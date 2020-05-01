service Rating

My experience having a service business and having to please different type of clientele has been easy because the way that I conduct and focus always to please the costumer. and not to many outfits have that policy, and I must say Town Ford is one of few dealerships that really take pride of their work and service. I have Ford connection 2014 it was purchased from them in Redwood City and let me tell you from the time that I have this unit and having serviced with them it has been an experience one recall very simple and the replacement of a transmission seal. The advisors experienced people always letting me know the progress of the service and time to pickup always on time. Its a pleasure recommending this dealer and their stuff they all very helpful Read more