I came prepared to spend a lot of time haggling over the price of the car and fighting off the usual upscale on warranties etc. This was the easiest car purchase I've ever had. I will not hesitate to recommend this dealer.
This was my second visit to dealership from purchase of my 2019 Sentra.I had received a recall announcement and presented it to Service Rep who took the time to explain and assure Me. I confidently left My car in their hands
I did my service in my Nissan Murano I was driving driving my car to the dealer and when I finished my service after 3 dae The car is not make it to my home I broke down in the freeway and would try to called the dealership would the customer service department for the service he don't pick up the phone I left to voice message and he never call me back to let me was going on with the car and doing Advertise for price and the special and we charge you a regular price
The customer service is suck
We all know that buying a car can be a daunting experience but Nissan of riverside helped to make the process smoother and less nerve-racking, I can’t thank Nissan of riverside enough for their help with my trade-in and allowing me to start over and brand new. Nissan of riverside definitely saved the day and for that I will be a returning customer in the future.
Always great service at Riverside Nissan. Everyone there is friendly and has great customer service. Service advisor Nicholas Mayne helps me with my car every time. He is very attentive, helpful and knowledgeable. My car gets the work it needs along with a wash. Very much appreciated.
Thanks to the help of Anthony Huynh, the manager (Byron), the assistant manager, and the staff at Riverside Nissan, we purchased a 2020 Nissan Sentra SR. Anthony provided us with a wonderful car buying experience. He was very accommodating, taking the time to educate us about the different options available that suited our needs and making sure we got what we wanted. Overall, we are very satisfied and happy with our experience and highly recommend Riverside Nissan, especially Anthony, when looking to purchase a new vehicle.
I have purchase over 10 cars so far and this was the best experience I have had so far. Anthony was our salesman and he was extremely patient and thorough. We agreed on all pricing and trade values up front before my wife and I went into the dealer. When it was time to go in nothing changed from what was promised before hand. This was an extremely easy purchase and we were in and out in under an hour including our trade in.
My husband and I purchased the 2020 Nissan Pathfinder and we love it. The experience we had with dealership was amazing from start to finish. Irvine Solis was on point with helping us find the right car. Thank you!
