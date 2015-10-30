Niello BMW Sacramento
Very Shady!!!
by 10/30/2015on
Had a deal made then they pulled it off the table because of a supposed scratch repair. Bottom line they would not close for a $500 difference. Tried to get every penny out of me while at the same time trying to get a better deal from someone else. Very shady business. Beware of the internet sales department.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Thank you
by 05/05/2015on
Jeff Ball at Niello BMW provided me with great service. He was honest, responsive, and patient. He and the other members of the Niello team made by car buying experience extremely positive. Thank you Jeff.
BMW Purchasing Experience
by 03/10/2015on
We special ordered a 2015 BMW 435 Grand Coupe from Jeff Ball at Niello BMW Sacramento and this has been by far the best car-buying experience we've ever had. Niello is not the closest BMW dealership to us but when I contacted Niello for a price over the internet Jeff provided us with such a fantastic deal on the purchase and trade-in it was a no brainer. Jeff kept us informed throughout the process with expected production and shipping dates including the name of the ship. Let me tell you this guy is over the top, most of the sales process was handled over the phone or e-mail, he even responds to e-mails at 4:30 in the morning. I highly recommend Niello BMW and especially Jeff Ball.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes