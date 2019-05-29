Future Ford Lincoln

650 Automall Dr, Roseville, CA 95661
(844) 977-2015
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
closed
Customer Reviews of Future Ford Lincoln

4.9
Overall Rating
(18)
Recommend: Yes (18) No (0)
sales Rating

Awesome buying experience

by Batgirl on 05/29/2019

Had a great car buying experience..James Deno was my salesman and he was very knowledgeable about the particular car I was buying and the process of finance..James explained everything to me with all of the new technology of the car and connecting my phone to the car wasn't so overwhelming with someone so knowledgeable ..the whole process went smooth I had all of my questions answered throughly. Thank you James Deno I will definitely tell my friends and will return when I need another car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

sales Rating

Fantastic

by SummerR on 05/27/2019

The team here at Future Ford is wonderful. They met all my needs and got a hard job done! I will always return for other vehicle needs! Thanks Future Group !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service and great people!

by FordSt14 on 01/17/2019

The work performed was done correctly and on time! Loved the friendly staff and the nice waiting area. I will return and will advise other Ford owners to come to Future Ford in Roseville.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Bought a new Ford Escape

by Franklahde on 01/07/2019

5 Star

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Ser ice

by Linia E. on 12/31/2018

I had a wonderful experience and would definitely recommend this dealer!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great experience always

by Walker12 on 12/14/2018

I buy a lot of fords for my business and they make it quick and easy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Ford Escaape Service

by wot's this? on 09/26/2018

Good and friendly service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service desk

by Mariecel on 09/23/2018

Helpful,friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Future Ford

by Scott17 on 09/23/2018

Been several times for warranty work on my car and never had any issues. Service writers are friendly and efficient and work performed is always as expected.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service on my 2011 F-150

by Leonardo on 09/21/2018

Mike was awesome in getting the airbag issue diagnose and also finding an issue with the front brakes that were wrongfully installed by another dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Outstanding Service

by Bellmo1 on 09/19/2018

My service advisor Shawn did a great job from the minute I checked in until I picked my CLEAN car up later in the day!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

09 Escape Great Work

by Ralph Jr on 09/19/2018

Brought vehicle for brittle problem. Mileage was approximately 96,500 so I requested they do the 100K check. It took a day and a half to complete all the work and the throttle checked out both on the computer and a 15 mile road test. Within a mile of leaving the dealership the original problem returned. I took the vehicle directly to the dealer where the throttle failed it’s computer test. The throttle was replaced at no charge to me and the vehicle is running like new. I am completely satisfied with the work and really appreciate the dealer’s response.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

TK

by Screenn on 09/17/2018

Professional. Service and repair completed ahead of schedule.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service

by C. Hopkins on 09/15/2018

Had the vehicle in on a Saturday for a routine service and they found a coolant leak. got me back in immediately at the beginning of the week and did a fabulous job repaired the issue and took care of two recalls at the same time. the service department did a great job of making it a seamless and easy experience for me. Eric was outstanding.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

service Rating

Be careful for the up sell

by Donny Roxwel on 09/04/2018

Right off the bat, I was called to see if I was interested in $500 of additional "conditioners" for the fluids that were replaced. Not manufacturer required, but Future Ford suggested, of course I'm going to recommend more revenue. Secondly, I had to get into a financial analysis discuss with an employee arguing that if my hybrid (gas/electric) vehicle is in "gas" mode maybe 300 miles every month and a half, the extended maintenance really wasn't necessary given I would never really hit those benchmarks they suggest. For example, change your oil every 5000 miles. If I drive my vehicle primarily in electric mode, it would take years to hit 5000 miles of when the engine is actually running. Do your homework before you buy into their up selling on things you may not need.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Thank you

by Jmtyce76 on 09/04/2018

Had a great experience. I would recommend my family and friends to purchase a car from Future Ford Tosevill

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent

by Crowley on 09/03/2018

My service advisor, Jeff Heath, is extremely qualified and knowledgeable. I trust Jeff 100%.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Outstanding Service

by AndreaR on 09/01/2018

This dealer is consistently outstanding in all respects.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Ms Marla Olmstead

by MarlaOlm on 08/31/2018

Excellent service from start to finish. Much appreciation.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Crappy product, but awesome service!!

by Rsherry on 08/26/2018

I have a 2017 Ford Focus with the 6 speed dual clutch transmission. Any Ford owner with this transmission already knows what I'm talking about. Future Ford of Roseville and especially my service advisor Sean sorgard is amazing. They provide me with a rental vehicle and keep me up to date on the cars progress. And it's always washed and waxed when I pick it up.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service

by Aqua Gal on 08/24/2018

Brought our Ford Explorer in for routine service. In and out in less than 1 1/2 hours.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
