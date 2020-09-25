4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have had the vehicle for 2 weeks now. I left 3 messages with the sales manager an he has not returned my calls. Twice I spoke with him on the phone and he says he will call me back and has not. I explained to him that there is still a balance on my previous vehicle and for some reason the did not pay it when they were supposed to do the payoff. Plus I am having an issue with the charging of my battery. It does not keep a charge. So I am still waiting for his call. I will call him again today if he has time to take my call. I have been very patient. Carolyn