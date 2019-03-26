Honda crv 2002 honest quote fix
by 03/26/2019on
Thanks, Nick Salazar for your help patience and professionalism give above and beyond to clients making us feel like we matter, I highly recommend Nick Salazar for such an outstanding job and Sport through the process off my Honda CRV, thanks Honda and thanks to the Honda team.
In adequate service
by 11/14/2019on
I bought 2017 Civic from them and have been regularly going to them for services while paying $$$. I had it serviced last month, but i happen to open up the bonnet on the weekend. My air filter was totally clogged and i was never informed about the condition. When i called them to inquire , their answer was that my car never gave a CODE to change filter. How far the dumbness can travel ! When someone inspect the car they sign off on the check points. Even my oil was all the dirty, looked like it was never changed. Would never go back. For the consumers visiting them, please check your cars regularly cause they dont.
Honda crv 2002 honest quote fix
by 03/26/2019on
Thanks, Nick Salazar for your help patience and professionalism give above and beyond to clients making us feel like we matter, I highly recommend Nick Salazar for such an outstanding job and Sport through the process off my Honda CRV, thanks Honda and thanks to the Honda team.
Trade and Purchase
by 09/15/2017on
My Civic was overdue for maintenance and the battery ended up dying at the gas station so I had it towed to Mel Rapton for service. That afternoon I went in to pick up my vehicle, paid for the services, and made my way over to the sales side of the building. I wasn't ambushed by salesmen, Neil was just walking by and simply asked if he could guide me in the right direction; to either sales or service. I was looking for sales, and luckily Neil could help me out with that. As he showed me around the lot Neil took into consideration my concerns and needs, was incredibly professional, and treated me with respect. He was transparent about the process, which in turn made me feel comfortable working with him. I truly appreciate his dedication to outstanding customer service. I ended up trading in my Civic that evening and bought an Accord. I left Mel Rapton without an ounce of regret. I will definitely be returning and referring friends and family to work with Neil and check out Mel Rapton first for their vehicle needs.
Mel Rapton Honda
by 12/03/2016on
I loved the professionalism and great customer service by Stephanie Seuthsanith. This is my second time purchasing a Honda from Mel Rapton Honda. I will definitely come back again and recommend it to everyone.
Looking for a car? highly recommend this dealership!
by 12/01/2016on
If you're looking for a car I highly recommend Stephanie, from Mel Rapton Honda! I just welcomed another baby girl to our growing family. How much I loved my car, I need a little bit more space with a car to fit; two car seats and a stroller. As I was looking for a used car; How much I did my research and reading reviews for a safe family car. Long story short, I got a call from Stephanie, who works at Mel Rapton Honda. The minute I got to the dealership, I was welcomed and everyone was wonderful. Once I met Stephanie, she was professional, friendly,and the sweetest person ever! As we were looking around the lot, I saw the Honda CRV, and I fell in love with it, It wasn't too small, or too big. Not only did Stephanie went into details of what so great about this car. We were also comparing it to other cars, and how they're all great cars. I felt the CRV, was perfect for my family and I. But I felt with my bad credit I can't get a new car. Stephanie was encouraging and telling me not to doubt myself, as she worked her magic. we waited for finance to get back to us with my application. And I thought I was going to get denied, like I always do. But I was qualified for a brand new 2016 CRV, and I thought I was dreaming. "Me" buying a brand new car, I felt a self of joy and relief that I provide for my family. Not only did Stephanie and Mel Rapton Honda, made my dream come true, but it was the easiest and hassle free experience. Thank you, again Stephanie! You we're amazing, and I highly recommend anyone who's looking for a car, to ask for Stephanie.
