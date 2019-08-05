1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Bought a used Toyota truck last night from this dealership. When running numbers with the salesman, there was a $199 dealer-fee for "etching" called EXPRESS CODE. This fee was explicitly defined as OPTIONAL on ALL documentation, and the salesman confirmed that I was not required to pay for it if I didn't want it (and I did not want it at all). Fast forward over an hour, and we're in the finance room, where the finance guy shows me a paper with the $199 fee, and I declined it. The finance guy said it's not optional, and it has to be paid for or there's no deal. I asked to discuss this with the salesman who told me otherwise; he came in and apologized for mis-speaking, claiming that their dealership had already paid the fee, and then needed to charge it to me to be reimbursed. I was ready to walk out the door (yes, for a $199 difference), but unfortunately my wife was with me and she doesn't like "causing a scene" so I ended up reluctantly buying the truck anyway. Now I'm stuck leaving negative reviews on this dealership all over the internet because they weren't willing to do the right thing. Attention Future Auto Group, I hope that $199 was worth it... Also, I know their used-car buying team does NOT overpay for the inventory they take in. If/when this dealership tells you they paid $3k over trade-in value, and they try to negotiate off of that inflated price, you need to walk out the door fast. Read more