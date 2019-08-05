Future Nissan of Roseville
Customer Reviews of Future Nissan of Roseville
Optional fee not so option once in the finance office...
Bought a used Toyota truck last night from this dealership. When running numbers with the salesman, there was a $199 dealer-fee for "etching" called EXPRESS CODE. This fee was explicitly defined as OPTIONAL on ALL documentation, and the salesman confirmed that I was not required to pay for it if I didn't want it (and I did not want it at all). Fast forward over an hour, and we're in the finance room, where the finance guy shows me a paper with the $199 fee, and I declined it. The finance guy said it's not optional, and it has to be paid for or there's no deal. I asked to discuss this with the salesman who told me otherwise; he came in and apologized for mis-speaking, claiming that their dealership had already paid the fee, and then needed to charge it to me to be reimbursed. I was ready to walk out the door (yes, for a $199 difference), but unfortunately my wife was with me and she doesn't like "causing a scene" so I ended up reluctantly buying the truck anyway. Now I'm stuck leaving negative reviews on this dealership all over the internet because they weren't willing to do the right thing. Attention Future Auto Group, I hope that $199 was worth it... Also, I know their used-car buying team does NOT overpay for the inventory they take in. If/when this dealership tells you they paid $3k over trade-in value, and they try to negotiate off of that inflated price, you need to walk out the door fast.
shopping for used car, but got a new one instead.
Shane Larson, Shane Weirick and another guy, sorry I forgot his name.. Helped us a lot into buying our car. At first we were really looking for a used car, but after all looking at the prices, we decided it was better to buy a new one. Their patience was impeccable. Negotiations was a bit tough, but we eventually got into an agreement. They even went far and beyond as to helping us get an agent for a new auto insurance once they found out that our current auto insurance was pricing us too high for our car. For that we are very grateful. We are also very happy with our new 2019 Altima SR.
Veterans Helping Veterans
Sean Millikan is the Best! I was a diva customer, a true [non-permissible content removed]. I wasn't sure of what I wanted and for two days, Sean and his staff worked with me to get me into the perfect vehicle with the perfect price. Treating me like family and making the very best of our long days! Thank you so much for all the hard work. I appreciated the salute & Drive program that gave me the wonderful discount for being a veteran. It's also offered to active military. They have a truly patriotic staff and Veterans that help Veterans.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase 2 new cars
*Sept 2, 2017 * My wife and I took a trip down to Future Nissan in Roseville, to look at purchasing her a new SUV. We were referred to a Sale Rep Andrew Saravia, based on a recommendation from a family member. Andrew was friendly and listened to needs and concerns that wife had about purchasing a new SUV, and was able to answer each and every question that she had. During that processes I had mention that I was also looking into possibly getting a new car for commuting to work, but my primary concern was getting my wife a SUV. Once she had the SUV pick out, we sat down with Andrew and the Sales Mgr Jeremy Felker to talk pricing. Andrew had mention to Jeremy about me also looking into getting a new car. I had concerns about monthly payments and down payments, but rest assured they took care of all our concerns and made us amazing deal. My wife and I were able to both get new vehicles at an affordable monthly cost. Once that was completed and we had a deal on the table, we were then introduced to Dustin LeRoy in finance. My biggest fear is not knowing what I am signing, Dustin took his time and explaining each document to my wife and I, and making sure we understood each initial and each signature. We received our keys, we felt confident in our purchases and our happy with our Vehicles. Thank You Andrew, Jeremy, Dustin, you guys made this such a easy process, and we look forward to sending referrals to you.
Excellent customer service!
Outstanding car buying experience! I worked with Jamar to find me the best car for my wants, needs, and my budget. He really listened to me and he made sure I was happy with my decision. He did not pressure me whatsoever which made the process very pleasant. Everyone at the dealership was very friendly. I will definitely recommend anyone looking for a car to check them out.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jeremy Felker!!
One of the best experiences I have ever had at a dealership! Jeremy Felker made my experience at Nissan excellent! We love our new pathfinder!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome service and salesman
Recently bought a car from here. I loved the service. Everyone was welcoming and my salesman, Scott, was very informative and friendly. I did not expect to walk out with a brand new car but they worked with me, I could not pass it up! I would recommend 2 times over!
