2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

So I almost bought an escape yesterday. I really don't like being bullied. I also don't like having people imply that I'm stupid. I'm not sure who these tactics work on, but I can't imagine it's a pleasant experience for anyone. Well, I certainly won't be going back to Hilltop Ford. I'm still in a bad mood from it. I had 3 full-grown men standing up in my face in a full-fledged argument, based on the fact that I was ready to walk away from MSRP. Oh, and did I mention that they lied to my face and told me the special offer was expiring that night? Well, my business will probably be going to [another dealership]. I'll probably write a review of them or whoever I end up going too once I've got the car I want. Read more