I always had issues on the shuddering transmission of this car after one year when I bought it new. The first sign of shuddering experience was violent experience; the car jerked heavily like it was choking out of gas. My complaint was ignored by the service manager and told me that it was a normal occurrence because of the clutch design. I went through at least three service managers, complaining about the shuddering until a recall of the module was announced. Shuddering continued after the first fix and another service was done with the seals. Shuddering was back in less than a month and the service manager told me that the shuddering is normal and that the transmission warranty was extended to 75k miles, and not to worry about it. I tried to live with the shuddering and got tired of complaining until I got fed up of the shuddering symptoms and tried to resolve the issue again before the 75k mile mark. I talked to a Ford adviser instead of the service manager (it would have been the fourth one I had to deal with) and after some deliberation and testing by the mechanic, I was told the clutch needs to be replaced and that it would cost $1,000+ to get it done. Apparently, the 75k warranty was only for the transmission MODULE. This was not initially advised and clarified with me by the third service manager I dealt with prior to this visit. I was heavily disappointed but I agreed to the clutch replacement and was promised that it had a two year warranty on it. I have been driving the car like an old lady since the clutch replacement for fear that the shuddering symptoms will recur. So far so good, and I feel that if I’m gentle with the car on the gas pedal then the car will continue to drive smoothly. I’m crossing my fingers but I don’t fully trust the clutch replacement. I like the car a lot but the clutch does not give me any confidence and will most likely get rid of this car in the near future and NOT buy any cars made by Ford. Overall demeanor of advisor was excellent. Mechanic’s demeanor was condescending. Read more