Recommend coming in
Came to get my boyfriend a car, we had some trouble getting the right car for him because of our budget. Our salesman, Alex, was very patient with us. He and his sales manager, Dustin, negotiated with him until he was comfortable. Keep in mind we can be very indecisive and hesitant, especially with a big purchase like, a new car. Myself and the rest of the family who accompanied him were well taken care of with waters, warm hot chocolate, and available snacks. Definitely recommend the Nissan dealer in the Roseville Auto Mall for anyone thinking of getting a new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great salesman
From the moment we stepped on the lot Hector Murillo was friendly & greeted us with a great smile, making us feel welcome. Definitely not the typical overbearing car salesman everyone dreads. As helpful as possible & very knowledgeable of his inventory. He made it seem like he was there to make sure you got the vehicle you wanted any way possible while not being pushy, allowing you to be in control. The next time we look for a vehicle, without a doubt this will be the first place we look for what we want.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ask for Thomas DesRosier!!!
A BIG thank you to Thomas DesRosier and the team at Future Nissan for getting me in my new car. Thomas was nice enough to pick me up at home and come in on his day off to ensure I got the vehicle I wanted. The entire process was simple, fast and stress free. Ask for him and you will not be disappointed with his level of customer service and professionalism. Jeff D.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing service! Even better prices!!!
Scott helped me buy a car. Would recomendhim and this dealership to any body.every thing was so easy and fun.
Awesome Sales Experience
Easiest time ever buying a car! Silas our Salesman was so knowledgeable and friendly. I will return to this dealership for years to come.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
new car purchase
Jeremy Felker was an awesome salesman and really helped us in finding the perfect car. he was very knowledgeable and found us the perfect fit. had a great personality and really made our experience a great one and we will definitely recommend for our friends and family to purchase from him.
Thank you Jeremy
Jeremy at Future Nissan was great in assisting me in my purchase of a 2011 Nissan Pathfinder!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
jeremy felker, dustin leroy
friendly service, worked with me to find what I wanted and gave me a great deal on a 2015 Nissan sentra.
We didn't even clean the trade in!
We didn't set out that Sunday to buy a car. We were really just trying to narrow down the field. Come in for a test drive, see if the vehicle was comfy and check it off the list. But we were greeted by Jeremy who asked what we were looking for, and he found it for us. He even took us to the overflow lot to see if he could find more. Made us a great deal on a '15 Altima and we were outta there in about 3 hours after all the paperwork, etc. Everyone we met was kind and helpful. Thanks guys, we'll send friends and family your way....
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Future Nissan of Roseville is the place to buy a car!
Great place for a truly exceptional car buying experience. My salesman Jermey Felker, sales manager Dustin Leroy, finance manager Tommy Payne, and Desk Manager Adrian Oliphant made me feel like I was at home. It was a simple and easy burying process. Future Nissan of Roseville is a place I will do future business with. It's like a Family atmosphere. Loved it! Heyo!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Really liked my salesman...I know, shocking!
I went in because of an advertised special. Before going in I called and spoke with Beto Hernandez. He was friendly, no pressure and I felt like I was being told a straight story. After looking at several of the advertised specials, I ended up with a used car that was less than a year old, under 20k miles, and with the remainder of the factory warranty. The used car was an upgraded model from the advertised ones and I got fantastic financing on a used car. We've been happy with the car and have had a few interactions with Beto since buying it and he has been so personable and definitely made me and my daughter feel like he remembers us and is there to make sure everything is still ok. I would ABSOLUTELY work with Beto again for any future car purchases. I really appreciate his earnest and forthright attitude.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very happy
This was probably the best car buying experience I had. Our salesperson, Tristan, was a real pleasure to work with. From the very beginning we felt that we could trust him 100%. He was the one who suggested a great choice and who followed up with every step in the process (he even picked me up 1.5 hours away when I was ready to get the car). Everybody was very nice and just by looking around in the dealership, while they were preparing the papers for me, I could see that they treated their customers with respect and kindness. Tristan introduced me to the service manager and to other relevant people for my situation. I would highly recommend this dealership - and especially Tristan - to anybody.
Excellent Sales Experience 11/4/15
I had been taking my 2005 Murano to Future Nissan of Roseville, since moving here 3 years ago. I worked with Jim Fell in the service department and he has been excellent. I initially worked with Shane Lawson when I was thinking about buying a new vehicle and we test drove 2 new Murano's. He was also excellent. When I came in for an appraisal on my 2005 Murano, I worked with Joe Trejo, who was able to get me a great trade in price. I went forward with Joe and bought a new 2015 Murano and his customer service was exemplary. Sincerely, Ken Kollmeyer
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent test driving experience
We had an excellent experience last Saturday test driving a Murano with Hector, our salesperson. He was very knowledgeable and took a lot of time with us, answering all of our questions. I would recommend Hector to anyone I know who is in the market for a new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable