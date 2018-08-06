Hanlees Hilltop Nissan
Customer Reviews of Hanlees Hilltop Nissan
BAD SERVICE (Trenton Lukens Finance Manager)
by 06/08/2018on
I bought a truck last November, the truck had a license plate already, I was inform I was going to receive a new plates with a new sticker for the whole year, time passed and nothing on the mail, I went to the dealer, he did not put the truck under my name it was still under the dealers name that's why I never receive anything, he said ok I will send to dealer and you will receive new plates number, then I receive a late fee bill from DMV, I went to the dealer again and he look a copy of the bill and said I will take care of it, no apologies regarding the mistake ever. He inform me I was going to get the a new sticker 4 to 6 weeks and the plates number will be the same, 5 weeks pass and I call the DMV and they inform me they never receive anything, I send him an e-mail did not responded until I call him and he said it takes 90 days the DMV is back up. Since November I have been driving with expire plates.
Wonderful Ending
by 01/22/2015on
I have bought several cars over the years and have found the experience, in general to be a negative one. In January, we purchased a used Nissan Juke from this dealer. We had the usual dealership experience and went through the usual wheeling and dealing found at many dealerships. They guaranteed to remove stains on the seat. When I took the car home, the seats were wet and the stains did not show. They reappeared the net day. I took the car to a detailer who found that the car had been in an accident. Now for the wonderful ending. We went back to the dealer and spoke with manager, David Ruiter. He sat quietly and listened to our concerns. He was empathetic and sincere. He corrected the situation and made things right in a way you would never expect a dealership to do! I would be careful buying a car from them. Get every promise in writing on the Due Bill and if you have difficulty ask for David. He is the best part of this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nissan Pathfinder/Ron the Salesman
by 03/09/2010on
I have purchased several new cars over the years but I have never had better service then I got from Ron Vidal. He took the time to make sure that I got the exact car that I wanted down to the interior color and the stereo. He actually listened to me when I told him what I could and could not afford to pay for a car and got me a car I absolutely love. He was very patient and friendly. Thank you Hanlees for giving great service and a fantastic car. My kids love the DVD player and I love the headphones~
Full of deception/lies
by 02/26/2008on
Purchased what I was told was a new Pathfinder, driven only by a manager, had 2,000 miles, with original window stickers still intact. Got the car home and found the paperwork from the previous owner tucked inside the owners manual. Called that person to verify. Yes, they had bought the car, driven it for a couple of weeks and couldn't get credit so they had to turn the car in. Not at all what I was told by the dealer. I also found the true original window stickers waded up in the pocket of the passenger door. How would you feel if you bought what you thought was a brand new car to find this out? I also wonder how the people at this dealership would feel if someone did this to one of their friends/family members. If it's no big deal, then why LIE? This is just the highlight. I would use caution at this dealership. A bit of bait and switch also. The original car that they contacted me about and we had worked out pricing for sold right before we were going in, not to worry though, they had another car available.....Beware.
