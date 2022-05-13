4 out of 5 stars service Rating

Made online appointment for oil change, found coupon their website. Have to show the coupon at drop off. Been here many times before but today service was a little lacking. Waited in my car longer than usual to be greeted, my usual service guy had day off. The guy helping me was nice enough but He was really trying to upsell me on a few things my car didn’t need and others maintenance that I wanted more information. When I asked questions gave generic answers even when prompted for more details. Dropped off for12:30 appt picked up 3:15. Likely just an off day for service office staff. Will not stop me from coming to them again. Last thought always check service dept. specials. Read more