Ask for Stephanie!!!***
by 11/23/2016on
I recently purchased a 2017 Honda Accord Touring and I LOVE IT! When I inquired online I was contacted by Stephanie S. She answered any questions I had and we scheduled for me to come by to see her for a test drive and appraisal. I went in, told Stephanie exactly what I wanted and what colors I was indecisive about and those are exactly what she showed me! I decided on a specific color that they did not have on the lot but Stephanie did not try to make me settle and found one for me at another location, in which she had delivered and ready for me the next day! She went over every detail and feature of the car with me before I drove it off the lot so we made I was not overwhelmed with so many gadgets the car had. Eric J. in the finance department made everything very clear to me and I felt comfortable throughout the entire agreement signing process. They both worked hard to get me the best deal and rates and I could not be happier with their service provided! Thanks to Mel Rapton Honda I am now a first time car owner!
Best Experience at A Dealership Ever
by 10/10/2016on
From the second we reached the front door, to exiting the building at the end of the day, all around great experience. Giorgio was fantastic! Such a wonderful feeling to have when making a huge purchase! We came from Redding, CA to Mel Rapton Honda, and have NO regrets! 2 1/2 hour drive was worth the unbeatable customer service we received this past Saturday. Everyone we encountered Saturday that works at this location was just wonderful. I can't express enough how great our experience was. We had a great time, and absolutely LOVE our new Honda Accord!! Thank you Giorgio!
change of attitude
by 07/27/2016on
I purchased my 2014 Honda Accord with GPS package end of May 2014. Best experience out of many purchasing a new car. I'm 64 years old and have a very dim view of car dealerships, but Mel Rapton is changing my mind about their dealership. Last week I took my Accord to have them replace a bolt I thought was missing under the car. It turned out that nothing was missing. With the car up on the lift Pao (who works the express lane) let me look, and I could see that what I thought was a problem wasn't. However, I noticed a fluid leak under the engine. I made an appointment to have them check it yesterday July 26th, 2016. They took care of the issue and as it was under warranty it didn't cost me anything. But, my point during this episode is how well I was treated by the staff. I really feel respected by their staff. While I was waiting to talk to Bill Smith, Nick Salazar noticed me standing and asked me if he could help me, and he actually did with a great attitude. When Bill Smith returned he treated me courteously. That evening when they wanted to keep the car over night Bill offered me another vehicle if I wanted one. When I picked my Accord up the next day I was looking for Bill as he was super busy, when I heard Anthony Motley ask me if he could help me. Anthony treated me the same way as Nick Salazar did the previous day, Anthony took care of me and when Bill Smith was available Bill had the car hoisted so I could see that the fluid stain had been removed from the bottom of the engine. The mechanic Dave #452 who resolved my problem explained what he did to fix. I'm so use to dealerships trying to talk their way out of their responsibilities and charge you for their errors that it's almost unbelievable to find one that accepts their responsibilities and actually does something about it without blaming you. I would so recommend to any Honda lovers that you purchase your next Honda from this dealership, not only for their reasonable prices but also for the excellent service team they've put together.
Happy customer, Highly recommend Mel Rapton!
by 07/20/2016on
We feel very comfortable having our van serviced here. The dealership is clean, comfortable and welcoming. Prices are reasonable and everyone we have dealt with has been kind and professional. Bonus they are next door to a big golf course and gave us some free range cards!
Thumbs up for Mel Rapton Honda
by 07/20/2016on
I recently purchased a Honda Odyssey from Mel Rapton and my experience was great! The sales staff is top notch. I was treated with respect and felt that all of my questions were answered honestly. I refer all of my friends to them!
Rip off
by 10/02/2015on
I was charged $65 to get a quote on a repair of the door to access the gas tank. First time ever I was charged for being told what was wrong, and no, they did nothing other than open the door. No dismantling, no tools required. Realize that your service advisor is paid by commission, the more things he can sell you, the more money he makes. He is not looking out for you, to the contrary. These are sales people with no value add.
Deceptive Sales Practices by Internet Sales Department
by 08/28/2014on
***IF I could give Mel Rapton ZERO stars I would*** Recently I decided to purchase a new Honda. As a birthday gift, my father generously offered to buy the vehicle for me. We decided to purchase the vehicle at Mel Rapton Honda where I've purchased a car before and my family has purchased many Hondas over the years. Since my father currently lives out of state, he negotiated a deal for my Honda with the Internet Manager, Chris R.. They confirmed the price via email and he told Chris he would send me a personal check made out to Mel Rapton Honda and I would bring that in at the time of pick up. (This was a week and a half before pickup.) When I arrived to pick the vehicle up, I was advised by Junior R. that they would not take the check, even after I showed them Chris R.'s email. The manager I dealt with, Roger, was extremely rude and his behavior exacerbated an already upsetting situation. Mel Rapton Honda not only reneged on their word (which was in writing in an email) but they were discourteous, defensive and made what should have been a quick and easy pick up of the car an absolute nightmare. Never once did they take responsibility for THEIR error or try and right the situation. I sent a letter the next day to the dealership's VP of Operations (Curtis Rapton) and General Manager (Katina Rapton) and have heard nothing back. The fact that they don't back up their written agreements is deceptive and quite fraudulent in my opinion. Their tagline of "We Really Want your Business," is ridiculous. What they want is your MONEY. Don't expect any kind of good customer service at Mel Rapton Honda and definitely don't expect them to keep their word on anything, even if it's in writing. They obviously negotiate in bad faith.
Renewing Paint Protection
by 06/26/2014on
My most recent service experience was to maintain the condition of the paint by renewing the paint protection that was first applied when I purchased my Accord Crosstour over three years ago. This appointment occurred on Monday, 23 June, and was like most of the scores of other times that I have taken our vehicles in to be serviced - job well done (yes, over 40 service appointments since I first began having our vehicles serviced here). Mel Rapton Honda has regularly provided an exemplary service department and staff who conscientiously, professionally, courteously, and with a high degree of competence met my automotive needs over 90% of the time with no issues. All of the service and sales staff are consistently friendly and welcoming each and every time I come in for service. It has been worth it to me to drive 24 miles (bypassing other Honda dealerships who are closer and have been of help on a few occasions) to continue this professional relationship that first began April of 1984. I sincerely appreciate how well they have consistently and respectfully treated me as their loyal customer. I know that my Hondas are in good hands ain Mel Rapton's Service Departement. That's an intangible "peace of mind" for me that they have earned over decades of personal experience.
What happened to these guys?
by 06/13/2014on
The first time I went into Mel Repton to have my car serviced it was taking care of in a moment. They washed it they performed everything I asked them to do and I never had a problem. I was so pleased with their work that I told all my friends but a good job they done and suggested if they needed work themselves that they go to Mel Repton. Yesterday June 12 I again want to Mel Repton out 1:09 PM and asked for an Xpress lube oil change and to have my tires rotated. They told me it would take 45 minutes so I went for a walk and came back in time to pick up my car. Two hours later the car still was not done that's when I found out that they had done nothing to the car at all. I had an appointment so I had to leave after my appointment I wrote them a note and emails it to them asking them what it happened. According to their website they respond to all notes or request with in one hour or the one hour after they open the next day. It's now Friday the 13th and I've heard nothing from them. I would not recommend anyone taking their car to Mel Repton for repairs. If friendly atmosphere does not make up for integrity and thoughtfulness and calling somebody back and letting them know that they will repair their car or take care of it after the problem has occurred.
New CRV-EXL AWD
by 01/31/2013on
Shopped around, found the lowest price through CostCo. Went to MelRapton, told them what we wanted and the price we were willing to pay (out the door with all taxes and fees applied). The Sales manager approved the price with was a couple of thousand below their Internet price. Only problem, no one told us when our car arrived, and when we did pick it up, they never ordered the accessories we wanted added on. Had to come back 3 days later to get them added.
Worst Honda Dealer, Unprofessional and Unethical
by 11/21/2012on
Running away with filled credit applications and fighting with customers is the ace game of this dealership. Many folks at school told me about this and advised to never go to this place. I'm doubt if all the other good reviews about this dealership are true and not really fake.
Highly Recommend
by 10/02/2011on
I used Edmunds.com to request price quote for a 2012 Honda Civic EX and I got several responses from 5 dealers. Based on the dealer cost information available on Edmunds.com I determined the price I wanted to pay. Mel Rapton Honda offered me a competitive price and was very easy to deal with. I would highly recommend working with Junior Rabenal at the dealership. He helped me get the deal I wanted.
Raves for Mel Rapton Honda
by 08/25/2009on
Purchased a 2009 Honda Fit from Mel Rapton Honda through Cash for Clunkers program. Our sales associate, Cody, was a dream. Friendly, knowledgable and extremely patient. Absolutely no hard-sell or any sense of pressure as he allowed us to test drive and evaluate CR-V, Element and Fit. Didn't think it was possible for a family of four with two six-footers to be comfortable in the Fit but boy were we surprised and delighted by interior space! Also love the styling, the feel and, of course, the amazing fuel economy. When it came time to arrange financing and get paperwork together for the CARS rebate, everyone from sales manager, finance manager and used car manager pitched in to help us get a great deal and rid ourselves of our rapidly deteriorating 96 Plymouth Voyager. Everyone at Mel Rapton Honda, from front to back, made us feel comfortable and appreciated for our business. Can't recommend them highly enough.
Conistent professionalism, integrity, competence, and courtesy
by 04/12/2008on
From 1990 through the present (2008), year after year I have had positive service experiences at Mel Rapton Honda, in Sacramento, California. This is what I feel most customers should justifiably expect when they take their cars in to be serviced at any car dealership service department. The title of my piece sums it up exactly as I have experienced it since I started taking my family's Hondas there to be serviced. Over the years since 1984, I have faithfully brought in our Hondas for their regularly scheduled service appointments since my wife and I bought our first Honda, an '84 Civic Wagon. From 1985 to 1989, I took our subsequent Hondas (and one Acura) to other Honda dealerships, Acura dealership, or independent Honda repair shops. At Mel Rapton Honda, I have been treated with the utmost respect and courtesy. Because I am talking about Hondas, most of my service experiences are your typical, uneventful appointments where the car is taken in for its service and picked up when the service technicians are done. When the rare, unanticipated mechanical issues arise -- usually after having the car for at least seven or more years -- and the probable causes explained, my service advisors respectfully and patiently explain the recommended steps to correct the problem. Any questions that I have are answered as thoroughly as possible. There has only been one time that I am aware of when a service technician made a mistake, and that was sometime around 15 years ago. My service advisor apologetically brought it to my attention, expained the situation to me, and corrected the mistake at no extra cost to me. To sum up: he apologized, accepted responsibility for the organization, and corrected the problem. Now, that's what I mean by integrity. Currently, my family owns two Hondas: a 2006 Accord and a 2007 Odyssey. We have had concerns about poor fuel economy -- 12 to 14 mpg overall compared to the advertised 18 city, 26 highway. Parenthetically, we had a 2000 Odyssey, and it averaged about 16 to 17 mpg. The service department has patiently worked with us by identifying and implementing possible solutions for the past few months. This is a work in progress, and it has not as yet been resolved to my satisfaction; but I do not fault Mel Rapton Honda because I see it as an engineering flaw with the latest generation Odysseys not anything that the service department is not doing correctly. Back to my typical service experiences, I am consistently treated in a professional manner that is respectful and friendly. Other Honda dealerships that I have gone to have had a more sterile feel to them. Those dealership service departments were courteous, but that personal connection that I regularly experience at Mel Rapton Honda was noticeably absent. Anytime I speak with another Honda owner and the topic of having the car serviced comes up, I share my experiences and encourage them to try out Mel Rapton's service department. I just wish American Honda would have permitted them to establish a Honda dealership nearer to where I live, about 20 miles east of Mel Rapton, before they approved a Stockton Honda dealer to start breaking ground on a dealership about five miles away.
Fell for it
by 12/22/2007on
All the employees I dealt with were very friendly and pleasant. Early in the negotiation process, they told me my trade-in surely would go to auction and they probably wouldn't be able to give me more than $4,000ish for it, even though I had in hand the KBB printout saying the trade-in value of the car in "good" condition (accurate) was $7,500. When the sales manager came back from working out the deal or whatever they do, he offered us $6,300 for the trade. I accepted because I was pleased to be getting so much more than the $4K he spoke of earlier. Can't believe I fell for that. Even though they said the trade-in would surely go to auction, it showed up on their used car lot for $11,995. I couldn't get them to come clean or offer an apology about this after 2 e-mails. Maybe the $4,000 and auction comments were premature or honest mistakes, but the sales manager's failure to address the issue later left me thinking they weren't. There were some other issues with the trade-in that made me skeptical, but I don't have enough info. to make any accusations. Got hit by the finance guy for an alarm system because I wanted an immobilizer. He told me the car didn't have one from the factory. I soon found out it did. After my unsatisfying e-mailing with the sales manager, he offered to remove the alarm and refund the money. No apology, though. The were some minor bad-info. issues about spare keys as well. These were an inconvenience. In my e-mails with the sales manager, I gave him lots of opportunities to appease me. He succeeded only in irritating me. And I was ripe for winning-over! In his second response to me he was very defensive and suggested I wasn't going to be satisfied and would probably be better off buying my next car elsewhere. He was probably right about the latter! The wait to seal the deal on the new car was way too long. The sales associate did a good job delivering the new car. He was a really nice guy.
Why the car sales get a bad reputation
by 07/29/2007on
And I thought I was smart. When I pulled in to Mel Rapton Honda to upgrade from an old Acura Legend to a Honda Accord I never dreamt that I would fall for the tricks of their sales tactics like the stories we hear from people. Having done my research and knowing the MSRP, the incentives and the invoice prices I knew what I wanted to pay for my new car and I knew that the dealer could make it possible. However, things were not meant to be that easy. When I found the silver Accord I liked, the regular sales associate - manager game started with "act 1". They first put you at a table in a closed office environment. I told them the price that would get my business and the sales person "had to" talk to the manager. The manager came in touting the service and the dealership in general and without committing to any price pushed a credit application in front of my face and asked me to fill the application while they were "running the numbers to see what they can do". I started filling out the application, certain of myself that I would never hand it out without their price commitment. Soo... about five minutes later, they came back with a "counter-offer" and while the manager was talking to me, the sales person sneaked the credit application from in front of me with the pretense that he was going to "check if everything was complete". While I was talking to the manager, the sales person disappeared from the room and came back a few minutes later with a smile on his face. With a sarcastic smile on his face the sales person told me that financing the car would not be a problem. I was shocked, I asked him how on earth he would know that, he said he already ran my credit. I was starting to getting very frustrated at their brazen act and angry at myself for having fallen to their trap. When I told the manager and sales person my frustration the sales manager just plain out told me to "accept our offer, with our inquiry since your credit score will fall, in the long term the car would cost you more even if you got it at your price from another dealer"A lady who claimed to be an owner tried to talk me out of walking out of the dealer without giving any concessions and while defending her sales personnel... I was done with that conversation, I walked out of Mel Rapton. That same day I walked in another dealer in Roseville CA and purchased the exact car I want at the price I want with financing terms that were better than what Mel Rapton offered. If you want to be treated like crap, cheated out of your money and conned like no other have conned me in my life, go to Mel Rapton. A dealer devoid of ANY ethical standards and is rotten from top to bottom... However, if you are smart, you would NEVER even go through their front door. It will save you an agonizing afternoon. Trust me