out of me while at the same time trying to get a better deal from someone else. Very shady business. Beware of the internet sales department.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thank you

by carbuyer270 on 05/05/2015

Jeff Ball at Niello BMW provided me with great service. He was honest, responsive, and patient. He and the other members of the Niello team made by car buying experience extremely positive. Thank you Jeff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

BMW Purchasing Experience

by jaym3 on 03/10/2015

We special ordered a 2015 BMW 435 Grand Coupe from Jeff Ball at Niello BMW Sacramento and this has been by far the best car-buying experience we've ever had. Niello is not the closest BMW dealership to us but when I contacted Niello for a price over the internet Jeff provided us with such a fantastic deal on the purchase and trade-in it was a no brainer. Jeff kept us informed throughout the process with expected production and shipping dates including the name of the ship. Let me tell you this guy is over the top, most of the sales process was handled over the phone or e-mail, he even responds to e-mails at 4:30 in the morning. I highly recommend Niello BMW and especially Jeff Ball.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
