Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. DCH Subaru of Riverside

DCH Subaru of Riverside

DCH Subaru of Riverside
Visit dealer’s website 
8043 Indiana Ave, Riverside, CA 92504
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of DCH Subaru of Riverside

1.0
Overall Rating
1 out of 5 stars(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
1 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Terrible Service Department

by Teri on 01/12/2022

Consistently recieve terrible customer service from the service department. Our concerns are ignored. First visit: 7 hours to complete an oil change. 2nd visit: Spill oil all over our engine compartment causing smoke and the smell of burned oil for weeks, 3rd visit: scheduled appointment for faulty electrical. Show up and are told they are unable to service the car that day. No contact prior to save us the trip. No apologies or resolution for the inconvienience. Past 3 days have tried to contact mamager to voice concerns, and all requests are ignored. No contact from anyone at DCH Subaru of Riverside. Due to this consistent negative customer service, we will never purchase a Subaru again

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
121 cars in stock
27 new86 used8 certified pre-owned
Subaru Ascent
Subaru Ascent
7 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

About Our Subaru Dealer in Riverside, CA

What Does DCH Subaru of Riverside Offer Drivers from Riverside, Ontario, Fontana, Moreno Valley and San Bernardino?

Truly Exceptional Customer Service from Every Angle

Here at DCH Subaru of Riverside, everything we do revolves around you. Our various teams are trained to address your needs from the moment you walk through the door, whether you're in the market for your next vehicle or tuning up your current one.

Starting with our selection of new Subaru models, our Riverside showroom is the place to be if you're in the market for a Subaru Legacy, Outback, Forester, Crosstrek or Impreza.

Looking to save some money in the search for your next car? DCH Subaru of Riverside also carries a wide range of used cars from Subaru, as well as today's other top automakers.

Once you've chosen your next car, DCH Subaru of Riverside helps you take those all-important next steps towards driving home the Subaru of your dreams. Our team of financing experts is

what sets us apart
We guarantee to meet or beat any offer you have or you make $1,000!
Americas fastest growing Subaru dealership in 2018
Complimentary Starbucks Coffee in the Sales and Service lounges.
Complimentary WiFi
Save time by test driving at home or work.
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Car Wash
Complimentary Coffee
Shuttle Service
Television

What shoppers are searching for