Will always use Enterprise
by 01/10/2018on
This is the second time we've used Enterprise Car Sales in conjunction with our credit union to purchase a car, and I don't think we will buy any other way. We found the vehicle we wanted online, it was transferred to our local branch, an appointment was made and it only took a couple hours to complete the process. Our sales representative was courteous and professional. There was so haggling, no stress, no pushiness at all. Our loan was pre-approved via our CU and linked into Enterprise's system. The whole thing was seamless. The only problem we had was that we were given an incorrect key and there was some delay in rectifying this because of the holidays. We love our new car and the service we received from Enterprise Car Sales.
Great sales
by 07/05/2016on
I love buying my cars from Enterprise Car Sales of Riverside. I just bought my third car from here. Each time it gets easier and easier. They also work hard for me to get me the loan that fits me. Much easier than dealing with men at the dealerships. Being a single mom this makes me very happy.
Extremely friendly, quick and easy!
by 07/02/2016on
Danny sold me my car and made it so easy and didn't make me feel pressured into buying just any car. The whole Riverside sales team was overall amazing!
"Stress Free" Auto Buying Experience
by 12/29/2014on
Excellent auto purchasing experience with Shynees! Impeccable knowledge, expertise and worked with my credit union creating a very smooth and stress free auto buying experience. I will be purchasing my next vehicle from Enterprise in Riverside! Thank you to the Shyneese and staff!
