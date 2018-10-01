Skip to main content
Enterprise Car Sales Riverside

7745 Indiana Ave, Riverside, CA 92504
Today 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Riverside

4 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Will always use Enterprise

by Greyhill on 01/10/2018

This is the second time we've used Enterprise Car Sales in conjunction with our credit union to purchase a car, and I don't think we will buy any other way. We found the vehicle we wanted online, it was transferred to our local branch, an appointment was made and it only took a couple hours to complete the process. Our sales representative was courteous and professional. There was so haggling, no stress, no pushiness at all. Our loan was pre-approved via our CU and linked into Enterprise's system. The whole thing was seamless. The only problem we had was that we were given an incorrect key and there was some delay in rectifying this because of the holidays. We love our new car and the service we received from Enterprise Car Sales.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great sales

by Joni4u2003 on 07/05/2016

I love buying my cars from Enterprise Car Sales of Riverside. I just bought my third car from here. Each time it gets easier and easier. They also work hard for me to get me the loan that fits me. Much easier than dealing with men at the dealerships. Being a single mom this makes me very happy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Extremely friendly, quick and easy!

by PriscillaE19 on 07/02/2016

Danny sold me my car and made it so easy and didn't make me feel pressured into buying just any car. The whole Riverside sales team was overall amazing!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

"Stress Free" Auto Buying Experience

by mary170 on 12/29/2014

Excellent auto purchasing experience with Shynees! Impeccable knowledge, expertise and worked with my credit union creating a very smooth and stress free auto buying experience. I will be purchasing my next vehicle from Enterprise in Riverside! Thank you to the Shyneese and staff!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

