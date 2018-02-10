Fantastic buying Experience!
by 10/02/2018on
I Just bought a new 2019 RXH 450, no pressure no under handed gimmicks to get me to sign, this is where I'm going to buy all my cars now!
Fantastic buying Experience!
by 10/02/2018on
I Just bought a new 2019 RXH 450, no pressure no under handed gimmicks to get me to sign, this is where I'm going to buy all my cars now!
Horrible, disrespectful and dishonest service
by 05/15/2018on
Car was returned to me last week with damages to the body that were not there before and I attribute them to the service equipment that was used in their service bay. They deny the damages were due to their service crew and equipment and flat-out refused to help any further nor even offer to partially compensate. They had blamed the damages due to road debris and dirt that was trapped in paint protection film. The service manager became downright hostile and angry and became aggressive, standing in my presence and intimidating me with questions. The general manager washed his hands of the situation and was never available to speak with me. I received estimates and input from trusted shops and sources and they had stated that my car's damages were due to the use of the dealership's equipment. Dealership refuses to admit any wrongdoing on their part. I was a customer for years but am no longer. I experience hostile and horrible, unprofessional and dishonest service from everyone at the entire dealership over the years and especially today.
Dealer Trade Process was easy
by 04/01/2015on
I found a LX that I wanted on another dealer web site. E-mail Clarissa at Putnam with the info. Show up at Putnam next day and close the deal. Car show up in a few days all cleaned. I got the LX I wanted, color and all the options. Putnam did a very smooth dealer trade transaction and very helpful even when the car was at another dealership.
Fantastic experience
by 02/09/2015on
I had an amazing experience at Putman Lexus with sales manager Patrick Castano. I went to Putnam after having a bad experience at a different Lexus dealership in the bay area. Before going, I called to make sure they had the car I was interested in; Patrick answered the phone and I could tell right away that he was a super nice guy. So when I went in, I asked for him. He's a great guy and he doesn't put on any pressure or try to pull any tricks. I highly recommend working with him. Afterward, we worked with Joe Ja'Bari on negotiations. It was a pretty intense negotiation (in a good way). Joe was very fair and he's a really nice guy. Joe worked with me to get a great price! Patrick then helped me through the rest of the purchasing experience and it went really smoothly. My good experience continued into the finance department where I was helped by Bruce Clark. Bruce was a super nice guy. He got me through quickly and he was really honest. When it came time to take possession of the car (a new IS 350 F-Sport), Andres Ortiz helped me as the delivery specialist. Andres got me super pumped about the new car and walked me through all the features. He was a really sweet guy and even helped me move stuff from my trade-in into my new car, despite the heavy rain. Overall, I highly recommend Putnam Lexus. Patrick, my sales manager, was amazing. Everyone else I worked with were great! It was one of the nicest car-buying experiences I've had. The team is all really nice and honest. Highly recommended!
Great sales experience
by 10/10/2010on
We bought a CPO ES350 from Putnam Lexus and had a great experience with it. Our salesman Khaled was outstanding from the time we stopped by the first time to the time we left the dealership with our ES. When we stopped by the first time, they didnt have any ES350s with them. I left Khaled my contact and wasnt expecting anything (similar to what we had experienced with Fremont and Pleasonton dealerships). To our surprise, we received a phone call the next week with the specifications we had asked for. The car was yet to get to the dealership but we stopped by that very weekend, negotiated a price (very painless < 20mins) and walked out after paying a deposit (refundable in case we didnt like what we saw). The day of the actual purchase was even better. The car was ready for us to take for a quick spin. The paperwork was immaculately prepared - there was a very little attempt to sell extended warranty - we walked out within one hour of stopping by - a proud owner of the ES. I highly recommend this dealership - and our salesman Khaled.
Don't buy a car from Putnam Lexus especially from Joe Vargas sales manager
by 07/20/2008on
I just purchased a used Lexus from Putnam Lexus 2 weeks ago. Before I purchased the car I was helped by Sule the salesman , Eddie Nguyen the sales manager and Jon Li the Finance Director I was wowed by their wonderful customer service. I was so happy I signed all the papers and sales contract and thought everything was good to go. Then a week and a half later I get a rude and harrassing phone call from the used car sales manager Joe Vargas from Putnam Lexus saying that the bank will not finance me that I would have put over 2 thousand for down payment or else. He was so rude to me he has horrible customer service I couldn't believe the way he was speaking to me and he's a manager. This didn't make any sense to me when I first purchased the car they told me I was approved from the bank and I signed all those papers. I was so mad I was ready to give back the car after having such horrible customer service from Joe Vargas. Then my Fiance spoke to Jon Li the finance director and told him the horrible situation from Joe Vargas Jon Li said not to worry he'll make everything work out. Jon Li is such a nice person and has great customer service he worked out a great deal for us and lowered the price so we could get financed. Now that's great service right there. After this experience I would not recommend buying a car from Putnam Lexus. This was a horrible experience for me and I hope this doesn't happen to anyone else. Beware of Putnam Lexus !!!
ES330
by 12/13/2007on
I am so disappointed with the Service I received from Putnam Lexus in Redwood City. I took my 2005 ES330 in for service on 12/13/07. When I called in to schedule my appointment I made it clear that all I wanted done to my car was to replace the back tail light and to inspect on why I had a water leak inside my car? The Service Advisor recommended the 60,000. service. I never gave him the approval or approved the work to be done. When I signed my work order I believed that I was signing the work that I had requested. Back tail light and the water leakage. Somehow he included the 60,000. mile service/ when he called me at 1:17PM to inform me that my car needed brakes and that he had order the tail light at that point I asked him about the 60,000. mile service that was on the work order. I asked what is the 60,000. mile service and what exactly am I getting for a fee if $1,159.00. He never provided me with the description of what was going to be done. At that point I asked him to please fax me in detail what they would be doing to my car. I also told him I did not want the brakes done nor did I want the service done. He than told me it was to late because he had already instructed the service department to do the work. At this point I was so upset, disappointed and let alone I felt that I was literally taken advantage. One because I am a women, second because I was in a hurry and needed to get to work, third of all I was never provided with the Itemized work order of what they planned to do to my car. I thought I could call and talk to the service Manager thinking that he would try to help, unfortunately, it was worse. He told me the "customer" that It was unfortunate that I had to learn a very costly lesson and all he could do was charge me half the price. Gee thanks! let's see Bill me $1,159. for service I didn't request, lets see since you signed the work order what I can do for your is charge you half the price for work that I didnt request. The SERVICE MANAGE also told me the "customer" that I had to apologize to him. I went WHAT. WOULD I RECOMMEND THE SERVICE DEPARTMENT AT PUTNAM LEXUS IN REDWOOD CITY TO A FRIEND A CO-WORKER OR ONE OF MY CUSTOMERS? ABSOLUTELY NOT VERY DISSATISFIED CUSTOMER.
1 Comments