1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Bought a used 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude from Towne Mazda last year. My credit was horrible but Oscar C. was very nice and kept it real. He worked with me and got me a pretty decent deal. My only complaints would be that the car wasn't that clean and only had 1/2 a tank of gas, it also came with only 1 set of keys, and needed servicing (oil change/tire rotation) less than 30 days after I got it. So 3.5/5 stars for that experience. Fast forward 1 year later, my credit has gone way up, I graduated and got an awesome job. I treated myself to a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee from Putnam in Burlingame. I traded in my old Jeep and the finance guy mentions that I can get a refund on the gap coverage and extended warranty I purchased from Towne Mazda since I am no longer in possession of the vehicle. He printed out all the necessary paperwork and helped me fill it out. He told me all I had to do was bring it to Towne Mazda and ask their finance dept. to file the paperwork for my refund. I went it on a Saturday and when one of the sales people finally acknowledged me, they flatly refused to do it stating they couldn't process it on a weekend. Fine. So I returned on a weekday and spoke with Oscar T. He agreed to help me file for the refund. He made a copy of all the paperwork I had but said his computer wasn't working and he would do it later that day. He gave me his email and told me after he filed, it would take about 8 weeks for the refund to process. He said he would email me when he submitted the paperwork to let me know it was done and the estimated amount of the refund. Well it has been over a month and I have sent multiple emails to Oscar T. but not one response about my refund. All I want to know is if the paperwork has been filed. The lack of communication from their end is frustrating to say the least. Now I have to take time off work just to drop by and follow up on something that should already be done. Super inconvenient. When they are taking your money everything is done quickly, but the minute they have to refund you money, the process suddenly takes forever. Read more