5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Staff was very courteous and helpful. They answered all of our questions with expertise. We loved the experience - it was absolutely stress free on a busy Labor Day weekend. We have never had a great experience with car dealers. We highly recommend purchasing a vehicle from Enterprise on N. Sunrise in Roseville. Kudos to Nate, Marion, and Jeremy! We plan to return to purchase a second vehicle soon and are spreading the word to our friends, family, and neighbors! Read more