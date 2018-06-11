Michael Stead's Hilltop Ford
Customer Reviews of Michael Stead's Hilltop Ford
Feeling loved
by 11/06/2018on
When I first drove to Hilltop Ford i was a little hesitant to even think about buying anything. I had done my research and basically knew exactly what i was looking for as a work car. As i came into the sales floor, i was greeted by John who showed me the wide selection of vans that were all very close to my original idea, wanted. He patiently sifted through my wants and needs, then matching me with the right van. John could not have done a better job of finding my dream car. Never have i had a car i liked more.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Michael Stead's Hilltop Ford
by 09/25/2018on
Good crew, not pushy, sold me a great truck..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales person was so perfect
by 06/05/2018on
perfect experience no pressure I recomend this dealer to shop
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Ford Mustang GT
by 06/04/2018on
I’m so excited to drive my new 2018 Ford Mustang GT. This is my 5 vehicle I’ve purchased from Hilltop Ford. Why? Well the service is excellent starting from Maria Ferro who help’s me find and buy my last three vehicles. Then we have Garland from the finance department who took the time to explain all the additional options Ford has to offer. I also would like to thank General Manager Leon Thomas who continues to offer me great deals on my Ford purchases. I truly feel appreciated when I enter the doors at Hilltop Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Fusion Titanium 2014
by 06/04/2018on
I bought a certified used Ford Fusion Titanium 2014 from Michael Stead’s Ford at Hill Top in Richmond. All though it’s been only 3 weeks since I bought it, I am very happy and satisfied with my purchase. The vehicle is in excellent condition and the price was reasonable, it’s pure joy to drive it! The nasty Bay Area Traffic no longer bothers me like it did before! The customer service I received was professional and respectful! Phillip Cooper was extremely helpful and courteous at all times! I was given the best service I have ever had from a car dealership. I hope it will last as long as my previous Ford F-150 that I had for 16 years and 256k! Definitely why I stayed loyal to Ford! I recommend this dealership for your future car dealership as they offer great deals and outstanding customer service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
[violative content deleted]!
by 08/05/2009on
So I almost bought an escape yesterday. I really don't like being bullied. I also don't like having people imply that I'm stupid. I'm not sure who these tactics work on, but I can't imagine it's a pleasant experience for anyone. Well, I certainly won't be going back to Hilltop Ford. I'm still in a bad mood from it. I had 3 full-grown men standing up in my face in a full-fledged argument, based on the fact that I was ready to walk away from MSRP. Oh, and did I mention that they lied to my face and told me the special offer was expiring that night? Well, my business will probably be going to [another dealership]. I'll probably write a review of them or whoever I end up going too once I've got the car I want.