Fantastic buying Experience!
by 10/02/2018on
I Just bought a new 2019 RXH 450, no pressure no under handed gimmicks to get me to sign, this is where I'm going to buy all my cars now!
Dealer Trade Process was easy
by 04/01/2015on
I found a LX that I wanted on another dealer web site. E-mail Clarissa at Putnam with the info. Show up at Putnam next day and close the deal. Car show up in a few days all cleaned. I got the LX I wanted, color and all the options. Putnam did a very smooth dealer trade transaction and very helpful even when the car was at another dealership.
Fantastic experience
by 02/09/2015on
I had an amazing experience at Putman Lexus with sales manager Patrick Castano. I went to Putnam after having a bad experience at a different Lexus dealership in the bay area. Before going, I called to make sure they had the car I was interested in; Patrick answered the phone and I could tell right away that he was a super nice guy. So when I went in, I asked for him. He's a great guy and he doesn't put on any pressure or try to pull any tricks. I highly recommend working with him. Afterward, we worked with Joe Ja'Bari on negotiations. It was a pretty intense negotiation (in a good way). Joe was very fair and he's a really nice guy. Joe worked with me to get a great price! Patrick then helped me through the rest of the purchasing experience and it went really smoothly. My good experience continued into the finance department where I was helped by Bruce Clark. Bruce was a super nice guy. He got me through quickly and he was really honest. When it came time to take possession of the car (a new IS 350 F-Sport), Andres Ortiz helped me as the delivery specialist. Andres got me super pumped about the new car and walked me through all the features. He was a really sweet guy and even helped me move stuff from my trade-in into my new car, despite the heavy rain. Overall, I highly recommend Putnam Lexus. Patrick, my sales manager, was amazing. Everyone else I worked with were great! It was one of the nicest car-buying experiences I've had. The team is all really nice and honest. Highly recommended!
Great sales experience
by 10/10/2010on
We bought a CPO ES350 from Putnam Lexus and had a great experience with it. Our salesman Khaled was outstanding from the time we stopped by the first time to the time we left the dealership with our ES. When we stopped by the first time, they didnt have any ES350s with them. I left Khaled my contact and wasnt expecting anything (similar to what we had experienced with Fremont and Pleasonton dealerships). To our surprise, we received a phone call the next week with the specifications we had asked for. The car was yet to get to the dealership but we stopped by that very weekend, negotiated a price (very painless < 20mins) and walked out after paying a deposit (refundable in case we didnt like what we saw). The day of the actual purchase was even better. The car was ready for us to take for a quick spin. The paperwork was immaculately prepared - there was a very little attempt to sell extended warranty - we walked out within one hour of stopping by - a proud owner of the ES. I highly recommend this dealership - and our salesman Khaled.
Don't buy a car from Putnam Lexus especially from Joe Vargas sales manager
by 07/20/2008on
I just purchased a used Lexus from Putnam Lexus 2 weeks ago. Before I purchased the car I was helped by Sule the salesman , Eddie Nguyen the sales manager and Jon Li the Finance Director I was wowed by their wonderful customer service. I was so happy I signed all the papers and sales contract and thought everything was good to go. Then a week and a half later I get a rude and harrassing phone call from the used car sales manager Joe Vargas from Putnam Lexus saying that the bank will not finance me that I would have put over 2 thousand for down payment or else. He was so rude to me he has horrible customer service I couldn't believe the way he was speaking to me and he's a manager. This didn't make any sense to me when I first purchased the car they told me I was approved from the bank and I signed all those papers. I was so mad I was ready to give back the car after having such horrible customer service from Joe Vargas. Then my Fiance spoke to Jon Li the finance director and told him the horrible situation from Joe Vargas Jon Li said not to worry he'll make everything work out. Jon Li is such a nice person and has great customer service he worked out a great deal for us and lowered the price so we could get financed. Now that's great service right there. After this experience I would not recommend buying a car from Putnam Lexus. This was a horrible experience for me and I hope this doesn't happen to anyone else. Beware of Putnam Lexus !!!