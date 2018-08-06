1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Purchased what I was told was a new Pathfinder, driven only by a manager, had 2,000 miles, with original window stickers still intact. Got the car home and found the paperwork from the previous owner tucked inside the owners manual. Called that person to verify. Yes, they had bought the car, driven it for a couple of weeks and couldn't get credit so they had to turn the car in. Not at all what I was told by the dealer. I also found the true original window stickers waded up in the pocket of the passenger door. How would you feel if you bought what you thought was a brand new car to find this out? I also wonder how the people at this dealership would feel if someone did this to one of their friends/family members. If it's no big deal, then why LIE? This is just the highlight. I would use caution at this dealership. A bit of bait and switch also. The original car that they contacted me about and we had worked out pricing for sold right before we were going in, not to worry though, they had another car available.....Beware. Read more