service Rating

Right off the bat, I was called to see if I was interested in $500 of additional "conditioners" for the fluids that were replaced. Not manufacturer required, but Future Ford suggested, of course I'm going to recommend more revenue. Secondly, I had to get into a financial analysis discuss with an employee arguing that if my hybrid (gas/electric) vehicle is in "gas" mode maybe 300 miles every month and a half, the extended maintenance really wasn't necessary given I would never really hit those benchmarks they suggest. For example, change your oil every 5000 miles. If I drive my vehicle primarily in electric mode, it would take years to hit 5000 miles of when the engine is actually running. Do your homework before you buy into their up selling on things you may not need. Read more