Busted Hose
by 04/02/2017on
The folks at Towne Ford have always been easy to work with and this time was no exception. Our Explorer split a hose and when we took it in for repairs, I asked about getting all the hoses replaced. Scott informed me that the hose going out was an exception and that the other hoses didn't need to be replaced. He could have easily said that all the hoses needed replacing and ran up the bill, but didn't!
Worst salesman ever!
by 01/09/2017on
Worst customer service Ive ever had. I visited this dealership with my family with the intention of buying a new Ford. Basically, John the salesperson straight up, and repeatedly told us that our business was not welcomed. Prior to my arrival, I had spoken to John over the phone; he did not know and could not help me find out their hours of operation. As salesman at Ford, he also didnt know the difference between a Ford Mustang and a Ford GT40.
Home
by 12/06/2016on
My only complaint was that all my settings were changed, like seats, lights, side mirrors, but otherwise everything was great.
Steve
by 10/18/2016on
Excellent Service. Friendly employees. Love the late 7 PM drop off.
Large inventory, helpful, and willing to work with my budget
by 01/19/2016on
I needed a car, and wanted a plug-in hybrid at a competitive price. Armed with a new-car-purchase-program certificate I visited Towne Ford, looking for a deeper discount option, that would fit my budget. Ramzi, and his colleagues, applied discounts and financing terms that made everything work (similar to the currently advertised discounts and financing). I'm now a happy owner of a 2015 Ford Fusion Energi!
Service
by 01/03/2016on
I have mostly had very positive experiences with Towne Ford Service. This time it took many days for them to service my car, but it was holiday time so I know they were busy and had some technicians out on leave. I really appreciate that I am able to rent a car for the time I am without a car. My only issue with the service this time is that I have not received an explanation of why my car died for the 2nd time in 6 months. The entire electrical system failed both times. While my car is working now, I have not been given a complete explanation of what happened. The fact that it has happened twice in a short period of time is very troubling.
Great Service From Towne Ford
by 12/28/2015on
The Service Team at Towne Ford have been providing outstanding care and service for our Ford vehicles since 2002 (first a Taurus and then a 2006 Fusion and now a 2014 Fusion Hybrid). We are especially grateful for having the pleasure of having Scott as a our primary Service Advisor through most of our time with Towne. He and the rest of the Team have consistently provided very courteous, professional support and assistance. I must also add that the Towne Ford Body Shop did an outstanding job in repairing post-collision damage to our 2014 Fusion. All-in-all, my wife and I think Towne is a great place to do your car business!
Great service adviser and work done solved my death wobble problem
by 12/16/2015on
Julius was very helpful and kept me informed on my repair. Repair took care of problem and I was very satisfied with the work that was done.
Great service
by 11/30/2015on
Service for Ford Explorer was great. Fixed my seatbelt and had my car ready in a few hours.
Good service, a little slow...
by 11/01/2015on
Service was good, I only have 2 minor complaints. When I arrived for my appt, there were at least 3 service advisors not helping customers who were just standing around talking. I had to go into one of their offices and ask for help. Also, when I picked up my car, it was 20 minutes before closing and I was the only customer there. I waited in the garage for 30 minutes before my car was brought around. Finally, the last service advisor who was there went out and got my car himself.
Genuinely Delightful!
by 10/28/2015on
In a nutshell, buying my first new car, a 2016 Ford Fiesta ST, was made painless thanks to Towne Ford! The sales department was truly exceptional, most especially John Cole (with whom I primarily dealt with). I had heard and read countless stories of dealership nightmares and honestly was skeptical of the few scattered success stories I had come across. But let me tell you, the success stories do exist and they do so because of sales representatives like John and dealerships like Towne Ford! Never once did I feel pressured or tricked, from the first contact it was simply a very human to human interaction with the end goal of helping me leave happy. I feel like I got a great deal on the car, but beyond the material stuff, I truly hit the lottery choosing Towne Ford as my dealership and John Cole as my sales representative!
Excellent service
by 10/21/2015on
I had a radio sound issue with my ford cmax. My local ford dealer could not service my car for two weeks. I talk to service Dept at Towne ford and they got me into there shop in two days. They fixed the problem plus did some routine maintenance. They did a A+ job.
Great service
by 10/21/2015on
I bought Ford 150 Lariat. They have a great service and Sales person we worked with was great and really helpful.
TCM issues
by 10/06/2015on
Received a letter regarding a TCM issue so I made a appointment to have this dealt with Town accommodated us and promised by mid day, done and done! Staff there are always helpful.
Post sales service....no responsive
by 10/05/2015on
I have had the vehicle for 2 weeks now. I left 3 messages with the sales manager an he has not returned my calls. Twice I spoke with him on the phone and he says he will call me back and has not. I explained to him that there is still a balance on my previous vehicle and for some reason the did not pay it when they were supposed to do the payoff. Plus I am having an issue with the charging of my battery. It does not keep a charge. So I am still waiting for his call. I will call him again today if he has time to take my call. I have been very patient. Carolyn
Repair feedback
by 09/28/2015on
Very responsive. Reasonable approach and estimates. Jim did a great job and is following up on 2 items.
Good service
by 09/02/2015on
It was easy to schedule a time to drop off my Fusion and I got it back before I was expecting it. Good service overall.
This is precise service
by 08/21/2015on
My experience having a service business and having to please different type of clientele has been easy because the way that I conduct and focus always to please the costumer. and not to many outfits have that policy, and I must say Town Ford is one of few dealerships that really take pride of their work and service. I have Ford connection 2014 it was purchased from them in Redwood City and let me tell you from the time that I have this unit and having serviced with them it has been an experience one recall very simple and the replacement of a transmission seal. The advisors experienced people always letting me know the progress of the service and time to pickup always on time. Its a pleasure recommending this dealer and their stuff they all very helpful
2015 Ford Transit
by 08/19/2015on
We recently purchased our third Ford Transit from Towne Ford. After 34 Ford Econoline vans, we were somewhat dubious of Ford changing into the Transit (If it ain't broke - don't fix it). However these new Transit vans are even better than the Econolines - something I wasn't sure was possible. Christopher Irwin, Towne Ford's Commercial Account Manager, is a first class representative of Towne Ford and Ford Motor Co. I call him, tell him what I need, and he delivers it in a timely, professional manner. Would not think of going anywhere else and would not think of purchasing any other vehicle. We also have two Ford Transit Connects that are never around when I want to drive one. Apparently, I'm not the only who likes them. Tim Nevin, President, McNevin Cleaning Specialists, Inc.
Feels Like Home where people really care.
by 08/14/2015on
I can't imagine going to any other location for repairs, maintenance or advise. The whole team make me feel important and more importantly like we're all family. I love going in just to say hello.
