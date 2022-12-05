5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have just replaced my beloved 2005 Honda Odyssey EX-L with the 2022 model. I approached this transition to a higher tech appointed car with a little discomfort, but after Bassel from Riverside Honda explained the location and function of the much improved safety features, I felt greatly relieved. He was patient and good humored through the whole lesson. The dashboard displays and tech symbols are so clear and familiar from operating my old car, my computer and my iPhone, that I felt like I was in known territory right away. Of course, the Owners Manual will be my bedside reading for sometime to come. Lots of surprises and plot twists to be revealed! Read more