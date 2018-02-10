service Rating

I am so disappointed with the Service I received from Putnam Lexus in Redwood City. I took my 2005 ES330 in for service on 12/13/07. When I called in to schedule my appointment I made it clear that all I wanted done to my car was to replace the back tail light and to inspect on why I had a water leak inside my car? The Service Advisor recommended the 60,000. service. I never gave him the approval or approved the work to be done. When I signed my work order I believed that I was signing the work that I had requested. Back tail light and the water leakage. Somehow he included the 60,000. mile service/ when he called me at 1:17PM to inform me that my car needed brakes and that he had order the tail light at that point I asked him about the 60,000. mile service that was on the work order. I asked what is the 60,000. mile service and what exactly am I getting for a fee if $1,159.00. He never provided me with the description of what was going to be done. At that point I asked him to please fax me in detail what they would be doing to my car. I also told him I did not want the brakes done nor did I want the service done. He than told me it was to late because he had already instructed the service department to do the work. At this point I was so upset, disappointed and let alone I felt that I was literally taken advantage. One because I am a women, second because I was in a hurry and needed to get to work, third of all I was never provided with the Itemized work order of what they planned to do to my car. I thought I could call and talk to the service Manager thinking that he would try to help, unfortunately, it was worse. He told me the "customer" that It was unfortunate that I had to learn a very costly lesson and all he could do was charge me half the price. Gee thanks! let's see Bill me $1,159. for service I didn't request, lets see since you signed the work order what I can do for your is charge you half the price for work that I didnt request. The SERVICE MANAGE also told me the "customer" that I had to apologize to him. I went WHAT. WOULD I RECOMMEND THE SERVICE DEPARTMENT AT PUTNAM LEXUS IN REDWOOD CITY TO A FRIEND A CO-WORKER OR ONE OF MY CUSTOMERS? ABSOLUTELY NOT VERY DISSATISFIED CUSTOMER. Read more