5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We visited several other dealerships that were not able to find us a car that met our needs and budget. When we arrived at Lexus of Roseville, it was 10 minutes to their closing time and Kevin still greeted us with enthusiasm. He asked what overall type of car we were looking for and within a few minutes, he pointed out a vehicle and said “I think you will love that car over there,” then set up an appointment for the next morning. He could not have been more right, the car he picked was perfect— within our price range, all of the features we requested, and flexible for add-on accessories. All staff members were extremely caring, professional, and courteous. Ask for Kevin and you will be in good hands. Highly recommend this dealership! Read more