Awarded 2018, 2020, 2022

Riverside Nissan

Riverside Nissan
Awarded 2018, 2020, 2022
8330 Indiana Ave, Riverside, CA 92504
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Riverside Nissan

4.7
Overall Rating
4.73 out of 5 stars(418)
Recommend: Yes (234) No (18)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Super Service

by Vicki G on 05/13/2022

I've been a customer for maybe 20 yrs., 2 different cars. Always had friendly, efficient service and co-operation. Kevin is my current rep taking my reservation. I was met immediately upon arrival and my car was serviced for my up coming trip to Texas in less then 2 hours with no 'surprise' repairs needed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
3 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil & transmission

by Middle class American on 05/12/2022

I try to do the recommendations given to me about my car, I was told I need break front & back, this time I was skeptical knowing my front breaks didn’t have 20 thousand miles yet, so I had it check out & as I figured I don’t need brakes NOW as recommended by your technician, I’m just below 45% in rear, I don’t want to start not trusting your service advisor but now I got to be skeptical I know money & business is tight but this wasn’t cool.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I Got My Dream Car!

by Olie Flores on 05/11/2022

With the help Riverside Nissan i finally got a car on my own! On May 10,2022 David Duarte help me get the car i always wanted! He was very helpful and communicated with me every detail! I really recommend David Duarte if anyone thinks of buying or has questions!(:

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Keke on 05/05/2022

Always great service. Nick my service provider for many years now always keeps me updated on my maintenance needs, answering any questions I may have.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by JCope on 04/30/2022

I brought my Titan in for a recall notice. They also repaired another item that was malfunctioning. Quick and friendly service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service, professional, efficient

by David Stolls on 04/22/2022

The service agent Chito was professional, helpful, customer oriented and a real asset to this dealership. It is because of him that I returned from before and will return.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service April 22

by Tim on 04/22/2022

The service representative was very polite and I was serviced in one hour.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Just oil change

by Mrs candyapple on 04/21/2022

Made online appointment for oil change, found coupon their website. Have to show the coupon at drop off. Been here many times before but today service was a little lacking. Waited in my car longer than usual to be greeted, my usual service guy had day off. The guy helping me was nice enough but He was really trying to upsell me on a few things my car didn’t need and others maintenance that I wanted more information. When I asked questions gave generic answers even when prompted for more details. Dropped off for12:30 appt picked up 3:15. Likely just an off day for service office staff. Will not stop me from coming to them again. Last thought always check service dept. specials.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good services not the best

by RB on 04/19/2022

I really like to go there, they always do an extra on my car services like wash my car inside and outside just that my last visit they forgot to return my wheel locking and I have to came back for it and waste more gas, I preferred that someone call me about this inconvenient and I don’t know maybe they could bring my wheel lock to my house because was their fault

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

New Rogue

by Mark Wolfe on 04/16/2022

Sad that my 2020 Rogue had the issue it did. But these guys took good care of it and me. Appreciate the service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Wonderful service! Love Marcos!

by Isa Beltran on 04/15/2022

Don’t have any dislikes! Love love love the service there. My first time there and Marcos made it so easy and comfortable. I will be going back just because of the wonderful service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

What a service!!

by Jose franco on 04/13/2022

I went early so i wont have to deal with rush. It was success! Thank you Kevin and Hugo for always making my service fast and correct!!! Thank you Kevin for the great attitude and helping me understand ! Thank you hugo for always always doing a great job on my car !! Always professional and does a great job on my car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service!

by Kim on 04/12/2022

I received great service yesterday. Everyone is friendly and helpful. I like the texting option. The communication is clear and timely.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Work that was done on my car

by Juanita Baylor on 04/10/2022

I am very happy about the work that was done on my car the staff was nice and respectful and professional I was informed about my vehicle as the work was being done on my car and I really like that that’s so professional . My advisor Avenue is really nice and she was concerned about my needs but she took good care of me everyone that is in the service department are very nice and respectful and I like that and they’re very helpful also.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Maintenance

by Sherrie S on 04/09/2022

Chito is always accomodating and professional. Never fun sitting there waiting but they push thru as fast as they can Had appointment they took me right in.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Nissan service is the best!

by Darlene Snyder on 04/09/2022

All the Nissan service staff are always friendly and helpful. Above all, they are honest.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

3 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Nice people but….

by SG on 04/09/2022

Brought my car in to try to get the codes reset after fixing the issues and failing smog but was told they can’t reset it, it needs to be driven an unknown number of miles with no more details than that. Paid way too much to be told it can’t be done there (weirdly offered to have a tech drive my car home and back the next day) and list of about $2500 of things to fix. I didn’t even get a car wash for paying a little over $150. Really a waste of money and time. On the upside, everyone was very nice.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

I was satisfied with the work that was done on my vehicle

by Juanita Baylor on 04/09/2022

I will recommend Nissan service department to family and friends they are very professional keep you informed about your vehicle they are very nice people there they keep you updated until your work is completed

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome staff

by Adam on 04/08/2022

Sales guy Edgar and their team is great. Easy to work with and no hassle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fantastico!!!!

by Karl on 04/08/2022

Karl is an awesome sales person. Helped us get the vehicle that we were looking for and personally drove it to our home in San Diego. Professionalism and dedication to his job. Thanks Karl!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

Riverside Nissan, your premier Nissan Dealership serving the Inland Empire where you'll find our entire team is 100% committed to delivering the very best possible experience for all our customers. The incredible quality of the vehicles we sell and maintain is plain for anyone to see, and it's our aim to offer a service to all our customers to match the excellence of the vehicles we sell. Whether you're in our showroom viewing the latest stunning models from Nissan, or you've brought your existing vehicle to us for work carrying out, we'll do everything we can to meet all your needs and requirements and to exceed your expectations whenever we can. Our friendly and experienced team is ready and waiting to help with whatever you need, whether it's information on our new and used vehicles, or the services offered by our professional and highly trained service center and parts department.

