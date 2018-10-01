5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This is the second time we've used Enterprise Car Sales in conjunction with our credit union to purchase a car, and I don't think we will buy any other way. We found the vehicle we wanted online, it was transferred to our local branch, an appointment was made and it only took a couple hours to complete the process. Our sales representative was courteous and professional. There was so haggling, no stress, no pushiness at all. Our loan was pre-approved via our CU and linked into Enterprise's system. The whole thing was seamless. The only problem we had was that we were given an incorrect key and there was some delay in rectifying this because of the holidays. We love our new car and the service we received from Enterprise Car Sales. Read more