Customer Reviews of Riverside Honda
Grandma tackles new car tech!
by 05/12/2022on
I have just replaced my beloved 2005 Honda Odyssey EX-L with the 2022 model. I approached this transition to a higher tech appointed car with a little discomfort, but after Bassel from Riverside Honda explained the location and function of the much improved safety features, I felt greatly relieved. He was patient and good humored through the whole lesson. The dashboard displays and tech symbols are so clear and familiar from operating my old car, my computer and my iPhone, that I felt like I was in known territory right away. Of course, the Owners Manual will be my bedside reading for sometime to come. Lots of surprises and plot twists to be revealed!
Good service/missing one feature
by 05/13/2022on
My service rep was great ( Debbie), she helped me get the best price for my car’s needs. Appreciated the Lyft shuttle. I only wish you still offered complimentary car washes upon request. I was going to the Corona dealer for my last few visits because they kept the perk.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Service!!!
by 05/13/2022on
Great service as usual. Debbie is a great service person. Everyone is always courteous and professional. Car was diagnosed - problems found and fixed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great visit and great service!
by 05/12/2022on
I came in for routine scheduled maintenance without an appointment and was seen immediately and my car was ready in about an hour and half. Friendly and knowledgeable advisor and complimentary coffee is always a plus.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 05/11/2022on
Erwin was a huge help, and communicated exactly what my car needed and had done to it. Would recommend 10/10
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 05/11/2022on
Caesar was very kind, sweet and took great care of me…
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Routine service
by 05/11/2022on
This service at metro Honda has always been efficient and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service Always
by 05/09/2022on
Quality timely work on every visit
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 05/08/2022on
I called to make an appointment for scheduled service and was told they didn't have anything to offer with my problem of being needed out of state for family business. The scheduler did say I could try walking in and adding to the scheduled days service.I was pleased to be able to get done immediately!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Out with a shout.. Happy Happy
by 05/08/2022on
Great staff. Erwin Stein in particular. He’s been helping me take care of all my cars’ service needs for the last three Hondas! Props to the service people for getting me out earlier than promised. These days, excellent service should be noted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dirty car
by 05/07/2022on
Be sure you really have an appointment. We thought we did but there was a mix up. Didn’t appreciate getting my car back all water spotted from checking wipers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rockstar Debbie
by 05/06/2022on
The service dept took great care of me. Debbie is so knowledgeable and kind. I was very impressed with the service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda service review
by 05/06/2022on
The service department was extremely helpful. They kept me informed of what had to be done that was not on original estimates. I also received calls when it was completed. I would like to say Debbie U. is very knowledgeable and very helpful. Have always had a great experience with her customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Turbo 2.0
by 05/05/2022on
Very professional and love the fact that beverages are provided and the environment is very clean
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Simple and Easy
by 05/05/2022on
Easy transaction
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Fast N Professional Service!
by 05/04/2022on
I loved the atmosphere. The staff was kind, fast, and efficient. The overall time it took for my car to be repaired was less than the promised time. Impressive, “Riverside Honda”. Keep doing what you do.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Paul is the best!
by 05/04/2022on
Paul always gives me the best customer service. He listens to my concerns and always does his best to fit me in for an appt around my schedule. This is my third Honda so I’ve been a returning customer for years and I always ask for him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional service as always!!
by 05/04/2022on
This is my second time getting my car serviced at Honda Riverside! I will never go back to Honda Ontario! The service was wonderful and Super fast!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Cesear Got u, Best guy for Service
by 05/02/2022on
I like, liked whenever I go to have my car serviced I am greeted with a smile. Cesar, ServiceMaster advisor is very knowledgeable about autos. Casear is always kind patient and courteous to me when I come. Also noticed that he treats all his customers the same. I truly appreciate Cesear and don't mind the drive, as I do pass by many Honda Dealerships.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda riverside
by 05/01/2022on
Seen Paul which broke down everything and explained exactly what was going to be done to my car. Turn around and work done was great. They even cleaned my engine bay. Thank u guys for all ur hard work.
Friendly and helpful!
by 05/01/2022on
This is the 3rd car we’ve purchased here. We were given a generous offer for our trade in and there was no pressure to buy. The team helped to keep our baby entertained and they were patient with our needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
