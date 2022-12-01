Customer Reviews of DCH Subaru of Riverside
Terrible Service Department
by 01/12/2022on
Consistently recieve terrible customer service from the service department. Our concerns are ignored. First visit: 7 hours to complete an oil change. 2nd visit: Spill oil all over our engine compartment causing smoke and the smell of burned oil for weeks, 3rd visit: scheduled appointment for faulty electrical. Show up and are told they are unable to service the car that day. No contact prior to save us the trip. No apologies or resolution for the inconvienience. Past 3 days have tried to contact mamager to voice concerns, and all requests are ignored. No contact from anyone at DCH Subaru of Riverside. Due to this consistent negative customer service, we will never purchase a Subaru again
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
