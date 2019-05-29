Had a great car buying experience..James Deno was my salesman and he was very knowledgeable about the particular car I was buying and the process of finance..James explained everything to me with all of the new technology of the car and connecting my phone to the car wasn't so overwhelming with someone so knowledgeable ..the whole process went smooth I had all of my questions answered throughly. Thank you James Deno I will definitely tell my friends and will return when I need another car
Brought vehicle for brittle problem. Mileage was approximately 96,500 so I requested they do the 100K check. It took a day and a half to complete all the work and the throttle checked out both on the computer and a 15 mile road test. Within a mile of leaving the dealership the original problem returned. I took the vehicle directly to the dealer where the throttle failed it’s computer test. The throttle was replaced at no charge to me and the vehicle is running like new. I am completely satisfied with the work and really appreciate the dealer’s response.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Had the vehicle in on a Saturday for a routine service and they found a coolant leak. got me back in immediately at the beginning of the week and did a fabulous job repaired the issue and took care of two recalls at the same time. the service department did a great job of making it a seamless and easy experience for me. Eric was outstanding.
Right off the bat, I was called to see if I was interested in $500 of additional "conditioners" for the fluids that were replaced. Not manufacturer required, but Future Ford suggested, of course I'm going to recommend more revenue. Secondly, I had to get into a financial analysis discuss with an employee arguing that if my hybrid (gas/electric) vehicle is in "gas" mode maybe 300 miles every month and a half, the extended maintenance really wasn't necessary given I would never really hit those benchmarks they suggest. For example, change your oil every 5000 miles. If I drive my vehicle primarily in electric mode, it would take years to hit 5000 miles of when the engine is actually running. Do your homework before you buy into their up selling on things you may not need.
I have a 2017 Ford Focus with the 6 speed dual clutch transmission. Any Ford owner with this transmission already knows what I'm talking about. Future Ford of Roseville and especially my service advisor Sean sorgard is amazing. They provide me with a rental vehicle and keep me up to date on the cars progress. And it's always washed and waxed when I pick it up.
