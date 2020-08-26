Awarded 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

Riverside Honda

Riverside Honda

Awarded 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
8330 Indiana Ave, Riverside, CA 92504
(888) 925-4042
Today 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Riverside Honda

4.8
Overall Rating
(335)
Recommend: Yes (317) No (18)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Very good service

by John C on 08/26/2020

John helped me with my lease on a Honda Civic. He made it easy & simple. He listened to what I need & listened to my requested terms.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
726 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

B13 Service

by Keith big Bear on 08/29/2020

Paul Hamilton is outstanding ! Service done properly and quickly!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

sales Rating

2020 Honda Civic Sport CVT

by Allyson on 08/06/2020

Car came clean and in good condition. Looked even better in person

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Purchase of our Honda CRV EX-L

by Meredith Stephenson on 08/01/2020

We are very pleased with the service we received and price we got for our car at Riverside Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

New CRV Hybrid 2020

by Linda from Redlands on 07/22/2020

It was a wonderful experience. The new car was delivered and my old car was taken away. Seamless and easy. Would highly recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Don't buy car from Riverside Honda dealer

by Javier on 07/12/2020

I bought a 2020 Honda Civic everything was going well until I went to the financing Department and then they put these addon that they didn't did explained to me during test drive. The add-on was pre detailing every 6 months on my car that cost 600.00 and Theft Patrol app that shows you where my car is located if stolen that cost 1,200. The Theft Patrol app doesn't even work. They told me they will come and get it fix that was a week ago. I called the Honda dealer 3 times talk to Paulina the Finance Department and Omar the manager and they assured me that they will get it done but still waiting what a great dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

New vehicle purchase

by Peter G on 07/04/2020

Very nice saleswoman, gaby ortega. Took time to explaim all aspects of vehicle. Very personable. My wife n i had a wonderful, stress free, family feeling during the entire process. Will come back to buy my next honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Always excellent service

by Stacy on 07/02/2020

Had my Honda Pilot serviced and as usual, I received excellent service. I wouldn’t take my vehicle anywhere else. They never try to push unnecessary services on you and will give you the honest review of your vehicles needs. I have never felt so good about getting my car serviced!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Friendly and professional service

by Service call experience on 07/02/2020

Scott Brady was very professional and friendly and I would recommend this Honda dealership 100% because of Mr. Brady. Took care of my needs right away and I can't thank him enough.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Earl on 06/28/2020

Came in for oil change and front-brakes Total time at shop; 1-1/2 hours during busy time Only 1-1/2 hours!! Irwin gave me top-level attention and service Thanks Irwin!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Customer service /Oil Change

by Customer service on 06/28/2020

I brought my vehicle in for an oil change and Erwin took time to answer any questions I had. When the service was complete he explained the recommended services for my next visit. Most important I didn’t feel rushed!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

A/C repairs

by Clyde on 06/27/2020

Service department, Scott Brady, was awesome and even went far and beyond with warranty help from Honda. Thanks Scott and your manager for the help.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Amazing service

by Eileen Rodriguez on 06/27/2020

Always amazing service every time I take my Honda in for a service check. I always recommend this place to my family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

First Car Purchase Experience !!

by Mariana Castaneda on 06/25/2020

I had such a great experience coming to Riverside Honda. I was not sure what to expect as going into a dealership is always intimidating. We were warm welcomed by Alonso Magana! He showed me the models I was looking for and also offered the promotional deals. Alonso was very patient and courteous as me and my family had tons of questions regarding used and leased cars. I can honestly say it was worth the drive to come to Riverside Honda so I could drive my dream car off the lot! I recommend Alonso to anyone trying to buy a used, new or leased vehicle, he is so knowledgeable on all cars models! Thank you again for helping me purchase my first car!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Dealership review

by Sam on 06/20/2020

All the managers and staffs are helpful and accommodating.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great service!

by Kimberly on 06/20/2020

Erwin was a great help and got our cars done quick and with no problems!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Pleasant experience

by Anna on 06/17/2020

Erwin was very welcoming and informative. My visit to the service department went smoothly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service. Oil change

by Maria Corona on 06/10/2020

Scott Brady was very friendly and took good care of us

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent Customer Service!

by Totally Great Dealership on 06/10/2020

Ric Oviedo acknowledge Loyalty and referred us to Lucio who really took care of us and got us a great deal! A stress and hassle free experience! Great coming back to you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Totally satisfied with our new Pilot

by RAY on 06/02/2020

got an amazing deal on our 2020 Pilot Ex l and riverside Honda had the AWD model most dealers did not have.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

B-1 Service

by William on 05/31/2020

Service was quick. No long wait. Did not wash my car as they usually do.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
