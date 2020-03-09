Awarded 2018, 2020

Riverside Nissan

Riverside Nissan

8330 Indiana Ave, Riverside, CA 92504
(888) 571-6261
Today 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Great customer service

by Louise Ruiz on 09/03/2020

Chito the Nissan representative was knowledgeable professional and nice !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Burned down my truck

by Burned down my truck on 08/28/2020

2017 nissian titan had a fuse repaired next thing i know the entire truck caught on fire .. due to these lames not knowing what they are doing

  • Recommend this dealer? No
sales Rating

Customer service

by Na on 07/11/2020

Vehicle l was looking for was available and all of my terms were met which made for an easy no hassle purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Great Service

by Nely on 06/30/2020

Been taking my car for all it’s service needs since I purchased it in 2014. Everyone is always courteous and have helped me take good care of my car. Thanks Nick for all your help!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent Purchase Experience

by Marian Cable on 06/29/2020

I came prepared to spend a lot of time haggling over the price of the car and fighting off the usual upscale on warranties etc. This was the easiest car purchase I've ever had. I will not hesitate to recommend this dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Best of the best

by quitecontrary79 on 06/19/2020

Nick at Riverside Nissan is very knowledgeable and courteous. He will not try to sale you a car service that your car doesn’t actually need. I highly recommend him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great service

by Great service on 06/04/2020

Luis alvarez did a really great job finding the car i wanted really great service here at riverside nissan

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Outstanding service

by Harry O on 06/02/2020

I always leave with my vehicle running like new

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service Visit

by Lenoir Jenkins on 05/31/2020

This was my second visit to dealership from purchase of my 2019 Sentra.I had received a recall announcement and presented it to Service Rep who took the time to explain and assure Me. I confidently left My car in their hands

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

customer service is suck

by CHITO on 05/27/2020

I did my service in my Nissan Murano I was driving driving my car to the dealer and when I finished my service after 3 dae The car is not make it to my home I broke down in the freeway and would try to called the dealership would the customer service department for the service he don't pick up the phone I left to voice message and he never call me back to let me was going on with the car and doing Advertise for price and the special and we charge you a regular price The customer service is suck

  • Recommend this dealer? No
sales Rating

Metro Nissan Riverside

by Michelle on 05/26/2020

Highly satisfied with all three members who assisted in the purchase of my Nissan. Friendly and prompt customer service is an obvious Top Priority along with being professional and efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent

by Jose Escobedo on 05/26/2020

Great place to purchase a vehicle. The employee's are very helpful and patient. Thanks guy's.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Starting over and excited

by Sonoya on 05/26/2020

We all know that buying a car can be a daunting experience but Nissan of riverside helped to make the process smoother and less nerve-racking, I can’t thank Nissan of riverside enough for their help with my trade-in and allowing me to start over and brand new. Nissan of riverside definitely saved the day and for that I will be a returning customer in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Another great experience

by Debora Hernandez on 05/26/2020

As a return customer, I always leave happy & satisfied. Nick Mayne has been taking care of us for years, he’s professional, knowledgeable & always makes us feel like family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great service!

by Anonymous on 05/24/2020

I visited Riverside Nissan for an oil change change maintenance. The staff were incredibly helpful and kind. I’m recommend this site for car service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Review service

by Sherrie strootman on 05/24/2020

Right on time work done within an hour

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Nissan Service

by Kat on 05/18/2020

Always great service at Riverside Nissan. Everyone there is friendly and has great customer service. Service advisor Nicholas Mayne helps me with my car every time. He is very attentive, helpful and knowledgeable. My car gets the work it needs along with a wash. Very much appreciated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Salesperson Luis Alvarez

by Mary Rocha on 05/16/2020

We came in and Luis was excellent in answering our questions and helped us out wonderful. We were very happy with our service today. Thank you 😊

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Highly Recommended

by Justin G on 05/16/2020

Thanks to the help of Anthony Huynh, the manager (Byron), the assistant manager, and the staff at Riverside Nissan, we purchased a 2020 Nissan Sentra SR. Anthony provided us with a wonderful car buying experience. He was very accommodating, taking the time to educate us about the different options available that suited our needs and making sure we got what we wanted. Overall, we are very satisfied and happy with our experience and highly recommend Riverside Nissan, especially Anthony, when looking to purchase a new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome customer service and great Value!

by Brian O on 05/12/2020

I have purchase over 10 cars so far and this was the best experience I have had so far. Anthony was our salesman and he was extremely patient and thorough. We agreed on all pricing and trade values up front before my wife and I went into the dealer. When it was time to go in nothing changed from what was promised before hand. This was an extremely easy purchase and we were in and out in under an hour including our trade in.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

2020 Nissan Pathfinder SV

by 2020 Nissan Pathfinder CV on 05/11/2020

My husband and I purchased the 2020 Nissan Pathfinder and we love it. The experience we had with dealership was amazing from start to finish. Irvine Solis was on point with helping us find the right car. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
about our dealership

Riverside Nissan, your premier Nissan Dealership serving the Inland Empire where you'll find our entire team is 100% committed to delivering the very best possible experience for all our customers. The incredible quality of the vehicles we sell and maintain is plain for anyone to see, and it's our aim to offer a service to all our customers to match the excellence of the vehicles we sell. Whether you're in our showroom viewing the latest stunning models from Nissan, or you've brought your existing vehicle to us for work carrying out, we'll do everything we can to meet all your needs and requirements and to exceed your expectations whenever we can. Our friendly and experienced team is ready and waiting to help with whatever you need, whether it's information on our new and used vehicles, or the services offered by our professional and highly trained service center and parts department.

