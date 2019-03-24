sales Rating

Amazing people! Professional, courteous and super friendly. My wife and I are looking for an SUV that is dependable, comfortable and able to handle tough situations. We found it in Jaguar of Riverside! Special thanks to Mr. Wally for showing us and teaching us some of the 100 + features of the Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE. And thanks to Ms Karla for getting our loan approved. Highly recommended and AAA+++ in customer service. Thank you, thank you, thank you! Iechyd Da! Read more