Feeling loved
by 11/06/2018on
When I first drove to Hilltop Ford i was a little hesitant to even think about buying anything. I had done my research and basically knew exactly what i was looking for as a work car. As i came into the sales floor, i was greeted by John who showed me the wide selection of vans that were all very close to my original idea, wanted. He patiently sifted through my wants and needs, then matching me with the right van. John could not have done a better job of finding my dream car. Never have i had a car i liked more.
Michael Stead's Hilltop Ford
by 09/25/2018on
Good crew, not pushy, sold me a great truck..
Clutch Replacement
by 07/18/2018on
I always had issues on the shuddering transmission of this car after one year when I bought it new. The first sign of shuddering experience was violent experience; the car jerked heavily like it was choking out of gas. My complaint was ignored by the service manager and told me that it was a normal occurrence because of the clutch design. I went through at least three service managers, complaining about the shuddering until a recall of the module was announced. Shuddering continued after the first fix and another service was done with the seals. Shuddering was back in less than a month and the service manager told me that the shuddering is normal and that the transmission warranty was extended to 75k miles, and not to worry about it. I tried to live with the shuddering and got tired of complaining until I got fed up of the shuddering symptoms and tried to resolve the issue again before the 75k mile mark. I talked to a Ford adviser instead of the service manager (it would have been the fourth one I had to deal with) and after some deliberation and testing by the mechanic, I was told the clutch needs to be replaced and that it would cost $1,000+ to get it done. Apparently, the 75k warranty was only for the transmission MODULE. This was not initially advised and clarified with me by the third service manager I dealt with prior to this visit. I was heavily disappointed but I agreed to the clutch replacement and was promised that it had a two year warranty on it. I have been driving the car like an old lady since the clutch replacement for fear that the shuddering symptoms will recur. So far so good, and I feel that if I’m gentle with the car on the gas pedal then the car will continue to drive smoothly. I’m crossing my fingers but I don’t fully trust the clutch replacement. I like the car a lot but the clutch does not give me any confidence and will most likely get rid of this car in the near future and NOT buy any cars made by Ford. Overall demeanor of advisor was excellent. Mechanic’s demeanor was condescending.
Extremely professional
by 06/13/2018on
Hilltop Ford Kia have extremely helpful, friendly and professional staff. The service area is absolutely spotless and the cost of car repair and maintenance is very reasonable. I will definitely be back again for maintenance and/or repair of my air conditioning system. Highly recommend to anyone who wants 5 star service.
Maintenance Appointment
by 06/07/2018on
Quick check in and out services. Maintenance work was finished pretty quick. Pleasant interaction with all staff.
sales person was so perfect
by 06/05/2018on
perfect experience no pressure I recomend this dealer to shop
2018 Ford Mustang GT
by 06/04/2018on
I’m so excited to drive my new 2018 Ford Mustang GT. This is my 5 vehicle I’ve purchased from Hilltop Ford. Why? Well the service is excellent starting from Maria Ferro who help’s me find and buy my last three vehicles. Then we have Garland from the finance department who took the time to explain all the additional options Ford has to offer. I also would like to thank General Manager Leon Thomas who continues to offer me great deals on my Ford purchases. I truly feel appreciated when I enter the doors at Hilltop Ford.
Service
by 06/04/2018on
Nicole Norris was amazing, she took great care of me and got the job done right away, she walked me around and showed me where everything was while I was waiting. I plan on coming back, she was great!!
Ford Fusion Titanium 2014
by 06/04/2018on
I bought a certified used Ford Fusion Titanium 2014 from Michael Stead’s Ford at Hill Top in Richmond. All though it’s been only 3 weeks since I bought it, I am very happy and satisfied with my purchase. The vehicle is in excellent condition and the price was reasonable, it’s pure joy to drive it! The nasty Bay Area Traffic no longer bothers me like it did before! The customer service I received was professional and respectful! Phillip Cooper was extremely helpful and courteous at all times! I was given the best service I have ever had from a car dealership. I hope it will last as long as my previous Ford F-150 that I had for 16 years and 256k! Definitely why I stayed loyal to Ford! I recommend this dealership for your future car dealership as they offer great deals and outstanding customer service!
Regular checkup
by 06/04/2018on
The representatives are friendly and efficient.
2016 Ford Fusion Titanium
by 06/04/2018on
60K service prompted a phone call informing me front brakes worn, need replacement. Request to replace, at no cost to me. I was shocked and pleased. My Ford service provider is outstanding.
2016 F-150 XLT
by 06/04/2018on
I have been buying cars and trucks from you for over 20 years. From the ease of dealing with Earl on the purchase to the follow up service visits it couldn’t be easier or more professional. Thank you! Paul Hansen
Service Review
by 06/04/2018on
I always schedule my service appointments at this location and my experience every time is top notch. They are friendly, fast, and very helpful.
by 08/05/2009on
So I almost bought an escape yesterday. I really don't like being bullied. I also don't like having people imply that I'm stupid. I'm not sure who these tactics work on, but I can't imagine it's a pleasant experience for anyone. Well, I certainly won't be going back to Hilltop Ford. I'm still in a bad mood from it. I had 3 full-grown men standing up in my face in a full-fledged argument, based on the fact that I was ready to walk away from MSRP. Oh, and did I mention that they lied to my face and told me the special offer was expiring that night? Well, my business will probably be going to [another dealership]. I'll probably write a review of them or whoever I end up going too once I've got the car I want.