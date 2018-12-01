Towne Mazda
Customer Reviews of Towne Mazda
Choose any other bay area Mazda dealer
by 01/12/2018on
Really should be 0 stars. Stay far, far away from this dealer. Just came from the dealerships and, while I don't often write reviews, this experience was compelling enough. I emailed 3 separate times over the past couple weeks and called in once to set up a test drive for a used Ford Mustang they have. I never received an email or call back so I decided to just go into the dealer to express interest. I went during a weekday at a slow time because I know it can be annoying to step away for a test drive when the lot is busy. I was greeted after walking in the showroom and initially ignored until I walked right up to someone's desk. They don't have reception, just a bunch of folding desks scattered throughout the showroom. I expressed interest in test driving the Mustang and noted that I had emailed and called to try and set it up in advance. The immediate response was "we don't do test drives on that." I'm not going to focus on the insanity of someone pulling up in a $90k SUV to be turned away from test driving a $50k used car. Simply put, if that's their policy then it's their prerogative. What really got under my skin was the salesperson asking if I had even done any research on this car. I noted that I had, of course. And he responded, condescendingly, "well then you should know this is a highline model and no one will allow you to drive it." Again, ignoring the store policy, my expectation was that he would at acknowledge the lack of reply to my inquiries (where they could have saved me a trip and told me of this policy); maybe ask some questions to see how serious of a buyer I was; and offer to answer any questions or show me around the car. Nope. Just, "sorry, that's the way it is." Now you shouldn't make the decision to choose a dealer based on one salesperson; however, the general disinterest of every other employee there in even greeting me when I came in, the consumer unfriendly policies and the poor state of the facilities should lead you elsewhere. There are plenty of other good Mazda dealers in the bay that you should do yourself a favor and avoid this one.
Horrible customer service
by 09/30/2017on
Bought a used 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude from Towne Mazda last year. My credit was horrible but Oscar C. was very nice and kept it real. He worked with me and got me a pretty decent deal. My only complaints would be that the car wasn't that clean and only had 1/2 a tank of gas, it also came with only 1 set of keys, and needed servicing (oil change/tire rotation) less than 30 days after I got it. So 3.5/5 stars for that experience. Fast forward 1 year later, my credit has gone way up, I graduated and got an awesome job. I treated myself to a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee from Putnam in Burlingame. I traded in my old Jeep and the finance guy mentions that I can get a refund on the gap coverage and extended warranty I purchased from Towne Mazda since I am no longer in possession of the vehicle. He printed out all the necessary paperwork and helped me fill it out. He told me all I had to do was bring it to Towne Mazda and ask their finance dept. to file the paperwork for my refund. I went it on a Saturday and when one of the sales people finally acknowledged me, they flatly refused to do it stating they couldn't process it on a weekend. Fine. So I returned on a weekday and spoke with Oscar T. He agreed to help me file for the refund. He made a copy of all the paperwork I had but said his computer wasn't working and he would do it later that day. He gave me his email and told me after he filed, it would take about 8 weeks for the refund to process. He said he would email me when he submitted the paperwork to let me know it was done and the estimated amount of the refund. Well it has been over a month and I have sent multiple emails to Oscar T. but not one response about my refund. All I want to know is if the paperwork has been filed. The lack of communication from their end is frustrating to say the least. Now I have to take time off work just to drop by and follow up on something that should already be done. Super inconvenient. When they are taking your money everything is done quickly, but the minute they have to refund you money, the process suddenly takes forever.
