sales Rating

I had such a great experience coming to Riverside Honda. I was not sure what to expect as going into a dealership is always intimidating. We were warm welcomed by Alonso Magana! He showed me the models I was looking for and also offered the promotional deals. Alonso was very patient and courteous as me and my family had tons of questions regarding used and leased cars. I can honestly say it was worth the drive to come to Riverside Honda so I could drive my dream car off the lot! I recommend Alonso to anyone trying to buy a used, new or leased vehicle, he is so knowledgeable on all cars models! Thank you again for helping me purchase my first car!!!! Read more