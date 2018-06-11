Skip to main content
Michael Stead's Hilltop Ford

3280 Auto Plz, Richmond, CA 94806
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Michael Stead's Hilltop Ford

6 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Feeling loved

by Hazel Jeans on 11/06/2018

When I first drove to Hilltop Ford i was a little hesitant to even think about buying anything. I had done my research and basically knew exactly what i was looking for as a work car. As i came into the sales floor, i was greeted by John who showed me the wide selection of vans that were all very close to my original idea, wanted. He patiently sifted through my wants and needs, then matching me with the right van. John could not have done a better job of finding my dream car. Never have i had a car i liked more.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Michael Stead's Hilltop Ford

by R Garfield on 09/25/2018

Good crew, not pushy, sold me a great truck..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

sales person was so perfect

by csabritas20 on 06/05/2018

perfect experience no pressure I recomend this dealer to shop

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2018 Ford Mustang GT

by Tlynadams on 06/04/2018

I’m so excited to drive my new 2018 Ford Mustang GT. This is my 5 vehicle I’ve purchased from Hilltop Ford. Why? Well the service is excellent starting from Maria Ferro who help’s me find and buy my last three vehicles. Then we have Garland from the finance department who took the time to explain all the additional options Ford has to offer. I also would like to thank General Manager Leon Thomas who continues to offer me great deals on my Ford purchases. I truly feel appreciated when I enter the doors at Hilltop Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ford Fusion Titanium 2014

by RaiderLeo. on 06/04/2018

I bought a certified used Ford Fusion Titanium 2014 from Michael Stead’s Ford at Hill Top in Richmond. All though it’s been only 3 weeks since I bought it, I am very happy and satisfied with my purchase. The vehicle is in excellent condition and the price was reasonable, it’s pure joy to drive it! The nasty Bay Area Traffic no longer bothers me like it did before! The customer service I received was professional and respectful! Phillip Cooper was extremely helpful and courteous at all times! I was given the best service I have ever had from a car dealership. I hope it will last as long as my previous Ford F-150 that I had for 16 years and 256k! Definitely why I stayed loyal to Ford! I recommend this dealership for your future car dealership as they offer great deals and outstanding customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 out of 5 starssales Rating

[violative content deleted]!

by saucypuck on 08/05/2009

So I almost bought an escape yesterday. I really don't like being bullied. I also don't like having people imply that I'm stupid. I'm not sure who these tactics work on, but I can't imagine it's a pleasant experience for anyone. Well, I certainly won't be going back to Hilltop Ford. I'm still in a bad mood from it. I had 3 full-grown men standing up in my face in a full-fledged argument, based on the fact that I was ready to walk away from MSRP. Oh, and did I mention that they lied to my face and told me the special offer was expiring that night? Well, my business will probably be going to [another dealership]. I'll probably write a review of them or whoever I end up going too once I've got the car I want.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