Trade-in Scam?
by 05/25/2017on
Traded in a three-year old car for a new car. I left the lot with the new car and left the trade-in behind. Trade-in was not paid off after two weeks. Called dealer multiple times to check status of payoff and was told to be patient. After a month of inquiries at the dealer I was told by a manager that the trade-in payoff check was cut 10 days after the purchase but never made it into the mail. Payoff of trade-in was done more than month after purchase after approximately 6 phone calls and several emails. After some research I learned that this is a scam run by dealers- they hold on to your trade-in but don't pay it off so they can hold on to the money. In the meantime the hope is that customers continue to pay down their loan and then they pocket the difference. May not be a lot of money to make off of one customer but certainly would add up over time. I will avoid this dealership and encourage you to do the same. Filing complaint with district attorney and BBB.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Nice sales reps, horrible after sales service
by 04/18/2017on
Their had a very nice sales rep who helped me find the right car. I really appreciate that. But it seems once you have signed the contract, there is not too much they want to help with their customers. The nightmare started when I tried to cancel the maintenance package purchased along with the leasing car in Sep 2015. Half a year after the cancellation, I still have seen a single penny. Last time I went back to them, their finance manager tried to tell me that they can't even find my records for the maintenance package and did not know when it is cancelled and have me calling Mazda and my bank to find out what happened. After I confirmed with the bank that they have not receive the refund, the finance manager sent me back and promised to contact me in a few days. However I waited for about two weeks, no body called me. So I sent another email and waited for another few weeks, ended up with no response. Finally I was out of patience and called back. The first time the front desk assured me that the finance manager is a very responsible guy and will get back to me soon. I trusted him and waited another few weeks to call the second time. During the last conversation, the finance manager again promise to get back to me by the end of that day or next day. Now I am not even surprised that I haven't hear anything from them a week later.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great service at Towne Mazda in Redwood City
by 03/02/2017on
I purchased a used car at this location and were very happy dealing with the salesman and their sales manager. Even after I purchased the car and had a minor issue, they helped by fixing a minor issue in less than minutes. Overall - great service, helpful, friendly, and welcoming car dealership. I will definitely buy another car from this location.
Towne Mazda- unethical sales practices
by 12/18/2016on
I called this dealership while shopping for CX 5 pricing. "Sam" in sales quoted me a price via phone and e mail. It was competitive & I lived close by. When I arrived and we sat and talked in the booth, Sam came back with a price 2100.00 higher. Her reply was that it was the new "fair" pricing model given to her by manager's "Robbie" and "Jeff Lofano, General Manager. We asked to speak to Jeff and Jeff backed up Sam saying we were quoted on a prior market pricing model. Needless to say, we went to another dealership to buy a Mazda. We went to Burlingame Mazda where we paid a little bit higher than what we thought was fair but at least they were straight forward about their pricing. I'm sorry to say this but it's amazing the level of outright dishonesty we experienced here. It's just not right, probably illegal & I personally would define it as civil fraud.
Really Bad Experience
by 10/10/2016on
I went to this dealer to purchase CX-5 new car. They came up with some price. I showed them that I have better price than that. And I wanted better than what I have. They did not come up with better; so we left. Next data we started have text discussion; and they said that they can get close to the price; what I am looking for. And they can also BEAT any price. So we went there. Now, new sales person started helping us and he came back with previous worst quote. I showed him my better quote again. He said we can match the price. I specifically visited this dealer again, because sales person said that we can get close the price you wanted. And now; they started giving excuse; that the other sales person is new and he got confused. (Really??)
Happy with the car and price and experience
by 09/17/2016on
I leased a CX-9 GT. Jonathan Chavez was very helpful, a sharp and very friendly sales associate. His sales manager, Robbie, is a great guy (truly one of a kind). The finance manager, Jonny, made the entire transaction fun and engaging. I really lucked out with this A team; they went out of their way to make my experience memorable and special. I used to purchase and service my Mazdas from another dealership. I am now a Towne convert and will send my friends there.
Great Service!!!
by 07/29/2013on
I had been in the market for a 2013 Mazda 3 for a few months and was just waiting for the right time. I came in to Towne Mazda one weekend and Salvador Z. helped me with a test drive. I wanted to check prices and make sure I was able to afford this car Sal was very helpful, very professional but casual at the same time: and not sales-ey, which was a huge plus. I ask Sal a lot of questions about the car and he was really knows about the Mazda 3, I had checked prices online edmunds.com and comparing to what the dealer was offering, Sal was very open, honest and transparent; gave me a good deal on the 2013 Mazda 3 and on my trade-in. If you're in the market for a Mazda, go see Sal Z.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes