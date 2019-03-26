sales Rating

And I thought I was smart. When I pulled in to Mel Rapton Honda to upgrade from an old Acura Legend to a Honda Accord I never dreamt that I would fall for the tricks of their sales tactics like the stories we hear from people. Having done my research and knowing the MSRP, the incentives and the invoice prices I knew what I wanted to pay for my new car and I knew that the dealer could make it possible. However, things were not meant to be that easy. When I found the silver Accord I liked, the regular sales associate - manager game started with "act 1". They first put you at a table in a closed office environment. I told them the price that would get my business and the sales person "had to" talk to the manager. The manager came in touting the service and the dealership in general and without committing to any price pushed a credit application in front of my face and asked me to fill the application while they were "running the numbers to see what they can do". I started filling out the application, certain of myself that I would never hand it out without their price commitment. Soo... about five minutes later, they came back with a "counter-offer" and while the manager was talking to me, the sales person sneaked the credit application from in front of me with the pretense that he was going to "check if everything was complete". While I was talking to the manager, the sales person disappeared from the room and came back a few minutes later with a smile on his face. With a sarcastic smile on his face the sales person told me that financing the car would not be a problem. I was shocked, I asked him how on earth he would know that, he said he already ran my credit. I was starting to getting very frustrated at their brazen act and angry at myself for having fallen to their trap. When I told the manager and sales person my frustration the sales manager just plain out told me to "accept our offer, with our inquiry since your credit score will fall, in the long term the car would cost you more even if you got it at your price from another dealer"A lady who claimed to be an owner tried to talk me out of walking out of the dealer without giving any concessions and while defending her sales personnel... I was done with that conversation, I walked out of Mel Rapton. That same day I walked in another dealer in Roseville CA and purchased the exact car I want at the price I want with financing terms that were better than what Mel Rapton offered. If you want to be treated like crap, cheated out of your money and conned like no other have conned me in my life, go to Mel Rapton. A dealer devoid of ANY ethical standards and is rotten from top to bottom... However, if you are smart, you would NEVER even go through their front door. It will save you an agonizing afternoon. Trust me Read more