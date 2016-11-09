Enterprise Car Sales Roseville
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Roseville
"Stressless" Purchase!
by 09/11/2016on
Staff was very courteous and helpful. They answered all of our questions with expertise. We loved the experience - it was absolutely stress free on a busy Labor Day weekend. We have never had a great experience with car dealers. We highly recommend purchasing a vehicle from Enterprise on N. Sunrise in Roseville. Kudos to Nate, Marion, and Jeremy! We plan to return to purchase a second vehicle soon and are spreading the word to our friends, family, and neighbors!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!
by 07/14/2016on
This was my third Enterprise purchase and the best and fastest experience of all. My salesperson Todd Cornell was great and the paperwork went smoothly. I'd do it again in a heartbeat! Best of all I love my new car.
Enterprise
by 12/08/2014on
The service was wonderful. Graham was very informative in helping us choose the right car, the process was quick and easy. I will be back, never going to a regular car dealershp again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
