I bought a 2020 Honda Civic everything was going well until I went to the financing Department and then they put these addon that they didn't did explained to me during test drive. The add-on was pre detailing every 6 months on my car that cost 600.00 and Theft Patrol app that shows you where my car is located if stolen that cost 1,200. The Theft Patrol app doesn't even work. They told me they will come and get it fix that was a week ago. I called the Honda dealer 3 times talk to Paulina the Finance Department and Omar the manager and they assured me that they will get it done but still waiting what a great dealership!
Very nice saleswoman, gaby ortega. Took time to explaim all aspects of vehicle. Very personable. My wife n i had a wonderful, stress free, family feeling during the entire process. Will come back to buy my next honda.
Had my Honda Pilot serviced and as usual, I received excellent service. I wouldn’t take my vehicle anywhere else. They never try to push unnecessary services on you and will give you the honest review of your vehicles needs. I have never felt so good about getting my car serviced!
I brought my vehicle in for an oil change and Erwin took time to answer any questions I had. When the service was complete he explained the recommended services for my next visit. Most important I didn’t feel rushed!
I had such a great experience coming to Riverside Honda. I was not sure what to expect as going into a dealership is always intimidating. We were warm welcomed by Alonso Magana! He showed me the models I was looking for and also offered the promotional deals. Alonso was very patient and courteous as me and my family had tons of questions regarding used and leased cars. I can honestly say it was worth the drive to come to Riverside Honda so I could drive my dream car off the lot! I recommend Alonso to anyone trying to buy a used, new or leased vehicle, he is so knowledgeable on all cars models! Thank you again for helping me purchase my first car!!!!
