Customer Reviews of Riverside Nissan
Bought a Genisus G70 ..I couldn't be happier
by 05/13/2022on
They have a variety of pre opened cars that are like new
Super Service
by 05/13/2022on
I've been a customer for maybe 20 yrs., 2 different cars. Always had friendly, efficient service and co-operation. Kevin is my current rep taking my reservation. I was met immediately upon arrival and my car was serviced for my up coming trip to Texas in less then 2 hours with no 'surprise' repairs needed.
Oil & transmission
by 05/12/2022on
I try to do the recommendations given to me about my car, I was told I need break front & back, this time I was skeptical knowing my front breaks didn’t have 20 thousand miles yet, so I had it check out & as I figured I don’t need brakes NOW as recommended by your technician, I’m just below 45% in rear, I don’t want to start not trusting your service advisor but now I got to be skeptical I know money & business is tight but this wasn’t cool.
I Got My Dream Car!
by 05/11/2022on
With the help Riverside Nissan i finally got a car on my own! On May 10,2022 David Duarte help me get the car i always wanted! He was very helpful and communicated with me every detail! I really recommend David Duarte if anyone thinks of buying or has questions!(:
Great Service
by 05/05/2022on
Always great service. Nick my service provider for many years now always keeps me updated on my maintenance needs, answering any questions I may have.
Great Service
by 04/30/2022on
I brought my Titan in for a recall notice. They also repaired another item that was malfunctioning. Quick and friendly service!
Excellent service, professional, efficient
by 04/22/2022on
The service agent Chito was professional, helpful, customer oriented and a real asset to this dealership. It is because of him that I returned from before and will return.
Service April 22
by 04/22/2022on
The service representative was very polite and I was serviced in one hour.
Just oil change
by 04/21/2022on
Made online appointment for oil change, found coupon their website. Have to show the coupon at drop off. Been here many times before but today service was a little lacking. Waited in my car longer than usual to be greeted, my usual service guy had day off. The guy helping me was nice enough but He was really trying to upsell me on a few things my car didn’t need and others maintenance that I wanted more information. When I asked questions gave generic answers even when prompted for more details. Dropped off for12:30 appt picked up 3:15. Likely just an off day for service office staff. Will not stop me from coming to them again. Last thought always check service dept. specials.
Good services not the best
by 04/19/2022on
I really like to go there, they always do an extra on my car services like wash my car inside and outside just that my last visit they forgot to return my wheel locking and I have to came back for it and waste more gas, I preferred that someone call me about this inconvenient and I don’t know maybe they could bring my wheel lock to my house because was their fault
New Rogue
by 04/16/2022on
Sad that my 2020 Rogue had the issue it did. But these guys took good care of it and me. Appreciate the service.
Wonderful service! Love Marcos!
by 04/15/2022on
Don’t have any dislikes! Love love love the service there. My first time there and Marcos made it so easy and comfortable. I will be going back just because of the wonderful service.
What a service!!
by 04/13/2022on
I went early so i wont have to deal with rush. It was success! Thank you Kevin and Hugo for always making my service fast and correct!!! Thank you Kevin for the great attitude and helping me understand ! Thank you hugo for always always doing a great job on my car !! Always professional and does a great job on my car
Great Service!
by 04/12/2022on
I received great service yesterday. Everyone is friendly and helpful. I like the texting option. The communication is clear and timely.
Work that was done on my car
by 04/10/2022on
I am very happy about the work that was done on my car the staff was nice and respectful and professional I was informed about my vehicle as the work was being done on my car and I really like that that’s so professional . My advisor Avenue is really nice and she was concerned about my needs but she took good care of me everyone that is in the service department are very nice and respectful and I like that and they’re very helpful also.
Maintenance
by 04/09/2022on
Chito is always accomodating and professional. Never fun sitting there waiting but they push thru as fast as they can Had appointment they took me right in.
Nissan service is the best!
by 04/09/2022on
All the Nissan service staff are always friendly and helpful. Above all, they are honest.
Nice people but….
by 04/09/2022on
Brought my car in to try to get the codes reset after fixing the issues and failing smog but was told they can’t reset it, it needs to be driven an unknown number of miles with no more details than that. Paid way too much to be told it can’t be done there (weirdly offered to have a tech drive my car home and back the next day) and list of about $2500 of things to fix. I didn’t even get a car wash for paying a little over $150. Really a waste of money and time. On the upside, everyone was very nice.
I was satisfied with the work that was done on my vehicle
by 04/09/2022on
I will recommend Nissan service department to family and friends they are very professional keep you informed about your vehicle they are very nice people there they keep you updated until your work is completed
Awesome staff
by 04/08/2022on
Sales guy Edgar and their team is great. Easy to work with and no hassle
Fantastico!!!!
by 04/08/2022on
Karl is an awesome sales person. Helped us get the vehicle that we were looking for and personally drove it to our home in San Diego. Professionalism and dedication to his job. Thanks Karl!!!
